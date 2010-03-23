Used 1996 Ford F-150 for Sale Near Me
- 94,714 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$15,900
GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids - Grand Rapids / Michigan
GR Auto Gallery is pleased to offer this Eddie Bauer Edition 1996 Ford F-150 for your consideration. This F-150 is powered by a 4.9L I6 motor which is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. This unique combination of engine and transmission works extremely well together to make for a great driving truck. This Ford F-150 is finished in a beautiful two-tone of Dark Toreador Red and Light Saddle. Exterior features include side running boards paint matched to the lower color of Light Saddle, and chrome bumpers which continue to add to this truck’s great appearance. This F-150 rides on 15-inch alloy wheels wrapped in Falken All-Terrain tires which are in great condition. Inside the truck is a wonderful tan interior complete with leather seats, ice-cold air conditioning, and an aftermarket Sony radio. A paint matched bed cap has been installed and the bed has been covered with side storage boxes and carpet. There is plenty of room for storage in the bed of this truck and with it being enclosed it allows for the storage and transport of large things that one would not want to be exposed to the elements. Ford trucks, especially the F-150, has been one of the best selling vehicles in America for many years, and for good reason. These trucks are very durable, reliable, and easy to use and drive. Please call or email with any questions or for additional information.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Ford F-150 Eddie Bauer with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEF15Y1TNA12125
Stock: P4425 L
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 200,659 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,200
Friendship Auto Sales - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma
1995 Ford F-150 XL Silver 200,659 Miles 5-speed manual Transmission 4.9L I6 Engine, Good heat and AC Steel Wheels, Good Tires, runs and drives good. No Onsite Financing options available, Please call One Main Financial for financing options at (918)258-5631 Call or Stop by for Your Hassle Free Test Drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1996 Ford F-150 XL with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEF15Y6TLA51546
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 200,854 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,000
Marketplace Motors - Devils Lake / North Dakota
<b>Summary</b> For all the details on this vehicle call me Jodie Longie 7013514910. <b>Vehicle Details</b> Enjoy your driving more! This is one of the most exciting vehicles to drive in its class. The performance tuned suspension of this unit handles great on all turns. The vehicle has amazing acceleration and passing capabilities. With having reputation for being one of the most dependable vehicles on the road,the Ford F-150 won't let you down. The Ford F-150 is a versatile vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTDX1863VKA32139
Stock: M4L251X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 161,139 milesTitle issue, 7 Owners, Lease
$3,990
Auto Choice - Spearfish / South Dakota
For nearly two decades, the Ford F-Series has been the best selling pickup truck in the United States. For more than half that period of time, it`s been the best selling vehicle, period. Understandably, Ford execs were a bit hesitant to completely overhaul their Golden Child. After all, the F-Series, which hadn`t seen substantial engineering improvements since 1980, seemed to be selling just fine as it was. Reality was, though, that deadlines for some stringent truck standards were approaching fast, and the F-Series was getting long in the tooth. The redesign was approved. Five million development miles later, Ford introduced a radically new F-150 in January 1996. The bold look, passenger car accouterments, overhead cam engines, and short and long arm front suspension of the new pickup are either embraced or shunned by die-hard Ford truckers used to the traditional styling, bare bones interior, rugged pushrod motors and Twin-I-Beam suspension of the 1996 model. So what about this new truck? Overall length is up for all models, and SuperCabs provide substantial improvements in rear passenger leg and hip room. SuperCab models feature a third door as standard equipment, as more and more full-size pickups are purchased for personal use. Styleside and Flareside cargo boxes will be available for both cab styles. Dual airbags are standard, and the passenger side restraint can be switched off in the event that a rear-facing child safety seat has been installed. The new F-150 meets 1999 side-impact standards for trucks, and a four-wheel anti-lock braking system is optional across the board. New options include leather seats, a six-disc CD changer, and an anti-theft system. Two engines will initially be available, followed by a third in the fall of 1996. A 4.2-liter V-6 is the standard engine, and it makes 210 horsepower at 5000 rpm and 255 foot-pounds of torque at 3000 rpm. That`s more than GM, Dodge or Toyota. The optional 4.6-liter V-8 isn`t much more powerful, it just provides its power at more useful revs: 210 horsepower at 4400 rpm and 290 foot-pounds of torque at 3250 rpm. The third engine is a 5.4-liter V-8 which makes 235 horsepower and 330 foot-pounds of torque. Tune up intervals occur every 100,000 miles thanks to platinum-tipped spark plugs. Equipped with the 4.6-liter V-8, the F-150 2WD Regular Cab equipped with an automatic transmission and a 3.55 rear axle ratio will tow up to 7,200 pounds. Sixteen-inch wheels are standard; optional are big 17 x 7.5J rims shod with meaty P265/70R-17SL tires. New engines, new sheet metal and a new suspension compliment dual airbags and class-leading side-impact protection in this user-friendly heavy hauler. All SuperCab models get a third door for easy access to the rear compartment. Grille styling is slightly different depending on what drive system is selected.