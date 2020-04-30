2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door Review

Mini has come out with a new battery-powered version of its Hardtop 2 Door: the 2020 Mini Cooper SE. With an as-new price tag under $30,000 (before potential tax credits and incentives) and a maximum range of just 110 miles, the Cooper SE is an electric vehicle that bets more on style and affordability than maximum range. A handful of small design tweaks distinguish the Cooper SE from the regular gasoline Hardtop 2 Door. The asymmetrical wheels on the top Iconic trim level, which have holes that are styled to look like a British electrical plug, are the most obvious visual change. The interior receives a few changes as well, adding unique displays tailored to the needs of an EV. Otherwise, the cabin is pure Mini Cooper, including the cargo space, which remains unchanged.

Edmunds’ Expert Rating Rated for you by America’s best test team

Our verdict 7.8 / 10

The Mini Cooper SE, as you'd expect, is small. With the departure of the Fiat 500e, the SE is now the smallest EV you can buy, measuring more than a foot shorter than the next in line, Chevrolet's Bolt. This means less cargo room and a laughable amount of space for rear passengers. The diminutive size does provide some classic Mini benefits, however, such as quick acceleration and nimble handling. Overall, we like the Mini Cooper SE. Its modest range and two-door body style limit its appeal, but if you simply want a fun EV for commuting, it's worth checking out.

How does it drive? 9.0

The Cooper SE is fun to drive. It's small, quick and nimble. In our testing it covered 0-60 mph in 6.4 seconds. That's quicker than other speedy EVs such as Hyundai Kona Electric (6.6 seconds) and Chevy Bolt (6.8 seconds).



Braking and handling are also top-notch. The SE pivots on dime and is great for a curvy road as much as it is for negotiating narrow city streets. It offers two levels of regenerative braking to choose from. The highest setting allows you to drive solely using the accelerator pedal, while the other behaves more like a traditional car for those who aren't used to slowing rapidly without touching the brake pedal.



We did notice that our test car reduced its available power by about half after one lap of hard driving on our test track. That's not something we typically experience with an EV. Full power was restored after we let the car cool down a bit. We don't expect you'll encounter this situation in real-world driving, but still it's a little disappointing for a Mini.

How comfortable is it? 7.5

The Mini SE's sporty slant unfortunately comes at the expense of comfort. The ride can get choppy on bumpy roads and undulating highways. The SE also wears summer tires, which are good for road grip but also generate a bit more road noise than the average EV.



The front seats in the Mini are great, though. They provide plenty of cushion for comfort and support for spirited driving. Too bad the hard door-side armrests feel like they're made out of recycled tires. Rear-seat comfort is limited but mostly due to space. The Mini's climate control system is easy to adjust and provides effective cooling. You can set it to precondition the cabin before you get in.

How’s the interior? 7.5

The Hardtop 2 Door has surprisingly large doors, which makes climbing in and out of the front seats a breeze. The driver's seat is pretty accommodating for both short or tall drivers, though those exceptionally long of leg might want a tad more steering extension.



The cabin's boxy shape gives you ample headroom, and the generous glass space all around makes for excellent visibility. We especially like how the rear headrests fold down when not in use to leave the rear view completely unobstructed. But this Mini's rear seat is, unsurprisingly, less spacious than most other options. If you plan on taking more than one passenger, they better be kid-size.

How’s the tech? 7.5

Tech in the Mini SE doesn't break any new ground. The touchscreen navigation sits within a large circular central hub. This hub makes the screen seem bigger than it really is. Apple CarPlay hooks up wirelessly, but only spans about 75% of the full width of the screen. Android Auto isn't offered. CarPlay was our preferred map interface, but Mini's native system is fairly easy to use and features real-time traffic.



The upgraded Harman Kardon audio system didn't impress us much. It lacked the full and textured sound we expect from a premium sound system. Additionally, many of the usual advanced driving aids, such as adaptive cruise control and lane keeping assist, are absent. They aren't even optional at the moment. Some competitors such as Hyundai and Kia provide many of these aids as standard equipment.

How’s the storage? 6.0

You've mistaken the Hardtop 2 Door for another car if you were expecting great utility. That said, Mini has maximized what space there is to the fullest. The rear seats split 60/40 and fold completely flat. You can lower the cargo floor for a bit more room, but you're only going to get 8.7 cubic feet at best without folding the back seats — roughly half the volume of the next smallest vehicle in the class, the Chevy Bolt.



The cabin is no better. The door pockets are too narrow to even accommodate a small bottle, and none of the cupholders have anti-tip features. Covered storage is sparse, limited essentially to the glovebox and the center armrest, which is dedicated to the wireless phone charger. There are easy-to-locate car seat anchors in the back, but you'll need to be pretty limber to install a small seat back there.

How economical is it? 7.0

The Mini SE is a small car, and its battery is small relative to what other manufacturers are loading into their compact EVs. The EPA-estimated range is 110 miles with a consumption of 31 kWh/100 miles, which is a lot less range than class leaders but only slightly less efficient than popular players such as the Hyundai Kona Electric, Kia Niro EV and Nissan Leaf.



In Edmunds' real-world testing, we managed a range of 150.1 miles (140.1 miles traveled with 10 miles of range left) on 30.5 kWh of power, which works out to a much more efficient 21.8 kWh/100 miles. The Mini's onboard charger is 7.4 kW AC (Level 2) and it comes with DC fast-charging capability standard. Mini says you can get to 80% capacity with fast charging in 36 minutes.

Is it a good value? 8.0

Value is the Mini SE's ace in the hole, assuming you can live with a couple caveats. The first is the absence of typical advanced driving aids and the second is range. The Mini SE is the only battery electric vehicle that starts at under $30K, yet it feels like one of the more expensive options in the class. Build quality is solid, and all the switchgear has smoother, more refined action than what's in most non-luxury makes. Everything just feels screwed together well. Mini keeps the packages simple and our tester, fully loaded, came to $37,750, not including any federal or state tax credits. For context, that's where the Kona Electric starts.



Mini's warranty is also above average, with four years/50,000 miles for bumper-to-bumper and powertrain coverage and eight years/100,000 miles for the battery. Though EVs need less in terms of maintenance, Mini still covers things such as inspections and cabin air filters for free for the first three years/36,000 miles.

Wildcard 9.0

One of the great things about the SE is that it still looks and drives like a Mini. Little has changed other than the powertrain, and that's a good thing for a brand that's often associated with fun at the wheel. Minis have been known to sacrifice practicality for individuality, and some of that still exists here. But Mini has gotten better at adding function to its cars without losing too much brand identity. There's nothing wrong with quirky as long as it's not a big inconvenience.

Which Hardtop 2 Door does Edmunds recommend?

Much of the Cooper SE's appeal comes from its low price, and the best way to take advantage of it is by going with the base Signature trim level. It still comes with enough convenience and technology features to likely keep you satisfied.

2020 MINI Hardtop 2 Door models

The two-door Cooper SE is available in three trim levels: Signature, Signature Plus and Iconic. All come with a 181-horsepower electric motor that powers the front wheels.