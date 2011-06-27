  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(14)
2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive Review

Pros & Cons

  • Swift and smooth acceleration
  • whisper-quiet interior
  • easy-to-use regenerative braking.
  • Range isn't dramatically different from other less expensive EVs
  • less efficient than other EVs
  • availability limited to select states
  • stiff ride quality
  • limited standard equipment with pricey options list
  • less interior space than you'd expect.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive offers a new level of luxury and refinement in the small electric car segment, but real-world performance leaves much to be desired.

Vehicle overview

For many Americans, the Mercedes name has long been synonymous with large, powerful luxury sedans and SUVs. But you might have to rethink that image with the introduction of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric. This small, front-wheel-drive hatchback combines a U.S.-built battery-electric powertrain, a roomy interior and Mercedes' usual array of high-tech standard features and options. If you're searching for an EV but want something more upscale than what's traditionally been offered, the B-Class Electric could be an interesting option.

Built on a platform that's related to the new CLA entry-level sedan, the B-Class Electric is powered by a 132-kilowatt electric motor connected to a 28-kWh lithium-ion battery pack, both of which are supplied by electric car pioneer Tesla Motors. According to the EPA, that combo is good for 87 miles of range. Recharging with a 240-volt power source takes fewer than 4 hours, Mercedes says.

Inside, the 2014 B-Class Electric looks like a real Mercedes for the most part, with some premium materials and a suite of safety and multimedia features available on the options list. Unlike the cramped rear seating of the CLA sedan, the B-Class provides more headroom, and legroom for four adults. Luggage and cargo space are also good, as the battery pack is underneath the floor instead of taking up space inside the vehicle itself.

Despite its unique nature, though, the B-Class Electric has some clear shortcomings that are worth considering. There is a respectable amount of range by modern standards but it isn't very efficient in its use of power. On our Edmunds EV testing loop, a B-Class with the optional range-extension package went 105 miles before it ran out of power, but it used nearly 50 percent more power than a Volkswagen e-Golf along the same roads. Interior surfaces are an issue, too, as they may seem high-quality at first glance but the seats are stiff and many dashboard pieces are made from hard plastic. It's also worth noting that the B-Class is missing some standard equipment such as heated seats, navigation and a rearview camera.

Given the growing number of all-electric car models on the market these days, we think potential buyers would do well to check out some of the B-Class Electric's competitors. Its closest rival, the 2014 BMW i3, earns our recommendation for its superior performance and efficiency, cutting-edge carbon-fiber construction and futuristic interior. There are a few solid choices from mainstream brands, too. The 2014 Nissan Leaf and 2014 Ford Focus Electric lack the B-Class' upscale vibe but perform similarly in most other respects. We also recommend the Volkswagen e-Golf for its premium and roomy interior and pleasing driving characteristics.

While we like the concept of an affordable luxury EV, the 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric has too many drawbacks for us to fully recommend it.

2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive models

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric is a four-door hatchback with seating for five passengers. It is offered in a single trim level.

Standard equipment includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED daytime running lights, automatic wipers, air-conditioning, MB-Tex (premium vinyl) upholstery, 10-way power-adjustable front seats (with four-way power lumbar), driver memory settings, 60/40-split folding rear seats, cruise control, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 5.8-inch display screen, Mercedes' COMAND interface, mbrace emergency communications, a navigation system and an audio system with a CD player, a USB port and HD radio.

Most options are grouped into packages. The Premium package gets you bi-xenon headlights, auto-dimming driver-side and rearview mirrors, heated front seats and a premium Harman Kardon audio system with satellite radio and iPod integration. The Interior package includes leather upholstery and upgraded interior materials. The Multimedia package includes a rearview camera, an upgraded navigation system, a 7-inch display and an SD card reader.

A Range package includes a heated windshield, additional insulation in the roof and doors and an extended range mode that makes it possible to eke out a few extra miles between recharges.

Other stand-alone options include blind spot monitoring, front and rear parking sensors, an automated parallel parking system and a radar-based system that can adjust the B-Class' regenerative braking amount based on traffic conditions.

2014 Highlights

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive is an all-new model.

