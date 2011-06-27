  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(24)
2004 Dodge Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Surprisingly agile handling, quiet ride in V6 models, low price.
  • Some cheap interior bits, limited features and options, reliability record not as strong as some competitors.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Enjoyable to drive and ride in, the Caravan offers no-frills minivan transport for the family on a tight budget.

2004 Highlights

New features for 2004 include a tire-pressure monitoring system and an integrated remote/key design. Audio systems have been upgraded as well.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Dodge Caravan.

5(42%)
4(29%)
3(21%)
2(8%)
1(0%)
4.0
24 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Nice family car for most parts
Halldor Geirsson,03/03/2015
SXT 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
I had this car (model 2004) for 5 years and drove 64k miles on it (56-110k). The car probably had some prior frontal damage before I bought it, which may have propagated into some of the maintenance issues I ran into. We had to replace a number of things (radiator, alternator/battery, window motor, rotors, tail light, etc) and had the check-engine light on for most of the time, due to some emission codes which could never be figured despite a few tries by the local dealer and another garage. But the great thing about owning a Dodge in the US is that spare parts are easy and quick to get and we probably only lost a couple of days when we would have needed to use the car. Overall likable car.
Best Reliability You can ever get
sammym1,06/17/2011
i bought this car from the US and took with me to Russia, it had 90k miles and ive been using it for 3 years, it has been SUPER PERFECT CAR i abuse the car by not changing the oil or the brakes n not warming the engine when its -30 degree and still the car never stopped or had any problems i just change the oil every 8 month and thts it, i never spent any money on it maybe because it has no options other than the CD and Airbags i want to change the car but im afraid that if i bought something else it wont be as reliable as this one
FRONT END FACTORY TOLERANCE AT LIMIT
kwethington1,12/14/2012
This is our second Plymouth/Dodge van. We bought both new. The 98 was great. This van will not align without changing the toe-in to make up for the left veering. The front right side of the axle, is at the factory limit of degrees forward of ideal, the the front left side axle is at the factory limit for back of ideal. Consequently, when aligned, properly, the car is 3 or 4 degrees out of straight and veers left, a lot. The dealership kept it running straight when it was under warranty. It left the factory, driving straight. Both had to set the toe-in off to do this.
Good basic family hauler
Landric,04/22/2010
I bought this vehicle used about six months ago. I discovered the day before my twin sons were born that I could not fit a car seat behind the driver's seat in my Toyota Matrix and still drive it comfortably. I couldn't afford a new van right then, but I needed something I could fit car seats in and still drive. I have the base SE with the 4-cylinder, AC, & CD Player. The only option it has are the side airbags. So far no break downs, though sometimes the transmission behaves strangely when the heater is on, shifting erratically. It's only happened a couple of times, but its disconcerting. I just bought a new 2009 Kia Sedona at a hefty discount, so the Caravan is now around town only.
See all 24 reviews of the 2004 Dodge Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2004 Dodge Caravan Overview

The Used 2004 Dodge Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SXT 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and CV 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Dodge Caravan?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Dodge Caravans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Dodge Caravan for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Dodge Caravan.

Can't find a used 2004 Dodge Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Caravan for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $21,634.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 10 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $20,481.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Caravan for sale - 9 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $14,521.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $22,144.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Dodge Caravan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