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford F-150 XLT with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTDX1863VKA16801
Stock: 10960
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 186,984 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Parkway Auto Center - Deer Park / Washington
We stock over 500 used vehicles all in one location just 15 minutes north of Division St. 'Y'. Take the short drive for a great deal on your next car truck or SUV! Visit Parkway Auto Center online at www.parkwaydeerpark.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 509-276-2925 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford F-150 XL with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2FTDX18W2VCA85810
Stock: 26379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 160,274 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,350
Willis Ford - Smyrna / Delaware
1997 Ford F-150 RWD 4.6L V8 EFI 4.6L V8 EFI.Recent Arrival!Wholesale to the public. This vehicle is sold AS IS, with no Warranty Implied or Promised. Not Reconditioned and at a Wholesale Price.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford F-150 Lariat with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTDF1760VLB48929
Stock: 200187B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 180,787 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
Lake Norman Auto Exchange - Mooresville / North Carolina
1997 Ford F150 Lariat 3-door Extended Cab Pickup. Bright Red Exterior with Medium Graphite Leather interior. 4.6L Triton V8 with a 4-speed Automatic Trans. Optioned with the Lariat Preferred Equipment Package w/ A/C upgraded stereo cruise tilt steering wheel aluminum wheels two-toned lower paint power driver seat Tow Package Remote Keyless entry w/ anti theft sliding rear window and more. Has had recent major service including A/C Compressor brakes new front end tune-up and oil/filter change. Local NC trade with a clean CARFAX. Perfect work truck for around the yard. Call for a test drive today @ 980-819-1792 *All Lake Norman Auto Exchange vehicles come with a complimentary 3 Month/3000 mile limited power-train warranty of up to $1000 and undergo a thorough 150+ Point Service Inspection. Visit Lake Norman Auto Exchange online at www.lknautoexchange.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 980-819-1792 today to schedule your test drive. **Dealer Fee of $499 for all cars includes 150+ point inspection the above stated warranty Service & NC inspection Detail full tank of gas and all DMV docs done by the dealer for your Tag/Title.***LIVE VIDEO TOUR is available upon request with every car.****C.A.R.Score is a third party unaffiliated company that does unbiased condition reports of our inventory. C.A.R.Score reports take the standard industry history report one step further by assessing the interior and exterior condition of a vehicle. Their in-depth reports can strengthen buyer confidence and answer shopper questions that vehicle history reports just don’t address.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford F-150 Lariat with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTDX1766VNA38355
Stock: 3082
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 190,595 miles
$2,799
Gilleland Chevrolet Cadillac - Saint Cloud / Minnesota
Our low, Up Front, No Haggle, Best Price, Always! Actual cash value for your trade and home of the 3, 5, 30 Warranty! Call (320) 281-4290 or stop by and see our Sales Department with any questions. Our Financing Department has affordable financial solutions for today with the best terms and lowest rates in the industry! We are conveniently located at 3019 West Division Street in St Cloud. Recent Arrival! Local Trade, Running Boards, Topper, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Illuminated entry, Power steering, Tachometer, Variably intermittent wipers. One low price, plain and simple, always! Gilleland Chevrolet, your home town dealer in St. Cloud, MN.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford F-150 Lariat with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTDX17W1VKB66617
Stock: 206614B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 221,767 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,002
Mike Shaw Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Greeley / Colorado
Oxford White Clearcoat 1997 Ford F-150 XL RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 EFI *Extremely Clean and Well Maintained, *No Accident History on CarFax, *4 Wheel Drive, ABS brakes.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford F-150 Lariat with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTDX1760VKC46345
