Dr. Scaringe has surrounded himself with credentialed automotive experts, notably from McLaren engineering and Silicon Valley tech companies. Rivian's engineering headquarters is in Plymouth, Michigan. And in California, it has a battery engineering facility in Irvine and a technology division in Silicon Valley. For the manufacturing of its vehicles, the company has also acquired a shuttered automotive plant that made Mitsubishi products in Normal, Illinois, until it closed in 2015.

The company is well-funded to the extent that it has been toiling more or less quietly with its head down for more than two years developing and testing what are now running prototypes. But it's not selling the fruits of its labor just yet. In the interest of ironing out all the bugs and delivering a quality product to buyers, Rivian isn't planning to deliver customer units until the fourth quarter of 2020.

With something viable to show, Rivian made its public debut at the 2018 Los Angeles Auto Show. Here it shared details and displayed running prototypes of its initial two-vehicle product lineup: a midsize crew cab pickup truck and a three-row SUV. These prototypes are examples of what it aims to be: a maker of premium all-electric vehicles that offer tasteful design, clever packaging and impressive performance for those with an active lifestyle.

But Rivian intends for both of its initial products to be more than stylish people-haulers. These fully functional family vehicles will also offer considerable off-road and towing capability. To that end, the platform they share is based on a unique Rivian-engineered powertrain layout that features one electric motor for each wheel. Three battery sizes are under development, with the largest of the trio targeting more than 400 miles of range on a single charge.

In examining its prototypes and talking with its engineers, it is clear to us that Rivian is not just another EV startup that's trying to generate a lot of initial support and stimulate needed investment with a splashy entrance. Instead, its funding is secured, and that allowed it to work quietly behind the scenes until it was good and ready. It has made a lot of progress assembling a team and conceiving prototypes worthy of further refinement and eventual production. Now it's time for Rivian to start building its brand.