Top Electric Car Companies of 2023

Tesla Motors was responsible for breaking the EV market open for widespread adoption, and it's currently the most popular electric car maker by a healthy margin. While the Tesla Roadster was the first to arrive, it was the more practical Model S sedan that took the automaker to the next level. It established many Tesla hallmarks, from the large infotainment tablet to long battery range to seat-pinning acceleration.

Next came the Tesla Model X — Tesla's first SUV and still one of the only EVs with seating for up to seven passengers. The signature falcon-wing rear doors looked cool but ended up being problematic, as they would sometimes open at odd angles and prevented owners from mounting objects on the roof. Still, the Model X is one of the top-selling Tesla models to date.

The Model 3 sedan was Tesla's attempt at making an inexpensive electric car for the masses. It was the first Tesla to adopt the company's spartan interior philosophy: Use as few buttons as possible and allow the central touchscreen to handle most controls. That screen features a vertical layout, as opposed to the horizontal screens on the S and X. Initially, the Model 3 was advertised with a starting price of $35,000. The first versions, though, not only cost roughly $20,000 more, but the Standard Range Model 3 ended up becoming a rarity. Only a small number were ever produced and they were fairly difficult to order (as we found out when we added a $35,000 Model 3 to our long-term fleet). These days, a Model 3 starts around $44,000 before federal tax credits. In late 2019, Tesla released a compact SUV called the Model Y. It was based on the Model 3 and looked nearly identical, except it had a hatch in the rear and added cargo space.

Tesla is also in the process of manufacturing and delivering the electric Semi Truck for commercial applications, while an all-new Roadster and the sci-fi-inspired Cybertruck are claimed to be coming in the future. The Cybertruck is the automaker's first attempt at an electric pickup; time will tell if its bold styling and features are more for looks or utility.

Tesla's Supercharger network is perhaps one of the company's biggest accomplishments. The Superchargers are a series of DC fast-charging stations that are easy to use, well maintained and widely available throughout the U.S., and they allow Tesla owners to take road trips around the country. The Supercharger network was initially exclusive to Tesla owners, but Tesla has since begun opening up the network to non-Tesla EVs. The charging process isn't as easy for non-Tesla owners, however, and it typically costs more for other EVs to use the network.