Stock: VKC46345
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 180,100 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,477
Central Autos - Castle Rock / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1995 Ford F-150 XL with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTEX15Y5SKA75872
Stock: A75872
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 161,812 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,877
Henna Chevrolet - Austin / Texas
WHITE 1997 Ford F-150 XL RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.2L V6 EFI 17/22 City/Highway MPG 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: chrome, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger vanity mirror, Poly Knit Bench Seat, Power steering, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Ask us about our low, low finance rates! LIMITED TIME ONLY!!! Call today to verify availability before someone else claims your next vehicle! 512.832.1888.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford F-150 XL with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTDF1729VND26077
Stock: VND26077
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- used
1997 Ford F-150145,581 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
Downbeach Auto Outlet - Cape May Court House / New Jersey
1997 Ford F150 X L T Regular Cab...stick shift...2 wheel drive..Good lookin' truck...8 foot bed...p/w p/l c/c...this will surely not last...good Carfax...Come and get it today...Let's Roll!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford F-150 with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTDF1726VNB15788
Stock: 1256P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 197,918 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
$4,998
Kelly Nissan of Route 33 - Easton / Pennsylvania
4.6L V8 EFI, 4WD. 1997 Ford F-150 4.6L V8 EFI 4WD BlackRecent Arrival!Mechanics Special - SOLD AS IS due to age and miles... vehicle has not been serviced thru our shop... We've been in the Lehigh Valley since 1967, we'll be here tomorrow. Come find out why Kelly was voted the best place to buy an used car in the Lehigh Valley... ***Kelly Nissan in Easton - Your New Nissan and Used Car Dealer Serving Easton, Nazareth, Allentown, Emmaus, Phillipsburg, Bethlehem, and the Poconos***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTDF18WXVND34660
Stock: NP5078B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 405,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$2,389
Spradley Barr Motors Toyota - Cheyenne / Wyoming
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford F-150 XL with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTDF1723VKD26853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
1997 Ford F-150352,555 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$3,000
JC Lewis Ford Lincoln - Statesboro / Georgia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford F-150 with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTDX18W3VND00654
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 180,378 miles4 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,490
Franklin's Spring Creek Ford - Colquitt / Georgia
1997 Ford F-150 Lariat Oxford White Clearcoat 4.6L 8-Cylinder SOHC, 4WD, 4-Wheel Antilock Brakes, ABS brakes, Alloy wheels, Illuminated entry. 4.6L 8-Cylinder SOHC 4WD 4-Speed Automatic with OverdriveFresh Michelin Tires, Spray in Bed Liner, Toolbox. Very clean truck for its age. Air is cold and 4x4 works. Truck runs out great.WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 4 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1997 Ford F-150 Lariat with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (14 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTDX18W0VNC24620
Stock: 1262B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-15-2020
- 176,062 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,000
Tilleman GMC Chevrolet Buick - Havre / Montana
<b>Vehicle Details</b> 4.6L V8 engine with 220hp @ 4500rpm and 290ft-lb @ 3250rpm 14mpg combined <b>Equipment</b> This vehicle is a certified CARFAX 1-owner. This 1/2 ton pickup has four wheel drive capabilities. Half ton trucks are the most functional trucks for all purposes. Anti-lock brakes are standard on the vehicle. The vehicle has a V8, 4.6L (281 CID) high output engine. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this 1/2 ton pickup. You will have no problem towing your boat or trailer to your next outing with this 1998 Ford F-150 . <b>Additional Information</b> **Vehicle Options listed are when the unit was originally built. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford F-150 XL with AWD/4WD, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Extended Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZX18W5WKA67661
Stock: UTA67661
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 249,227 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,995
Base Auto Sales - Las Cruces / New Mexico
Visit Base Auto Sales online at www.baseautosalesllc.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 575-526-4793 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1998 Ford F-150 Lariat with 6000lb Towing Capacity, Standard Cab.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FTZF17W8WKB26397
Stock: 4408A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
