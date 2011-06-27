  1. Home
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,023$4,851$5,845
Clean$2,810$4,504$5,422
Average$2,384$3,808$4,575
Rough$1,957$3,112$3,728
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,857$4,319$5,115
Clean$2,656$4,010$4,745
Average$2,253$3,390$4,004
Rough$1,850$2,771$3,263
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,761$4,172$4,939
Clean$2,566$3,872$4,581
Average$2,177$3,274$3,866
Rough$1,787$2,676$3,150
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,049$4,279$4,949
Clean$2,834$3,972$4,590
Average$2,404$3,358$3,874
Rough$1,974$2,745$3,157
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,706$3,847$4,468
Clean$2,515$3,571$4,145
Average$2,133$3,019$3,497
Rough$1,752$2,467$2,850
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,768$4,007$4,682
Clean$2,573$3,720$4,342
Average$2,182$3,145$3,664
Rough$1,792$2,570$2,986
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,882$4,629$5,578
Clean$2,679$4,297$5,174
Average$2,272$3,633$4,366
Rough$1,866$2,969$3,558
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,400$3,734$4,458
Clean$2,231$3,466$4,135
Average$1,892$2,930$3,489
Rough$1,554$2,395$2,844
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,379$3,310$3,817
Clean$2,211$3,073$3,540
Average$1,876$2,598$2,988
Rough$1,540$2,123$2,435
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer XLT 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,590$3,968$4,716
Clean$2,407$3,683$4,375
Average$2,042$3,114$3,692
Rough$1,677$2,545$3,008
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD (4.6L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,888$4,308$5,080
Clean$2,685$3,999$4,712
Average$2,277$3,381$3,976
Rough$1,870$2,763$3,241
Estimated values
2007 Ford Explorer Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,120$4,684$5,535
Clean$2,900$4,348$5,134
Average$2,460$3,676$4,332
Rough$2,020$3,004$3,530
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2007 Ford Explorer on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2007 Ford Explorer with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,231 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,466 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
The value of a used 2007 Ford Explorer ranges from $1,554 to $4,458, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2007 Ford Explorer is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.