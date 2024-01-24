Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV 2024

Why did the Kia EV9 win?

Up to now, buyers looking for an electric SUV with three rows have had to choose between EVs with a tight rear seat (Tesla Model Y) and a high-end luxury option like the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV or Rivian R1S. That changed with the introduction of the Kia EV9: an electric crossover with room for adults in every row and a starting price tens of thousands of dollars less than a luxury competitor.

The EV9 is the whole package. Offering exceptional utility, an awesome interior and plenty of power at an approachable price, the Kia EV9 handily beats the competition with the latest and greatest technology features and family-friendly interior. Which is why it is our Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV for 2024.

"The EV9 is a game changer. This three-row SUV boasts plenty of room, a suitable amount of range, and lots of standard features. Oh, and it's dripping with modern style too. With the EV9, your family can look cool and go electric without having to spend heaps of money." — Kurt Niebuhr, vehicle test senior editor

Even though it's a non-luxury vehicle, you wouldn't know it given the high quality of the interior materials in the EV9's upper trim levels. It has impressive range and performance capabilities for a family SUV. The EV9 AWD outperformed its EPA estimate in the Edmunds EV Range Test. Top trims also come with party tricks like ventilated second-row seats, a power port you can use to charge other EVs, and a remote parking system controllable using the key fob.