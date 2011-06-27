  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(20)
1994 Dodge Caravan Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

A passenger airbag is added to a redesigned dashboard, and new side-door guard beams meet 1997 passenger car safety standards. All-wheel drive is no longer available on regular-length models. Bumpers are restyled, and seats with integrated child seats can be reclined for the first time.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Dodge Caravan.

5(30%)
4(60%)
3(5%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.2
20 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Choice
wt.pm,06/06/2010
This is the 5th Caravan/Voyager I have owned, all but the one with the 3.0 engine have been excellent vehicles. My first one had the 2.5 4-banger, the rest have had the 3.3, and I have averaged between 190k-300k miles on them. I have back problems, and have not found a vehicle that rides and drives as good around town, or on long trips. I have never had the trans problems associated with the vehicle, but I service my trans, every 75k-100k miles.
reliable because of stick shift
shimmy4,07/24/2009
I still have one of the very rare stick-shift Caravans, discontinued in the mid-90s. So I never had the tranny problems most other owners had. Also, the paint peeling problem was fixed just prior to the 94 models, so, although there's some paint deterioration (hood and roof), no peeling after 180,000 miles. The 2.5 4cyl engine has been very reliable, the only problem being an ongoing (but not major) oil leak. A/C went out a few years ago, not worth fixing. Now trying to cope with fixing wheel bearings. They don't make the rear hubs anymore, so it's uncertain how much longer this van will be on the road. Too bad they don't go back and do this configuration again. Stick-shift vans rock!
All Around Performer
Eric,05/09/2010
Purchased from private party with 97K miles. Now has 233K miles and still running strong and body still solid. 3.3L engine has plenty of power to pull my 16' boat. Hauls kids, plywood and sofas with comfort and ease. Can't say enough great things about it. The new 2010 models aren't as nice as this one. It will surely be missed when it comes time to part with it.
Best (only) van I ever owned
Stephen James,10/19/2008
Had been keeping my eye out for transportation and found this on the lot of a local Dodge dealer - bought it for 1400 less than their asking price. It doesn't leak nor burn oil - between every 3k miles. Excellent power and a good cruiser. I do most of my driving around town on the freeway and consistently get 22 mpg! I think that's great for a Grand Caravan. Took a long weekend trip last spring and the speed limits are 80 mph in west Texas - also climbed a few mountains and still got 25 mpg on that trip. I knew of the reliability issues; but found the positive recommendations out numbered the negatives. Glad I went with my gut feelings about the van.
See all 20 reviews of the 1994 Dodge Caravan
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 24 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1994 Dodge Caravan Overview

The Used 1994 Dodge Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Caravan Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Cargo Minivan, ES 3dr Minivan, 3dr Minivan, SE 3dr Minivan, and LE 3dr Minivan.

