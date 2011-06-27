Vehicle overview

For many Americans, the Mercedes name has long been synonymous with large, powerful luxury sedans and SUVs. But you might have to rethink that image with the introduction of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric. This small, front-wheel-drive hatchback combines a U.S.-built battery-electric powertrain, a roomy interior and Mercedes' usual array of high-tech standard features and options. If you're searching for an EV but want something more upscale than what's traditionally been offered, the B-Class Electric could be an interesting option.

Built on a platform that's related to the new CLA entry-level sedan, the B-Class Electric is powered by a 132-kilowatt electric motor connected to a 28-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, both of which are supplied by electric car pioneer Tesla Motors. According to the EPA, that combo is good for 87 miles of range. Recharging with a 240-volt power source takes fewer than 4 hours, Mercedes says.

Inside, the 2014 B-Class Electric looks like a real Mercedes for the most part, with some premium materials and a suite of safety and multimedia features available on the options list. Unlike the cramped rear seating of the CLA sedan, the B-Class provides more headroom, and legroom for four adults. Luggage and cargo space are also good, as the battery pack is underneath the floor instead of taking up space inside the vehicle itself.

Despite its unique nature, though, the B-Class Electric has some clear shortcomings that are worth considering. There is a respectable amount of range by modern standards but it isn't very efficient in its use of power. On our Edmunds EV testing loop, a B-Class with the optional range-extension package went 105 miles before it ran out of power, but it used nearly 50 percent more power than a Volkswagen e-Golf along the same roads. Interior surfaces are an issue, too, as they may seem high-quality at first glance but the seats are stiff and many dashboard pieces are made from hard plastic. It's also worth noting that the B-Class is missing some standard equipment such as heated seats, navigation and a rearview camera.

Given the growing number of all-electric car models on the market these days, we think potential buyers would do well to check out some of the B-Class Electric's competitors. Its closest rival, the 2014 BMW i3, earns our recommendation for its superior performance and efficiency, cutting-edge carbon-fiber construction and futuristic interior. There are a few solid choices from mainstream brands, too. The 2014 Nissan Leaf and 2014 Ford Focus Electric lack the B-Class' upscale vibe but perform similarly in most other respects. We also recommend the Volkswagen e-Golf for its premium and roomy interior and pleasing driving characteristics.

While we like the concept of an affordable luxury EV, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric has too many drawbacks for us to fully recommend it.