2021 Polestar 2
What’s new
- All-new all-electric sedan from Polestar
- Kicks off the first Polestar 2 generation
Pros & Cons
- Instant and powerful acceleration
- Excellent handling and all-wheel-drive traction
- State-of-the-art infotainment powered by Google Android
- Stylish and comfortable interior
- Only pricier models available to start
- New brand with unknown track record
- Support infrastructure is still developing
2021 Polestar 2 Review
New cars come out all the time. But how about a new car from an all-new brand? That doesn't happen very often, but our "once in a blue moon" event is here with the 2021 Polestar 2 small electric luxury sedan.
Polestar is a new offshoot from Volvo. In the past, there have been Polestar-engineered performance versions of existing Volvo vehicles. Now it's getting its own vehicle lineup but with a different, more modern take. Instead of throaty exhausts and high-strung turbocharged engines, there's lots of electricity and luxury.
The Polestar 2 is meant to rival the Tesla Model 3. It has more squared-off styling than the 3 and a large rear hatch area in lieu of a standard trunk, as the Model 3 has. It also has a similar range, with Polestar estimating, based on EPA guidelines, figures in the mid-200s on a single charge.
Inside, the Polestar 2 uses Google's Android to power the infotainment system. It incorporates Google Maps, Google Play and Google Assistant right into an 11.2-inch touchscreen interface. Voice controls are cloud-based and as advanced as the ones on your smartphone, allowing you to check the weather or control your seat heater just by saying "Hey, Google" followed by a command. Rest easy, iPhone owners — you don't need an Android-based phone to interface with the system, and wireless Apple CarPlay will be a feature added (via over-the-air update) by the end of 2020.
As with the Model 3, your phone can act as the key, though two key fobs and an activity key are also provided. With your phone you can stay updated on things such as the remaining range and charging status or remotely precondition your cabin temp. You can even send a temporary digital key to someone if, say, you're away and need them to move your car on street-sweeping day.
So how does it all turn out? Is it a Tesla Model 3 killer? Read our Expert Rating below to find out.
Our verdict8.2 / 10
How does it drive?9.0
Stopping from 60 mph took just 102 feet. That's the shortest distance recorded for any EV we've tested to date. Both are figures many sports cars would be happy to claim.
But it's not just straight-line performance where the Polestar 2 shines. In fact, the Polestar 2 leads the way through corners and sets the new standard for the class. Its steering may not have quite the quick and immediate snap of the Tesla's, but it grips and moves with natural confidence. When you just feel like cruising, the Polestar is a smooth operator, delivering the effortless acceleration we've come to expect from an EV. It also offers easy one-pedal driving thanks to a generous amount of regenerative braking available.
How comfortable is it?8.5
The seats provide ample cushioning and support over long distances, but we noticed the non-perforated upholstery lacked breathability. The seat heaters, front and rear, work great and have multiple levels of heat. The climate system's power is more than adequate and is easy enough to adjust.
How’s the interior?7.5
The Polestar 2 has a little less interior space than the Model 3 does. The front has a cozier feeling, but there's a good range of adjustment for the driver with the exception of a steering column that doesn't quite extend out far enough. Rear seating is generally comfortable, though a battery tunnel running down the middle of the car takes up floor space, and there's slightly less headroom.
Forward visibility is excellent thanks to the large windows and frameless mirrors. The view out back is more narrow, like being in a coupe, and the rear headrests obscure the view even more. The glass roof does help create an airy feel, but it can be a bit too bright at times if the sun is directly overhead. The standard surround-view camera system is great to have, but the rearview camera's fish-eye lens can distort the distances to objects.
How’s the tech?8.5
For iPhone owners, Polestar will be adding wireless Apple CarPlay smartphone integration in the near future via an over-the-air software update. Yes, Polestar will be pushing out vehicle improvements of all sorts over the air, something Tesla has led the way on.
All Polestar 2 Launch Edition models come with a comprehensive suite of advanced driver aids as well. Everything from adaptive cruise control with lane centering to blind-spot monitoring system is here, as well as a 360-degree surround-view camera system. Polestar says full self-parking (meaning no driver in the car) is a feature that's on its way.
How’s the storage?7.5
Small-item storage isn't so great. The center battery tunnel cuts into space that would otherwise be for small-item storage. Cupholders are concealed under a sliding and folding armrest, so you have to choose between drinks or an elbow rest. Most other cubbies are modestly sized. The Model 3's storage may not be that well organized, but its extra storage space has the Polestar 2 beat.
The Polestar 2 is rated to tow up to 2,000 pounds. While there are claims the Model 3 can tow as much, there is no official rating from Tesla to validate it.
How economical is it?6.5
Based on our charging data, we calculated a consumption of 35.2 kWh/100 miles, which is less efficient than we expected. Based on our testing, we'd expect Performance-package Polestar 2 cars to return a max range of 215 miles on 100% battery charge.
Is it a good value?8.0
By comparison, Tesla's models look virtually the same on the inside whether you get a base trim or all the bells and whistles. For now, pricing is competitive with a Model 3 Long Range if you factor in the available tax credits, but it becomes a harder case to make without them.
On the plus side, Polestar's warranties are pretty attractive and service centers offer complimentary vehicle pickup within a 150-mile radius. The bumper-to-bumper warranty is a typical four years/50,000 miles, but the electric motors and batteries are covered for a minimum of eight years/100,000 miles, or up to 10 years/150,000 miles if you're in California. Most competitors only cover the batteries under this warranty. The rust-through warranty is also on the generous side at 12 years/unlimited miles, with roadside assistance for four years/50,000 miles.
