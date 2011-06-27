  1. Home
2000 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning Review

Pros & Cons

  • Power from supercharged V8 engine, towing and hauling abilities remain virtually intact, composed handling.
  • Standard-cab body limits interior cargo space, niche-oriented focus.
Other years
2000
1999
1995
1994
1993
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Take Ford's latest F-150 truck in shortbed, flareside form, add in a healthy mix of SVT philosophy and components, and Lightning will strike.

In this case, the spark is supplied by a reworked 5.4-liter Triton V8 engine with forged pistons, reduced compression, and a Roots-type supercharger from Eaton. Complete with an intercooler and a two-channel throttle body, this engine belts out 360 horsepower (100 more than a standard 5.4-liter Triton) and a massive 440 pound-feet of torque. Aided by a beefed-up automatic transmission, 9.75-inch rear axle and 12.1-inch front-disc brakes, the Lightning guarantees a thrill ride with the first turn of the key.

SVT didn't stop with the drivetrain. To keep all those extra horses from getting out of sorts, a unique suspension setup was created for the Lightning. This includes a lower front and rear ride height, specially calibrated shock absorbers, and two antiroll bars. These components ride on 18-inch five-spoke wheels with 295/45-18 Z-rated Goodyear tires for extra stick during acceleration and handling maneuvers.

The standard cab holds a radically non-standard interior featuring black-on-white SVT instrumentation (complete with boost gauge) and black-and-white leather seats. The driver seat is power-adjustable and an optional six-CD changer can be ordered to beef up the standard premium sound system.

Exterior enhancements are limited to a special front air dam with twin driving lights, a black grille, custom rocker panels, the aforementioned 18-inch wheels, and twin ceramic exhaust pipes. Color choices are limited to black, silver, red or white. A soft bed cover, as well as a Class III tow hitch, can be added to accent the truck's looks and utility.

If you're looking for a serious high-performance truck, you can stop your search right here. Nothing else comes close. A lot of "sporting" cars don't even match the Lightning's performance numbers. But the biggest question is why SVT offers the Lightning only as a regular-cab model when the world has clearly been moving toward more room and more doors each year. Dodge, with its Dakota R/T, is the only manufacturer smart enough to realize that performance and utility are not mutually exclusive. That said, the new Lightning is no toy, as its payload and towing capacity is only slightly diminished over the standard F-Series pickup. SVT is obviously betting that the old standard of a full-size, standard-cab performance truck will sell, if executed well. And this new truck is certainly well-executed.

2000 Highlights

Completely new in 1999, the 2000 Lightning is the same, except for a new Silver Clearcoat exterior color.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning.

5(78%)
4(17%)
3(5%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
18 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 18 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Best I Ever Drove
Slick,07/14/2009
I rate this truck as the best I have ever had, a few slight problems but NOTHING to stop me enjoying every minute in it, its a very USED truck in my stable-it never gets the chance to sit idle- I even use it as my towing vehicle for my show (I'm a travelling showman)... I use it mainly for fun, but the serious side of my business is "Colossus, The Jet Trike", you can see what I do for a living by going on "You Tube" and typing in "Colossus The Jet Trike"...This truck pulls a 2 ton trailer with my jet trike on it - like it does without it there!!! You want a REAL MANS TRUCK? - THEN THIS IS FOR YOU!!! If you want gas milage get a pretty little Honda or something...lol
Raze 00'Lightning
Raze,11/04/2007
Have had some paint problems with the truck (covered,repaint)Black. Have gone thru the 100K mi. todo list all ready. Two recalls on the truck, intercooler and the cruse control. Did go thru a set of tires. But, upgraded the exterior with 04' stying while changing tires, from signal mirrors to the wheels. Added Ram air hood to help the gas mileage. Anywhere from 9/12 city - 15/18 on open road. Very happy with it.
2000 Lightning
KMC,02/05/2006
This truck handles better than the same year Z28 (which I just sold). Acceleration is excellent; when the boost kicks in you better be holding on. I don't understand the towing package as being standard equipment. Other than that it is the highest quality vehicle I have owned.
Better than you think it is...
WV SVT,12/30/2004
This is a unique 'niche' vehicle, and being such will get you plenty of attention. My '00 dyno'd at 308 wheel HP/363 lb/ft torque in 10/04 with just an intake and new plugs. Buy a Lightning, and you will not regret it. Torque is a lovely thing, and L's have plenty. You can haul stuff, too (I haul a race car on a trailer with mine, no sweat). No, it isn't the most efficient vehicle out there. Hello? It weighs 4,800 lbs and has a supercharger! If you want efficiency, Toyota sells the Prius. Lightnings are the anti-Prius. This is one of -if not 'the'- funnest vehicle I've ever owned. Excellent daily driver. Mid-13s in the 1/4 mile. It does it all.
See all 18 reviews of the 2000 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
12 city / 15 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
360 hp @ 4750 rpm
See all Used 2000 Ford F-150 SVT Lightning features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Poor
