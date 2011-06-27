  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford F-150
  4. Used 1996 Ford F-150
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 1996 Ford F-150 Consumer Reviews

More about the 1996 F-150
5(60%)4(28%)3(9%)2(3%)1(0%)
4.5
35 reviews
Write a review
See all F-150s for sale
List Price Estimate
$880 - $1,853
Used F-150 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...7

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Been a great truck so far

mizzou, 03/23/2010
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought this truck with 106; 000 miles on it. It has 147,000 now, it's never left me stranded and has always run well. The only parts I replaced was a belt tensioner, radius arm bushings {only one was bad, but replaced both anyway} and ball joints just recently. I love the way it handles looks and drives. The fuel mpg could be better but I figure I make up for that with the reliability of the truck.

Report Abuse

My 9 year review

Mike, 08/09/2005
5 of 5 people found this review helpful

I ordered this truck in March of 96. I've been the only owner since. It has been a great truck for me for the past nine years. I've only put 2 sets of tires,1 set of brakes, 1 battery and 1 exhaust system on her. I'm getting ready to turn 100K miles soon. I highly recommend this year Ford truck to anyone.

Report Abuse

Is it time to trade in?

Annabella Rosellini, 03/11/2010
7 of 8 people found this review helpful

Bought new in 1996, w/ 5.8L V8. Now has 190,000 miles. Ran relatively well. Replaced rear differential due to gear oil leak. Replaced also: AC compressor (imploded, costing $1400),radiator (leaked), water pump, alternator, cruise control pressure switch, all hoses and belt, master cylinder and brake booster, battery (twice),CD/radio (twice). Truck had a bad oil leak since 60,000 miles. ABS warning light last year resulted in inability to shift from Park to Drive; and now has the same trouble and I can't drive it -- probably needs to replace the ABS module(cost over $1000 the 1st time). Got stuck one winter in Donner Pass due to a broken special lug nut key -- Tow man raped my wallet.

Report Abuse

Satisfied First Time Ford Owner

birddog, 11/25/2004
7 of 9 people found this review helpful

I bought this vehicle new from dealership. Moved around the country several times with the military, pulling a fully loaded U-Haul trailer each time (maxed out the GVWR for this vehicle). I was surprised by the towing performance since the engine is only 220 HP (5.8L). I never had a complaint with acceleration or stopping performance, even at max GVWR. When not towing, it has OK pickup (it's a truck), and corners about as well as a truck can. Ride is smooth compared to other 4WD trucks, but off-road (I live in the mountains so do a LOT of off-road), the truck is superb. Not a hint of mushiness in the suspension. Not sure how that is (usually you get one or the other, not both).

Report Abuse

Great truck!

wcga12, 01/05/2004
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have owned this truck since new and it is my first ford truck. I owned a GMC before this one. I use it like a truck is supposed to be used and have no complaints. It pulls with the 5.0L and auto just fine. It is the best looking truck made PERIOD. Chevy & Dodge don't come close to the styling.

Report Abuse
12345...7
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all F-150s for sale

Related Used 1996 Ford F-150 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles