Used 2007 Dodge Grand Caravan Consumer Reviews

Safety features really work Anonymous , 12/08/2010 31 of 31 people found this review helpful My wife was in a head-on collision in this van at 50 mph. The crumple zones worked as advertised and there was no noticeable damage to the cabin. She was a little bruised up from the airbags and seat belt but otherwise she walked away. The van was totaled but she is with us to talk about it. Report Abuse

I Guess I'm Addicted To These Steve Blum , 01/02/2007 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Sounds like the other reviewer got a lemon. I don't think Chrysler would be the # 1 Minivan if it was like the one he seemed to have gotten. I love these things and you cant beat the value. Report Abuse

So far, so good. joel770 , 01/23/2007 15 of 15 people found this review helpful It may be a bit early to tell, but I just bought the 2007 Grand Caravan SXT and so far I really like it. You can feel how well she handles and the engine runs smooth and quiet. The stow and go feature has already paid off and my kids think the brilliant black pearl color I chose is "hot". So far the gas mileage is proving to be a thousand times better than my old 1996 Chrysler Town and Country. That van ate through gas like termites on a toothpick. I hope this van keeps up the performance because so far it's been a good buy. Report Abuse

Excellent family car Gilbert , 09/30/2010 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Bought with only 3000 miles on the vehicle and have put 58,000 more miles on it. Drives very good, handles well, good visibility, sufficiently comfortable for long trips. Had only two mechanical problems; a whining compressor was replaced under warranty and gas pedal sticking that i had to pay for (under $150). Brakes job required after 57,000 miles which was not bad. Like the car a lot. Report Abuse