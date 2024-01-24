Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV 2024

Skip to main content
2024 Kia EV9

This three-row electric SUV is an excellent all-rounder
January 24th, 2024

Why did the Kia EV9 win?

Up to now, buyers looking for an electric SUV with three rows have had to choose between EVs with a tight rear seat (Tesla Model Y) and a high-end luxury option like the Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV or Rivian R1S. That changed with the introduction of the Kia EV9: an electric crossover with room for adults in every row and a starting price tens of thousands of dollars less than a luxury competitor.

The EV9 is the whole package. Offering exceptional utility, an awesome interior and plenty of power at an approachable price, the Kia EV9 handily beats the competition with the latest and greatest technology features and family-friendly interior. Which is why it is our Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV for 2024.

"The EV9 is a game changer. This three-row SUV boasts plenty of room, a suitable amount of range, and lots of standard features. Oh, and it's dripping with modern style too. With the EV9, your family can look cool and go electric without having to spend heaps of money." — Kurt Niebuhr, vehicle test senior editor

What stood out?

Even though it's a non-luxury vehicle, you wouldn't know it given the high quality of the interior materials in the EV9's upper trim levels. It has impressive range and performance capabilities for a family SUV. The EV9 AWD outperformed its EPA estimate in the Edmunds EV Range Test. Top trims also come with party tricks like ventilated second-row seats, a power port you can use to charge other EVs, and a remote parking system controllable using the key fob.

8.6/10Edmunds Rating
$54,900 – $73,900MSRP
306 milesEdmunds Tested Range
Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV Finalists
FINALIST

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Why is the Hyundai Ioniq 5 a finalist?

We named the Hyundai Ioniq 5 the Edmunds Top Rated Electric SUV for 2023 thanks to its quick acceleration, comfortable ride, long range and rapid-charging abilities. The retro futuristic crossover is just as good as it was last year, and if you don't need a vehicle the size of the EV9, we heartily recommend checking out the Ioniq 5 instead.

What stood out?

The Ioniq 5 isn't the cheapest long-distance electric SUV, but it is value-oriented, so even the base model comes with a healthy list of standard features. That includes a high-speed charging architecture that takes full advantage of the quickest DC fast chargers on the market. In our tests, we've found the dual-motor version is capable of adding 673 miles of range per charging hour.

FINALIST

2024 Kia Niro EV

Why is the Kia Niro EV a finalist?

The Kia Niro EV as our last finalist means it's a full sweep for South Korean automakers this year in our Electric SUV category. The Niro EV is smaller and not nearly as capable as the Ioniq 5, but it is quite a bit less expensive, and its more conventional styling will appeal to buyers not necessarily looking for their new EV to make a statement.

What stood out?

The Kia Niro EV impresses with a nicely appointed interior, a smooth ride and respectable range (253 miles according to the EPA, and 280 miles in the Edmunds EV Range Test). For these reasons and more, the Kia Niro EV sets the standard for electric-SUV buyers on a budget.

