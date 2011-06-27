  1. Home
2000 Dodge Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Class-leading styling, configurations to suit almost any taste.
  • Less-than-stellar reliability history, troublesome crash-test scores.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Facing competition that is superior in terms of reliability and crashworthiness, the Caravan's sole advantage is its greater affordability.

Vehicle overview

We used to call the Dodge Caravan, and its longer-wheelbase twin the Grand Caravan, the perfect family vehicles. That was before the substantially revised Ford Windstar and Honda's all-new Odyssey arrived in 1999 with top-notch crash-test scores and at least 200 horsepower under the hood. Those are our minivan recommendations for 2000. After all, what sense does it make to buy a family van that doesn't protect your family as well as other minivans on the market? But if you've gotta have a Chrysler and aren't much interested in having the safest van available, you could do worse than choose either of these Dodges.

Buyers can select front-wheel-drive short-wheelbase Caravans in Base, SE, or Sport trim. All-wheel drive is available only on long-wheelbase Grand Caravan models, which can be purchased in the same trim levels as the stubby Caravan, with the addition of well-equipped LE and luxurious ES versions at the top of the food chain. In terms of size and features, Dodge has you covered with a wide variety of models. The Caravan line offers several thoughtful details, but the most important are the easy-out rolling seats and the innovative driver's side sliding door. Optional on base Caravan and standard on everything else, the driver's side sliding door offers the convenience of loading kids and cargo from either side of the vehicle. But unlike competitors from Ford, General Motors and Honda, they aren't power-activated. Easy-out seats are a snap to release and remove, though lifting the seat from the rear of the van may still require two sets of biceps. A 150-horsepower, 2.4-liter, dual-cam four (coupled with an archaic three-speed automatic) serves as the Caravan's base engine, but these sizeable vans benefit from a little extra oomph. A 3.0-liter V6 is standard on the Grand Caravan, and offers the same horsepower as the 2.4-liter but with added torque. A 3.3-liter V6, standard on SE and Sport trim, is a step in the right direction, but our favorite motor is the 3.8-liter unit, which outputs 180 horsepower and 240 foot-pounds of torque. The 3.8-liter engine (standard with all-wheel drive and ES trim; optional on LE), comes with a four-speed automatic transmission which provides shifts that are neat and smooth. ES models even have Dodge's AutoStick feature, which allows manual gear shifts for sportier driving. Light steering response gives these minivans an undeniably carlike feel, with an exceptionally smooth ride. Highly maneuverable and easy to control, Caravans deliver exceptional handling. Sport models feature specially tuned shocks and springs for more capable canyon carving, and are genuinely fun to drive. Due for a complete redesign in 2001, the Caravan and Grand Caravan can no longer be touted as the best-in-class minivans. The new models will need to match or beat Ford and Honda in terms of crashworthiness, features, and price to return the minivan-king crown to Chrysler's design. In the meantime, Dodge offers affordable transportation in just about any conceivable configuration.

2000 Highlights

New colors and more standard equipment keep Chrysler's best-selling minivans up to date until the redesigned 2001 model arrives.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Dodge Caravan.

Most helpful consumer reviews

My third Dodge minivan
wkguy,11/05/2007
This is my third Dodge minivan. The two earlier versions were 4 pingers. Present is 6. Better mileage with the 4 and easier to change the plugs. Comfortable ride. The rear seats can be removed but a real back breaker for most people and most women shouldn't even consider it. My dealer recently changed the serpentine and air cond belt. 5 weeks later the serpentine belt comes off and they charge me another $200.00 to put it back on saying it also needed a new idler belt. A real scam but I don't blame the van...it didn't cheat me, the dealer did. Replaced brake pad around 45,000 miles; transmis solenoid gasket around 64,000...check engine light stays on but everything else works find.
245,900 miles like an ever ready battery
Samantha Wagner,02/17/2016
SE 4dr Minivan
Purchased my van used at a dealer. Drove my baby for 8 years. I sold it this past weekend for an unbelievable resale. Bought it in Tennessee and them brought it to Michigan and its terrible winters. It starts every single time I turn the key. The only repairs in 145,000 and 8 years that I drove it were starter, fuel pump, break pads, timing, tires. That's it. Such a fantastic vehicle all around! I would scream from the mountain tops how much I enjoyed driving this vehicle. I bought another vehicle for the newer electronics, but hope I don't learn to regret selling my caravan.
dodge dependable minivan se
Marisaperry,01/20/2010
this mini van is great.thats all i can say about it.I LOVE IT!
Good while it lasted - RIP my friend.
wvuprof,12/28/2013
Bought with 98k miles on it. Comfortable, easy to drive, no extraordinary maintenance or repair costs aside from new tires and regular oil changes for 2 yrs. At 136k miles, the transmission failed. I had it rebuilt, but other things started to go bad afterward (I don't believe these problems were caused by the mechanics during the rebuild). A small oil leak (not sure from where), a radiator hose blew out, washer sprayer quit, small stuff like that. Nickle and dime. A year later, the dashboard electric went out. No wipers, no speedometer, no fuel gauge. Despite the electrical problems and annoying glitches, the motor ran well. It was good while it lasted, but no more Dodges for me thanks.
Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2000 Dodge Caravan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 2000 Dodge Caravan

Used 2000 Dodge Caravan Overview

The Used 2000 Dodge Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SE 4dr Minivan, and 3dr Minivan.

