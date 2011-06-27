Estimated values
1998 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,291
|$1,951
|$2,307
|Clean
|$1,155
|$1,746
|$2,064
|Average
|$883
|$1,335
|$1,578
|Rough
|$611
|$923
|$1,092
Estimated values
1998 Ford Expedition XLT 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,311
|$1,875
|$2,180
|Clean
|$1,173
|$1,677
|$1,950
|Average
|$897
|$1,282
|$1,491
|Rough
|$621
|$887
|$1,032
Estimated values
1998 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,451
|$2,398
|$2,908
|Clean
|$1,298
|$2,145
|$2,602
|Average
|$992
|$1,640
|$1,989
|Rough
|$687
|$1,135
|$1,376
Estimated values
1998 Ford Expedition Eddie Bauer 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,275
|$1,943
|$2,304
|Clean
|$1,141
|$1,738
|$2,061
|Average
|$872
|$1,329
|$1,576
|Rough
|$604
|$919
|$1,090