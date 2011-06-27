Estimated values
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan American Value Package 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,763
|$11,207
|$13,730
|Clean
|$8,546
|$10,930
|$13,367
|Average
|$8,113
|$10,376
|$12,640
|Rough
|$7,679
|$9,822
|$11,914
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,440
|$11,811
|$14,263
|Clean
|$9,206
|$11,519
|$13,886
|Average
|$8,740
|$10,935
|$13,132
|Rough
|$8,273
|$10,351
|$12,377
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,320
|$11,514
|$13,786
|Clean
|$9,089
|$11,230
|$13,421
|Average
|$8,629
|$10,660
|$12,692
|Rough
|$8,168
|$10,091
|$11,963
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,103
|$11,464
|$13,903
|Clean
|$8,878
|$11,181
|$13,535
|Average
|$8,428
|$10,614
|$12,800
|Rough
|$7,978
|$10,047
|$12,064
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Plus 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,594
|$13,112
|$15,719
|Clean
|$10,332
|$12,788
|$15,303
|Average
|$9,808
|$12,139
|$14,472
|Rough
|$9,285
|$11,491
|$13,640
Estimated values
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan R/T 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,677
|$13,058
|$15,528
|Clean
|$10,413
|$12,735
|$15,117
|Average
|$9,885
|$12,090
|$14,296
|Rough
|$9,357
|$11,444
|$13,475