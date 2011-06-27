1994 Dodge Caravan Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$824 - $1,433
Used Caravan for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1994 Highlights
A passenger airbag is added to a redesigned dashboard, and new side-door guard beams meet 1997 passenger car safety standards. All-wheel drive is no longer available on regular-length models. Bumpers are restyled, and seats with integrated child seats can be reclined for the first time.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Dodge Caravan.
Most helpful consumer reviews
wt.pm,06/06/2010
This is the 5th Caravan/Voyager I have owned, all but the one with the 3.0 engine have been excellent vehicles. My first one had the 2.5 4-banger, the rest have had the 3.3, and I have averaged between 190k-300k miles on them. I have back problems, and have not found a vehicle that rides and drives as good around town, or on long trips. I have never had the trans problems associated with the vehicle, but I service my trans, every 75k-100k miles.
shimmy4,07/24/2009
I still have one of the very rare stick-shift Caravans, discontinued in the mid-90s. So I never had the tranny problems most other owners had. Also, the paint peeling problem was fixed just prior to the 94 models, so, although there's some paint deterioration (hood and roof), no peeling after 180,000 miles. The 2.5 4cyl engine has been very reliable, the only problem being an ongoing (but not major) oil leak. A/C went out a few years ago, not worth fixing. Now trying to cope with fixing wheel bearings. They don't make the rear hubs anymore, so it's uncertain how much longer this van will be on the road. Too bad they don't go back and do this configuration again. Stick-shift vans rock!
Eric,05/09/2010
Purchased from private party with 97K miles. Now has 233K miles and still running strong and body still solid. 3.3L engine has plenty of power to pull my 16' boat. Hauls kids, plywood and sofas with comfort and ease. Can't say enough great things about it. The new 2010 models aren't as nice as this one. It will surely be missed when it comes time to part with it.
Stephen James,10/19/2008
Had been keeping my eye out for transportation and found this on the lot of a local Dodge dealer - bought it for 1400 less than their asking price. It doesn't leak nor burn oil - between every 3k miles. Excellent power and a good cruiser. I do most of my driving around town on the freeway and consistently get 22 mpg! I think that's great for a Grand Caravan. Took a long weekend trip last spring and the speed limits are 80 mph in west Texas - also climbed a few mountains and still got 25 mpg on that trip. I knew of the reliability issues; but found the positive recommendations out numbered the negatives. Glad I went with my gut feelings about the van.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Dodge Caravan features & specs
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Caravan
Related Used 1994 Dodge Caravan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019