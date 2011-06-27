  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caravan
  4. Used 1999 Dodge Caravan
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(33)
Appraise this car

1999 Dodge Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Class-leading design with configurations to suit almost any taste.
  • Less than stellar reliability history.
Other years
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge Caravan for Sale
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$990 - $1,702
Used Caravan for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

If there is a perfect family vehicle in existence, it is one of Chrysler's minivans. What's the data say? The average American has two kids and spends a little more than $20,000 on a new car or truck. The Dodge Caravan/Grand Caravan fits into this scenario better than Velveeta in a grilled cheese sandwich.

The Caravan rides on a 113.3-inch wheelbase, and the Grand Caravan adds six inches to that and 13 extra inches of overall length. That extra length is noticed in the Grand Caravan's rear seat legroom, which allows rear passengers to stretch out their legs an extra three and four inches (second row and third row, respectively). The vehicles are identical in width and height, but the longer-wheelbase Grand Caravan offers more cargo room at 147.7 cubic feet, compared to the Caravan's 126.7 cubic feet. The big Grand Caravan also offers standard seven-passenger seating, but the third row is optional on the Caravan.

The Caravan line offers several thoughtful details; the most important are the easy-out rolling seats and the innovative driver-side sliding door--a first in the minivan class (that has since been copied by everyone else). Easy-out seats are a snap to release and remove, though lifting the seat from the rear of the van may still require two sets of biceps. Optional on the base Caravan and standard on everything else, the driver's side sliding door offers the convenience of loading kids and cargo from either side of the Caravan.

A 150-horsepower 16-valve dual-cam four (coupled with a three-speed automatic) serves as the base engine of the Caravan, but these sizeable vans benefit from a little extra oomph. The 3.0-liter V6, borrowed from Mitsubishi Motors, is standard on the Grand Caravan, and offers the same horsepower as the 2.4-liter but with an extra nine foot-pounds of torque. A 3.3-liter V6, standard on SE and LE trim, is a step in the right direction, but our favorite motor is the 3.8-liter unit, which outputs 186 horsepower and 227 foot-pounds of torque. The 3.8-liter engine (standard on AWD versions of the Grand Caravan and the Grand Caravan ES model, optional on the Caravan and Grand Caravan LE), comes with a four-speed automatic transmission which provides shifts that are neat and smooth.

Light steering response gives these minivans an undeniably car-like feel, with an exceptionally smooth ride. Highly maneuverable and easy to control, the minivan delivers just a hint that you could exceed its capabilities, as when rounding a sharp curve. The Sport package features specially tuned shocks and springs.

The Dodge brand of Chrysler minivans offers affordable transportation in just about any conceivable configuration. Buyers can choose from two different sizes, five usable doors, four engine choices, three rows of seats, two distinct suspensions, all-wheel drive capability, and a partridge in a pear tree. So mix and match to your own specific needs.

1999 Highlights

A revised front fascia is common to all models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Dodge Caravan.

5(33%)
4(49%)
3(15%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.1
33 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Rlibby Green Caravan 1999
Rlibby8866,05/09/2002
This Caravan SE has been very reliable . I have spent many hours riding throughout the Northeast, in snow, rain, and sunshine and I must say the Caravan gave a very comfortable ride. During the winter with snowtires on all four, the road/tire noise is abit loud...but I knew I was safe. I have replaced the front rotors and pads once at 90,000 miles and the condenser in the a/c was replaced at 95,000. The van now has 133,000 miles andis still running very smooth.
Reliable so far
mike,09/11/2007
I bought it at 56000 miles a little over 2.5 yrs ago and now it has 142000 miles and still going strong, except for the ac fan motor that went out about 3000 miles back which is a cheap fix and have only had to change the front brakes twice considering all the driving I do thats pretty good
I LOVE MY DODGE CARAVAN
STACS72,03/06/2004
THIS IS A WONDERFUL VEHICLE!!!! iT'S JUST THE RIGHT SIZE, NOT TOO SMALL NOT TOO BIG...THE ONLY THING i WISH i HAD WAS POWER LOCKS....ITS A AGGRIVATING TO HAVE TO MANUALLY LOCK EACH DOOR, BUT i STILL LOVE IT AND DONT REGRET BUYING IT AT ALL.
Reasons to buy the extended warranty
Grand Sport,04/13/2006
From the very start, this van had nothing but breakdowns. Speed sensors (3 times), fan belts (3 times), idler pulleys, batteries (I'm on the fourth one), brake problems and on and on. And that was before I hit 30,000 miles. It didn't hit home that I had purchased an unreliable car until the basic factory warranty ran out. Things that have never gone bad on my other cars went bad on this Caravan. Over the past 12 months, I've spent over $2000 to repair the A/C alone. My experience with this Caravan will be the last. This is my fifth Chrysler product but no more. I am afraid to take this van on extended trips for fear of an out-of- state breakdown. What happened to American quality?
See all 33 reviews of the 1999 Dodge Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 1999 Dodge Caravan features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 1999 Dodge Caravan

Used 1999 Dodge Caravan Overview

The Used 1999 Dodge Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SE 4dr Minivan, LE 4dr Minivan, and 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Dodge Caravan?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Dodge Caravans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Dodge Caravan for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Dodge Caravan.

Can't find a used 1999 Dodge Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Caravan for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $18,497.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 11 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $12,458.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Caravan for sale - 12 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $24,604.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 6 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $15,177.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Dodge Caravan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Caravan lease specials

Related Used 1999 Dodge Caravan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles