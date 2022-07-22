The Celestiq previews an electric sedan we'll likely see the full production version of either late next year or early in 2024. The company has pegged the car as a 2025 model-year vehicle, which means the reveal of a production version is already in the works. It will be hand-built and the most advanced Cadillac ever, says the company. To that end, there is a 55-inch display that spans the full length of the dashboard that will allow the front passenger to enjoy entertainment without it being visible to the driver. That will reduce distractions along the way. Passengers in the back won't be neglected and will have their own screens too. The Celestiq will also feature Ultra Cruise. Silly name aside, Ultra Cruise is essentially the next evolution of GM's Super Cruise hands-free driving assist technology.

The production version of the Celestiq will take advantage of 3D printing technologies, and it is expected that more than 100 parts of the car, both structural and cosmetic, will be made from this process. There will also be a four-quadrant glass roof that each passenger can customize to his or her desired level of transparency. Cadillac is calling the Celestiq a "one-of-a-kind ultra-luxury vehicle," and on those grounds alone it's safe to say that the company is setting expectations high. As for things like powertrain tech, Cadillac is staying quiet for now, and that is a good sign. Allow us to explain.

Aside from mentioning that its EV powertrain is based around GM's Ultium battery technology, we have nothing to go on. Why might that be a good thing? Because it means Cadillac isn't promising yet another final hoorah for internal combustion. The Celestiq will use technology the company is committed to. We expect the eventual Celestiq road car to compete with the likes of the Lucid Air and Tesla Model S, which means multiple battery size options, a range figure of at least 300 miles on a single charge, and build quality that reflects the $81 million investment Cadillac has made to produce just this car.