Performance & mpg

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric is powered by a front-mounted 132-kilowatt electric motor connected to an underfloor-mounted lithium-ion battery pack. Both are supplied by Tesla Motors. The motor's output, which translates to 174 horsepower and 251 pound-feet of torque, is delivered to the front wheels.

The EPA estimates the B-Class Electric can travel on average 84 MPGe combined (85 MPGe city/83MPGe highway) before running out of juice. When equipped with the optional Range package, the B-Class can go an additional 17 miles, but Mercedes recommends that you use this feature only occasionally.

Recharging can take anywhere from 30 hours on standard 110-volt household current to 3.5 hours with a 240-volt charging station. The EPA rates the B-Class Electric's efficiency at 40 kWh of electric power used for 100 miles of driving (remember: the lower the number here, the better.) For comparison, the BMW i3 has a 27 kWh/100 miles rating and the e-Golf checks in with 29 kWh/100 miles.

During Edmunds testing, a B-Class sprinted from zero to 60 mph in an impressive 6.7 seconds. That's about 2 seconds quicker than the average electric vehicle. The only two electric vehicles we've tested that are quicker are the BMW i3 (6.6 seconds) and the Tesla Model S (4.4 seconds).

Safety

Standard safety features on the 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric include antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side-impact airbags, side curtain airbags, a driver knee airbag, active front head restraints, frontal collision warning and a driver attention monitor. The mbrace system includes automatic collision notification, roadside assistance, remote lock control and stolen vehicle location.

Front and rear parking sensors, a rearview camera and a blind-spot warning system are all available as options.

During Edmunds testing, a B-Class came to a stop from 60 mph in 130 feet, a few feet longer than average for an EV.

Driving

Like other electric cars, the B-Class Electric delivers sprightly acceleration around town. This is no small feat considering the fact that its powertrain is tasked with moving a vehicle that weighs in at over 3,900 pounds. Different driving modes and adjustable levels of natural-feeling brake regeneration give the driver a choice of more energy-efficient or sportier performance.

On the whole, the driving experience in the B-Class Electric is unremarkable. It's just as quiet as you'd expect it to be, with no engine to generate noise and plenty of insulation, but seating comfort and ride quality aren't as good as we'd expect from a Mercedes-Benz in this price range. The seats are a bit firm and so is the ride, which largely interferes with an otherwise serene and quiet driving experience.

Interior

The 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric offers an interior that has the aesthetically pleasing ambience you'd expect, especially when done up in two-tone color schemes and real wood trim. Design cues are typical Mercedes, from the circular air vents to the COMAND display screen perched atop the dash, which admittedly looks a bit too indicative of the aftermarket. The quality of some of the interior plastics is disappointing, too.

Front- and rear-seat headroom is acceptable, but taller occupants will have to slouch a bit. Rear seat legroom is adequate for adults. There is plenty of cargo space, though, with a healthy 21.6 cubic feet behind the 60/40-split rear seats; fold down those seatbacks and, though they don't fold completely flat, you still have a generous 51.4 cubic feet of space to work with.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive.

