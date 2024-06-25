Volkswagen Just Dumped $1 Billion Into Rivian

Volkswagen AG has taken a $1 billion stake in Rivian and intends to establish a joint venture with the automotive startup. Volkswagen said its total investment in the joint venture could reach $5 billion by 2026. Volkswagen is the second legacy automaker to invest in Rivian after Ford. Other big-ticket investors include Amazon.

Rivian has recently been struggling amid stagnant EV adoption and the need to retool its Normal, Illinois, assembly plant for the recently refreshed R1T and R1S models (both of which we've already driven). The billion-dollar move by Volkswagen comes at the right time, as Rivian has an investor call on the books for Thursday of this week. Rivian posted a $1.45 billion loss in Q1 of this year even as it grew Q1 revenue 82% year over year.