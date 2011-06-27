Genesis cars - select model
Upcoming models
See all new Genesis vehicles for sale
Genesis car reviews - About Genesis
The beginning of the Genesis brand starts with, aptly enough, a car named Genesis. Parent company Hyundai launched the Genesis midsize sedan for the 2009 model year. It was the Korean automaker's first luxury vehicle, debuting at a time of a global recession and when Hyundai's reputation for quality was not exactly sterling. It was a tall order, but the Genesis managed to carve a niche for itself.
Related information
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chevrolet TrailBlazer 2003
- Used BMW 3 Series 2006
- Used Mazda MX-5 Miata 2016
- Used Toyota Sienna 2006
- Used BMW M4 2015
- Used Audi A4 2015
- Used Toyota RAV4 2008
- Used Ford Escape 2011
- Used Chevrolet Traverse 2015
- Used GMC Yukon 2007
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Audi S5
- 2021 Nissan Altima News
- 2019 Land Rover Discovery
- Subaru WRX 2019
- Buick Envision 2019
- 2019 4 Series Gran Coupe
- 2021 Lincoln Aviator News
- Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2019
- 2021 Subaru WRX News
- 2019 Toyota Land Cruiser
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Lease deals by make
- Hyundai Lease Deals
- Mazda Lease Deals
- Kia Lease Deals
- Cadillac Lease Deals
- Lexus Lease Deals
- Mercedes Benz Lease Deals
- Lincoln Lease Deals
- Infiniti Lease Deals
- Nissan Lease Deals
- Genesis Lease Deals