Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Edmunds Top Rated Awards
  3. Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car 2024

Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car 2024

2024 BMW i5

Conventional looks don’t mask the BMW i5's standout luxury and performance
January 24th, 2024

Why did the BMW i5 win?

The BMW i5 doesn't need out-there spaceship styling to make a statement. This electric luxury sedan gives you all the benefits of the standard 5 Series — a spacious back seat and a sharply designed interior that doesn't go overboard on tech — plus a quick and silent powertrain. It's great to drive, exceptionally refined, and boasts a spacious, high-quality cabin. Plus, the i5 range is topped by the mighty 593-horsepower M60, but you don't have to pay top dollar here. Even the base single-motor i5 eDrive40 offers cracking acceleration.

For this electric sedan's all-around excellence — and for BMW's surprising willingness to let the engineering speak for itself — we've named the BMW i5 the Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car for 2024.

"Perhaps with a little irony, the BMW i5 wins without doing anything dramatically different. Just like a 5 Series, the i5 is comfortable, luxurious and sporty. On top of that, it has a very quiet cabin and plenty of range. This is another EV from BMW that we prefer to its gas-powered counterpart." — Reese Counts, vehicle test editor

What stood out?

The i5 eDrive40 comfortably exceeded its EPA estimate on the Edmunds EV Range Test, traveling an impressive 321 miles on a single charge. On top of that, it offers exceptional road comfort, partially as a result of a cushy air suspension that comes standard on all versions. It impresses with impeccable comfort, top-notch interior, build quality and materials. The i5's smooth power makes its ride well controlled as this sedan glides over all but the most neglected urban byways.

8.4/10Edmunds Rating
$66,800 – $84,100MSRP
321 milesEdmunds EV Range Test
Read full review
Edmunds Top Rated Electric Car Finalists
FINALIST

2024 BMW i7

Why is the BMW i7 a finalist?

The BMW i7 succeeds for a lot of the same reasons as the i5 — it's simply an electric version of a normal gasoline car; in this case, the BMW 7 Series. This high-end executive sedan pulls out all the stops, with exotic options that include rear massaging seats, a 31-inch rear entertainment screen, and a front camera that scans the road to ready the suspension for upcoming ruts and bumps. It's just a shame it looks like ... that.

What stood out?

The i7 is much more agile than you might think. It's not as lithe as a Porsche Taycan, but the BMW's advanced suspension does an admirable job of keeping body roll in check. This is the driver's car among full-size luxury EVs.

Read full review
FINALIST

2024 Hyundai Ioniq 6

Why is the Hyundai Ioniq 6 a finalist?

Hyundai's Ioniq 5 crossover proved the South Korean automaker wasn't playing around with its line of electric-only vehicles, but it's the new Ioniq 6 that usurps its sibling this year. The Ioniq 6 is the polar opposite of the BMWs, with an extroverted design that looks like nothing else on sale today. Its interior is a little more conventional, but make no mistake: Hyundai is here with bold ideas and outstanding execution.

What stood out?

An extremely aerodynamic design and low weight (for an electric vehicle) combine to make the Ioniq 6 one of the most efficient EVs on the market. All variants except the base model also come with a sizable battery, with maximum range topping out at 361 miles. Its efficiency and high-voltage architecture mean the Ioniq 6 can charge faster than any other EV, capable of adding 868 miles of range per charging hour, according to the Edmunds EV Charging Test.

Read full review
See Other Years
Permissions to use Edmunds Top Rated Awards accolades and badges
Edmunds encourages auto manufacturers who have one or more vehicles identified by the Edmunds Top Rated Awards and their advertising/marketing agencies to use approved accolades and badging to promote the winning vehicles. To make a request for usage, please email Permissions@edmunds.com.