The Polestar 2 comes with an 11-kW onboard charger and the usual assortment of portable charge cord options, including a standard 120-volt household adapter and a 240-volt SAE public charge equipment adapter. On a proper home wall charger, it'll charge to full from empty in about 8 hours. It also has a DC fast-charging capability of up to 150 kW, which can theoretically get you from empty to an 80% battery charge in about 40 minutes.
Wildcard8.5
Tesla's Performance models still deliver more pop in a straight line, but if you decide to go with the Polestar 2, you'll hardly be disappointed.
Which 2 does Edmunds recommend?
Polestar 2 models
The Polestar 2 debuts as a generously equipped trim aptly called the Launch Edition. There will eventually be more basic trims offered, but no details have been announced.
Launch Edition
Comes loaded with:
- Dual electric motors producing 408 horsepower and 487 lb-ft of torque
- 78-kWh battery
- DC fast charger port (up to 150 kW DC fast-charging capability)
- Polestar digital key (lets you use your phone as a key)
- 19-inch alloy wheels
- Dual-zone climate control
- Interior ambient lighting
- 11-inch touchscreen
- Four USB-C power ports
- Hands-free liftgate
The Plus package, which is also standard, adds:
- Panoramic glass roof
- 13-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system
- Adaptive LED headlights (swivel as you turn the steering wheel for better illumination in curves)
- High-pressure headlight-cleaning nozzles
- Heated front and rear seats
- Heated steering wheel and wiper blades
- Wireless phone charger
It also comes with the Pilot package, a comprehensive suite of advanced safety aids that includes:
- Adaptive cruise control (maintains a driver-set distance between the Polestar 2 and the car in front)
- Forward collision mitigation (warns you of an impending collision and applies the brakes in certain scenarios)
- Surround-view camera system (gives you a top-down view of the Polestar 2 and its surroundings for tight parking situations)
- Blind-spot monitor (alerts you if a vehicle in the next lane over is in your blind spot)
- Rear cross-traffic alert (warns you if a vehicle behind you is about to cross your vehicle's path while you're in reverse) with automatic braking
- Fully automatic (driverless) parking
- Road sign recognition
- Lane keeping assist (steers the Polestar 2 back into its lane if it begins to drift over the lane marker)
But wait, there's more! The Launch Edition also comes with the Performance package that includes:
- Sport-tuned suspension with Öhlins performance dampers
- Brembo front brakes
- 20-inch forged alloy wheels with summer tires
- High-gloss black roof panel
- Gold-colored seat belts
Stand-alone options include:
- Ventilated Nappa leather upholstery with reconstructed wood trim
- 20-inch alloy wheels with all-season tires
Consumer reviews
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|4dr Sedan AWD
electric DD
|MSRP
|$59,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 5
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|N/A
Safety
Our experts’ favorite 2 safety features:
- Pilot Assist adaptive cruise control
- Maintains speed and preset distance from the vehicle in front, providing braking and steering support at speeds up to 80 mph.
- Blind-spot warning with steer assist
- Alerts drivers of vehicles in their blind spot and helps avoid potential collisions by steering the car back into its own lane.
- Oncoming lane mitigation
- Helps drivers avoid oncoming collisions at up to 37 mph by automatically steering the car back into the lane if the marking is crossed.
Polestar 2 vs. the competition
Polestar 2 vs. Tesla Model 3
The Model 3 is a standout electric vehicle. It has a minimalist interior and a user interface that Tesla can improve over time by beaming updates to the car over-the-air. Driving-wise, Model 3s range from quick to holy Toledo. Tesla offers more affordable versions of the 3 (unlike the Polestar 2), but in general these two EVs are pretty evenly matched. Edmunds has owned a couple Model 3s so if you'd like to read about our experiences living with a Tesla Model 3 check out our long-term road test.
Polestar 2 vs. Tesla Model Y
The Polestar 2 may directly compete with the Model 3, but it's hard to ignore the other Tesla in the room, the Model Y. The Model Y is a Model 3 whose proportions have been stretched into a small SUV. There's more passenger and cargo space in the Y, but much of it resembles the experience you get in the Model 3. Tesla doesn't currently have plans to produce a base-trim Model Y, so its pricing and specifications are much in line with the Polestar 2 Launch Edition. Edmunds owns a Tesla Model Y so if you'd like to learn more about what it's like to live with, check out our long-term road test.
Polestar 2 vs. BMW i3
If you're looking for a smaller, less expensive alternative to the Polestar 2, there's the BMW i3. It doesn't have nearly as much range or performance as the Polestar 2, but it's still a fun city runabout that makes efficient use of interior space. You can also get it with a small gasoline engine that serves as a range extender in case you run out of battery power.
FAQ
Is the Polestar 2 a good car?
What's new in the 2021 Polestar 2?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Polestar 2:
- All-new all-electric sedan from Polestar
- Kicks off the first Polestar 2 generation
Is the Polestar 2 reliable?
Is the 2021 Polestar 2 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2021 Polestar 2?
The least-expensive 2021 Polestar 2 is the 2021 Polestar 2 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $59,900.
Other versions include:
- 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD) which starts at $59,900
What are the different models of Polestar 2?
More about the 2021 Polestar 2
2021 Polestar 2 Overview
The 2021 Polestar 2 is offered in the following submodels: 2 Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan AWD (electric DD).
What do people think of the 2021 Polestar 2?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Polestar 2 and all its trim types.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Polestar 2 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 2 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2021 Polestar 2?
Which 2021 Polestar 2s are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Polestar 2 for sale near.
Can't find a new 2021 Polestar 2s you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Polestar 2 for sale - 7 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $8,077.
Find a new Polestar for sale - 2 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,612.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats, run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own.
Should I lease or buy a 2021 Polestar 2?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Polestar lease specials
