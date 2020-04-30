2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Electric
What’s new
- New all-electric Cooper SE model
- New transmissions for gas-powered Hardtop
- Minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the third Hardtop generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Nimble size and handling makes it fun to drive
- One of the most affordable EVs you can buy
- Upscale cabin design
- Not as much range as other EVs
- Two-door layout and small backseat limit utility
- Choppy ride on bumpy roads
2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Review
Mini has come out with a new battery-powered version of its Hardtop 2 Door: the 2020 Mini Cooper SE. With an as-new price tag under $30,000 (before potential tax credits and incentives) and a maximum range of just 110 miles, the Cooper SE is an electric vehicle that bets more on style and affordability than maximum range.
A handful of small design tweaks distinguish the Cooper SE from the regular gasoline Hardtop 2 Door. The asymmetrical wheels on the top Iconic trim level, which have holes that are styled to look like a British electrical plug, are the most obvious visual change. The interior receives a few changes as well, adding unique displays tailored to the needs of an EV. Otherwise, the cabin is pure Mini Cooper, including the cargo space, which remains unchanged.
Our verdict7.8 / 10
How does it drive?9.0
Braking and handling are also top-notch. The SE pivots on dime and is great for a curvy road as much as it is for negotiating narrow city streets. It offers two levels of regenerative braking to choose from. The highest setting allows you to drive solely using the accelerator pedal, while the other behaves more like a traditional car for those who aren't used to slowing rapidly without touching the brake pedal.
We did notice that our test car reduced its available power by about half after one lap of hard driving on our test track. That's not something we typically experience with an EV. Full power was restored after we let the car cool down a bit. We don't expect you'll encounter this situation in real-world driving, but still it's a little disappointing for a Mini.
How comfortable is it?7.5
The front seats in the Mini are great, though. They provide plenty of cushion for comfort and support for spirited driving. Too bad the hard door-side armrests feel like they're made out of recycled tires. Rear-seat comfort is limited but mostly due to space. The Mini's climate control system is easy to adjust and provides effective cooling. You can set it to precondition the cabin before you get in.
How’s the interior?7.5
The cabin's boxy shape gives you ample headroom, and the generous glass space all around makes for excellent visibility. We especially like how the rear headrests fold down when not in use to leave the rear view completely unobstructed. But this Mini's rear seat is, unsurprisingly, less spacious than most other options. If you plan on taking more than one passenger, they better be kid-size.
How’s the tech?7.5
The upgraded Harman Kardon audio system didn't impress us much. It lacked the full and textured sound we expect from a premium sound system. Additionally, many of the usual advanced driving aids, such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, are absent. They aren't even optional at the moment. Some competitors such as Hyundai and Kia provide many of these aids as standard equipment.
How’s the storage?6.0
The cabin is no better. The door pockets are too narrow to even accommodate a small bottle, and none of the cupholders have anti-tip features. Covered storage is sparse, limited essentially to the glovebox and the center armrest, which is dedicated to the wireless phone charger. There are easy-to-locate car seat anchors in the back, but you'll need to be pretty limber to install a small seat back there.
How economical is it?7.0
In Edmunds' real-world testing, we managed a range of 150.1 miles (140.1 miles traveled with 10 miles of range left) on 30.5 kWh of power, which works out to a much more efficient 21.8 kWh/100 miles. The Mini's onboard charger is 7.4 kW AC (Level 2) and it comes with DC fast-charging capability standard. Mini says you can get to 80% capacity with fast charging in 36 minutes.
Is it a good value?8.0
Mini's warranty is also above average, with four years/50,000 miles for bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverage and eight years/100,000 miles for the battery. Though EVs need less in terms of maintenance, Mini still covers things such as inspections and cabin air filters for free for the first three years/36,000 miles.
Wildcard9.0
Which Hardtop 2 Door does Edmunds recommend?
2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door models
The two-door Cooper SE is available in three trim levels: Signature, Signature Plus and Iconic. All come with a 181-horsepower electric motor that powers the front wheels.
