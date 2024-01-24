Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car 2024

Why did the BMW i5 win?

The BMW i5 doesn't need out-there spaceship styling to make a statement. This electric luxury sedan gives you all the benefits of the standard 5 Series — a spacious back seat and a sharply designed interior that doesn't go overboard on tech — plus a quick and silent powertrain. It's great to drive, exceptionally refined, and boasts a spacious, high-quality cabin. Plus, the i5 range is topped by the mighty 593-horsepower M60, but you don't have to pay top dollar here. Even the base single-motor i5 eDrive40 offers cracking acceleration.

For this electric sedan's all-around excellence — and for BMW's surprising willingness to let the engineering speak for itself — we've named the BMW i5 the Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car for 2024.

"Perhaps with a little irony, the BMW i5 wins without doing anything dramatically different. Just like a 5 Series, the i5 is comfortable, luxurious and sporty. On top of that, it has a very quiet cabin and plenty of range. This is another EV from BMW that we prefer to its gas-powered counterpart." — Reese Counts, vehicle test editor

What stood out?

The i5 eDrive40 comfortably exceeded its EPA estimate on the Edmunds EV Range Test, traveling an impressive 321 miles on a single charge. On top of that, it offers exceptional road comfort, partially as a result of a cushy air suspension that comes standard on all versions. It impresses with impeccable comfort, top-notch interior, build quality and materials. The i5's smooth power makes its ride well controlled as this sedan glides over all but the most neglected urban byways.