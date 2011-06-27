  1. Home
2022 Ford Expedition Deals, Incentives & Rebates

2022 Ford Expedition

XLT

XLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)

  • First Responder for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2022 First Responder Bonus Cash (#38324). Eligible buyers who are serving their communities in an eligible job role (Police/Fire/EMT), may receive First Responder Bonus Cash on select vehicles. Proof of employment is required. Transferable within the household, proof of residency required. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/03/2023. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

    Military for Retail or Lease

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    2022 Military Appreciation Bonus Cash (#38320).

    Customer $ Offer
    $500
    Start
    01/04/2022
    End
    01/03/2023

  • Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    APR Financing (#21302). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/31/22. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    1.9% APR financing for 36 months at $28.6 per month, per $1,000 financed. 2.9% APR financing for 48 months at $22.09 per month, per $1,000 financed. 3.9% APR financing for 60 months at $18.37 per month, per $1,000 financed. 5.9% APR financing for 72 months at $16.53 per month, per $1,000 financed. 6.9% APR financing for 75 months at $16.45 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    6.9%7501/04/202201/31/2022
    1.9%3601/04/202201/31/2022
    5.9%7201/04/202201/31/2022
    3.9%6001/04/202201/31/2022
    2.9%4801/04/202201/31/2022

    Special APR

    Requirements and Restrictions:

    84 Month APR Financing (#21306). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/31/22. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.

    7.9% APR financing for 84 months at $15.53 per month, per $1,000 financed.

    Special APRMonth termStartEnd
    7.9%8401/04/202201/31/2022
Customer Incentives and Rebate information is provided subject to the terms of our Visitor Agreement. See participating dealers for additional details. Dealer participation may vary.