5(72%)
4(14%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(7%)
4.4
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Very nice Car. Fantastic deal.
harleymyk,02/10/2015
4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
Good amount of power, which is especially impressive at lower speeds. Very quiet, velvet smooth, and handles just fine on winding canyon roads. Small on the outside and a breeze to park. Love the luxury appointments and standard technology: rain sensing windshield wiper controls, power memory seats, and even a buzzer that goes off if it thinks you are getting drowsy. Plenty of room in the back seat for at least two adults. With the back seats folded down I can toss my bike in without taking off the front tire. The car is a little bit rough going over bumps, especially in the back seat. This may be partially due to the stiffness of the run flat tires. Wind noise is average. You probably should not buy this car as your only vehicle. The 70-110 mile range works for me because I rarely drive more than 60 miles in a day and we have 2 other cars. Update 2018: We traded in our leased 2014 for a new 2016 B250e to lease. It is just the same except for minor features and technology. My only problem is that the implementation of Android Auto is very flakey (Apple Carplay seems to work okay so far). Update 2019: Software update of Android Auto Apple CarPlay eliminated the problems. Now it is just slow to start and sometimes requires being plugged in a second time, just at the start.
No more gas!!
mrsr0binson,07/31/2014
Got the B class when my GLK lease ended. I have loved the GLK but hated paying for gas. I was spending over $200 on gas each month (I used the "good stuff" 91). So far tooling around for "free" (free charging station at work) has been awesome! Back to the B Class. What a treat! I like cooling/heating the car before I get in (up to 15min) and silently getting on the road. I had a prius before the GLK and hated when the engine would kick in at stop lights or when you went above 15mph (or so, I don't remember). Awesome sound system (I have the multi-media package). Voice command is greatly improved. Plus it is a Mercedes what else needs to be said about the quality of the car?
Love this car!
rickc7,01/10/2015
4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
I've been driving my B class electric for 2 months now. I truly enjoy every time I get in this car. It is surprisingly quick off the line and passing on the highway. Okay, it's not a Tesla S, but it is a great car for half the price (the battery and motor are from Tesla). Mine has the Range package which includes the range extender (haven't used it yet), the heated windshield, the Harmon-Kardon sound system and the extra sound-proofing insulation in the doors and roof. This makes it a very quiet car. The sound system is much better than any car I've ever owned (may be partly due to the lack of engine noise). I drive it every day for commuting. UPDATE: have now been driving this car for over 2 years and still love it. Off the line it's very quick, overall it's quiet, very spacious, elegant and comfortable inside. gets much farther on a charge (100 mi) than my girlfriend's Leaf (60-70 mi). The only downside is the lack of a DC fast charge port. I'm hoping MB will increase the range and add DC FC capability. Update: Still love this car-it is a blast to drive. Easily gets 100 miles per charge. Lease will be up in a few months and would love to get another one, but disappointed MB hasn't come out with a longer range version. I may have to go with the Bolt or the rumored 200 mile Leaf, but I know they don't have the MB quality.
A great value, despite being anomalous for M-B USA
Brian Smith,01/04/2016
4dr Hatchback (electric DD)
These vehicles have commonly been leased/sold at considerable discounts to MSRP in low volume. Compared to the M-B vehicles offered at similar MSRP that we have driven as dealer loaners, such as the C-class and the GLA/GLC, the B-class is better appointed inside for couples or families, and is much less costly to own and operate. This is our first electric vehicle, and our first Mercedes-Benz. We were attracted, in large part, due to its safety, performance, interior room, and the fact that it doesn't have an "electric car" outward appearance. A set of BBS RX wheels further eliminated the "electric car" look. The fact that the B-class is sold in various configurations worldwide, and the Tesla-sourced motor abetted our confidence in selecting the electric drive U.S. version. After 2 years, we are still very happy with the B-class and our decision, we are more educated about electric vehicles, and we would repeat the decision similarly, perhaps with the exception of insisting upon the range extender package to ameliorate our sub-freezing use of the vehicle and to better accommodate longer weekend getaway trips. Information risk was higher than average at the time of purchase, but the choice of the B-class over competing electric vehicles (and not in relation to any other M-B product) has proven to be a good selection. Understated value may be the theme here, and I'm glad we were able to spot it. Many of the benefits of the B-class over other electric vehicles are not those that are easily represented in comparison charts, just as many operating benefits of electric vehicles are not easily represented in comparison charts. If M-B revamped this model, or produced another electric vehicle at or below $65,000 MSRP, we'd be in the market. In the meantime, we'll be watching the used market prices as these vehicles come off-lease. Sometimes the dealer attempts to charge for the periodic battery dessicant changes, which are in fact warranty items for the 2014 year model we have, but they have always adjusted bills after being presented the correct information. The first service part was been the charge port door latch, which intermittently failed to latch closed, and was replaced under warranty. The second was related to the recall of the motor drive ECU, after an intermittent transmission warning light was not resolved by firmware updates, also covered under warranty.
See all 14 reviews of the 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPGe
85 city / 83 hwy
EPA kWh/100 mi
N/A
EPA Electricity Range
N/A
EPA Time to Charge Battery (at 240V)
N/A
See all Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive features & specs

Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive Overview

The Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz B-Class Electric Drive is offered in the following submodels: B-Class Electric Drive Hatchback. Available styles include 4dr Hatchback (electric DD).

