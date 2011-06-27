Used 1998 Ford Expedition Consumer Reviews
Built Ford Tough!
I have been driving my Expedition for 11 years. It has 146,000 miles on it. I haul kids and my 3 dogs in it. It is the best vehicle Ihave ever owned. It is time to replace it and I am more than likely going to get another one! I recommend this vehicle highly. It has been in the shop very little. No major repairs... Was hit in the rear with 4 kids in my car not one scratch on anyone. The vehicle is like a Mack Truck. Very solid and sturdy. I feel very safe in this vehicle.
GREAT buy!!!!!! Very dependable!!!!
This vehicle is 19 years old with over 200,000 miles on it and it still runs like a beast. I have never been broke down not once. Husband decided to get me a mini van and use the expedition for work and doesn't check fluid which drives me crazy considering I come from a mechanic background. Not two weeks ago he left for work and ended up back home twenty minutes later saying it wasn't acting right. I checked the oil and the water and both were ran dry...I was furious!!! Any other motor would have blown but not this one!!!! I filled up the water and oil just to see what was going on with it and found that after 200,000 plus miles the water pump had finally gone out and the PCV valve needed to be replaced. I should be replacing a motor but instead I am spending 50 bucks to replace pump and PCV valve and I might add this is a simple fix. The inside in very spacious which is why we bought it in the first place. The fact that it is so dependable and still runs strong is why we haven't replaced it. I love this SUV!!!! The fuel is not what you would expect from a SUV this size. Everyone who has ever road tripped with us couldn't believe how far we could actually get on a tank of gas. I highly recommend this vehicle if you are looking for something used.
Best ca I ever owned.
I got this Expedition with 83k on it, now it has almost 200k and I am looking forward to 300k. Really comfy; we have looked at newer cars and just can't trade it away. Great car.
Ultimate Truck
We bought the truck in febraury with 125,000 miles on it. Got the brakes fixed and windows resealed. So far this truck is great. It communtes me to and from school everyday, and has always started in the morning, even with -10 to -30 temps. I baby her, she doesn't pull trailers, and nobody drives her but me. I don't let anyone else start her either. It's quite fun to intimidate GM Ethuthusiants at my school, and I think Expeditions look WAYY better than Suburbans. Overall, definitly get this vehicle, you will not regret it.
98_Exp
I purchased this in 2005 with 134,000 miles on it. I now have 299,200 miles on it now. The usual things replaced on a 5.4 like COP's starter, alternator and shift activator. Body and interior in top condition. It hasn't spit any plugs out as I've heard on other cases. It's a 98 EB Pacific Green with tan interior. I put a satellite radio in it, custom grill and grill in the bumper. custom 17 inch wheels. I believe this is one vehicle that was built on a good day. No one believes it has that many miles on it. I own other vehicles, but this is one I drive the most.
