2022 Ford Expedition Deals, Incentives & Rebates
XLTXLT 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A)
- $500 First Responder for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
- $500 Military for Retail or Lease - Expires 01/03/2023
First Responder for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
2022 First Responder Bonus Cash (#38324). Eligible buyers who are serving their communities in an eligible job role (Police/Fire/EMT), may receive First Responder Bonus Cash on select vehicles. Proof of employment is required. Transferable within the household, proof of residency required. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/03/2023. Residency restrictions apply. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
$500


01/04/2022

01/03/2023
Military for Retail or LeaseRequirements and Restrictions:
2022 Military Appreciation Bonus Cash (#38320).
$500


01/04/2022

01/03/2023
- Special APR - Expires 01/31/2022
- Special APR - Expires 01/31/2022
Special APR
Special APR Month term Start End 6.9% 75 01/04/2022 01/31/2022 1.9% 36 01/04/2022 01/31/2022 5.9% 72 01/04/2022 01/31/2022 3.9% 60 01/04/2022 01/31/2022 2.9% 48 01/04/2022 01/31/2022
Special APRRequirements and Restrictions:
84 Month APR Financing (#21306). Not all buyers will qualify for Ford Credit limited-term financing. Must finance through Ford Credit. Take new retail delivery from dealer stock by 01/31/22. See dealer for qualifications and complete details.
7.9% APR financing for 84 months at $15.53 per month, per $1,000 financed.
Special APR Month term Start End 7.9% 84 01/04/2022 01/31/2022
All 2022 Ford Expedition Deals
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