Signature
Feature highlights include:
- LED headlights
- Simulated leather upholstery
- Heated front seats
- Keyless ignition and entry
Also comes with standard tech and safety features such as:
- DC fast-charging capability
- 6.5-inch central display
- Integrated navigation system
- Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration
- Forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking
Signature Plus
Adds on with:
- Panoramic sunroof
- Additional wheel choices
- Auto-dimming mirrors
- Rear parking sensors
- Premium sound system
Iconic
Tops the Cooper SE line with:
- Distinctively styled Power Spoke wheels
- Leather upholstery
- 8.8-inch touchscreen
- Head-up display
- Wireless device charging
Sponsored cars related to the Hardtop 2 Door
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback
electric DD
|MSRP
|$29,900
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|1-speed direct drive
|Horsepower
|181 hp @ 7000 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Hardtop 2 Door safety features:
- Parking Assistant
- Finds an available parallel parking spot and guides the Hardtop into the space with minimal driver input.
- Front and Rear Park Distance Control
- Sounds an alert as the Hardtop approaches an object in front of or behind the vehicle.
- Active Driving Assistant
- Maintains a set distance between the Hardtop and the vehicle ahead while the cruise control system is active.
NHTSA Overall Rating 4 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|4 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|3 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|3 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|11.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Mini Hardtop 2 Door vs. the competition
Mini Hardtop 2 Door vs. Volkswagen Golf GTI
The Golf GTI is an excellent choice if you're looking for a practical hatchback that serves up a lot of performance for the money. Much like the Mini, the GTI offers a refined interior, impressive performance and a reasonable price. And with the Volkswagen, you also get a smooth ride quality and a roomier back seat.
Mini Hardtop 2 Door vs. Hyundai Veloster
The Hyundai Veloster is one of our favorite small hatchbacks. It provides an excellent driving experience and impressive features for the money. And there's plenty of power if you go with the turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine in the Veloster N. The Veloster also offers a unique three-door setup that allows for easier access to the back seat.
Mini Hardtop 2 Door vs. Mini Hardtop 4 Door
You like the idea of owning a Mini Hardtop but you need a bit more space than the 2 Door offers. Take a look at the 4 Door version. It has the same engine lineup and is available with the same features. Mainly, you get the two extra doors and a little more rear legroom. The 4 Door is more expensive, but the extra usability is worth it.
FAQ
Is the MINI Hardtop 2 Door a good car?
What's new in the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door:
- New all-electric Cooper SE model
- New transmissions for gas-powered Hardtop
- Minor revisions to feature availability
- Part of the third Hardtop generation introduced for 2014
Is the MINI Hardtop 2 Door reliable?
Is the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door?
The least-expensive 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door is the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $29,900.
Other versions include:
- Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) which starts at $29,900
What are the different models of MINI Hardtop 2 Door?
More about the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door
2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Electric Overview
The 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Electric is offered in the following styles: Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD).
What do people think of the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Electric?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Electric and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Hardtop 2 Door Electric.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Electric and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Hardtop 2 Door Electric featuring deep dives into trim levels including Cooper SE, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Electric here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Electric?
2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Electric Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD)
The 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Electric Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $30,750. The average price paid for a new 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Electric Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) is trending $2,236 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $2,236 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $28,514.
The average savings for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Electric Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) is 7.3% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Electric Cooper SE 2dr Hatchback (electric DD) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Electrics are available in my area?
2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Electric Listings and Inventory
There are currently 1 new 2020 [object Object] Hardtop 2 Door Electrics listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $30,750 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Electric.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 [object Object] Hardtop 2 Door Electric for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Electric Hardtop 2 Door Electric you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new MINI Hardtop 2 Door for sale - 5 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $22,886.
Find a new MINI for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $17,517.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Electric and all available trim types: Cooper SE. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Electric include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Electric?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out MINI lease specials
Related 2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Electric info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Volvo XC90 2018
- Used Subaru Forester 2015
- Used Toyota RAV4 2016
- Used Ford Fusion 2012
- Used Ford F-150 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2017
- Used Ford Escape 2015
- Used Nissan Frontier 2018
- Used Honda Odyssey 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Lexus LS 500
- McLaren 600LT 2019
- Ford Fusion Hybrid 2019
- 2021 Dodge Charger News
- McLaren 570S 2020
- 2019 Mazda 6
- 2019 Toyota Yaris
- Hyundai Accent 2019
- 2019 GMC Terrain
- 2020 Ford Transit Connect
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- MINI Countryman 2020
- 2020 Clubman
- 2020 Hardtop 4 Door
- MINI Convertible 2019
- 2019 Convertible
- 2020 Convertible
- MINI Convertible 2020
- 2020 MINI Countryman
- 2020 Countryman
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
Research Similar Vehicles
- Hyundai Kona Electric 2020
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- 2019 Hyundai Kona Electric
- Hyundai Ioniq Electric 2019
- 2019 Clarity