Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,023
|$4,851
|$5,845
|Clean
|$2,810
|$4,504
|$5,422
|Average
|$2,384
|$3,808
|$4,575
|Rough
|$1,957
|$3,112
|$3,728
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,857
|$4,319
|$5,115
|Clean
|$2,656
|$4,010
|$4,745
|Average
|$2,253
|$3,390
|$4,004
|Rough
|$1,850
|$2,771
|$3,263
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,761
|$4,172
|$4,939
|Clean
|$2,566
|$3,872
|$4,581
|Average
|$2,177
|$3,274
|$3,866
|Rough
|$1,787
|$2,676
|$3,150
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,049
|$4,279
|$4,949
|Clean
|$2,834
|$3,972
|$4,590
|Average
|$2,404
|$3,358
|$3,874
|Rough
|$1,974
|$2,745
|$3,157
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,706
|$3,847
|$4,468
|Clean
|$2,515
|$3,571
|$4,145
|Average
|$2,133
|$3,019
|$3,497
|Rough
|$1,752
|$2,467
|$2,850
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,768
|$4,007
|$4,682
|Clean
|$2,573
|$3,720
|$4,342
|Average
|$2,182
|$3,145
|$3,664
|Rough
|$1,792
|$2,570
|$2,986
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,882
|$4,629
|$5,578
|Clean
|$2,679
|$4,297
|$5,174
|Average
|$2,272
|$3,633
|$4,366
|Rough
|$1,866
|$2,969
|$3,558
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,400
|$3,734
|$4,458
|Clean
|$2,231
|$3,466
|$4,135
|Average
|$1,892
|$2,930
|$3,489
|Rough
|$1,554
|$2,395
|$2,844
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,379
|$3,310
|$3,817
|Clean
|$2,211
|$3,073
|$3,540
|Average
|$1,876
|$2,598
|$2,988
|Rough
|$1,540
|$2,123
|$2,435
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,590
|$3,968
|$4,716
|Clean
|$2,407
|$3,683
|$4,375
|Average
|$2,042
|$3,114
|$3,692
|Rough
|$1,677
|$2,545
|$3,008
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,888
|$4,308
|$5,080
|Clean
|$2,685
|$3,999
|$4,712
|Average
|$2,277
|$3,381
|$3,976
|Rough
|$1,870
|$2,763
|$3,241
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,120
|$4,684
|$5,535
|Clean
|$2,900
|$4,348
|$5,134
|Average
|$2,460
|$3,676
|$4,332
|Rough
|$2,020
|$3,004
|$3,530