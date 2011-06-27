  1. Home
2002 Dodge Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Surprisingly agile handling, quiet ride (with V6), low price.
  • Some cheap interior bits, limited features and options, questionable reliability.
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

Enjoyable to drive and ride in, the Caravan offers no-frills minivan transport for the family on a tight budget.

Vehicle overview

Not as long as the Grand Caravan, the shorter-wheelbase (113.3 inches versus the Grand's 119.3 inches) Caravan is geared toward families that need a seven-passenger vehicle but can't afford the larger and pricier minivans. The Caravan starts at around $17,000 and comes in three trim levels: eC, SE and well-equipped Sport.

A 150-horsepower 2.4-liter inline four hooked up to a primitive three-speed automatic propels the SE. Optional is a 3.3-liter V6 coupled to a four-speed automatic gearbox.

Making the SE a foolish choice (and causing us to question Dodge's logic) is the new and cheaper eC model that comes only in Bright Silver paint with a taupe interior. Equipped with the 2.4-liter I4 and a four-speed automatic gearbox, the eC lists for $3,000 less than the SE, yet has a better automatic tranny and the same equipment level. The downside of the eC is that you can't get a V6 engine or different colors, and the options list is very short.

The Sport is fitted with a 180-horsepower 3.3-liter V6 coupled to a smooth-shifting four-speed automatic.

Air conditioning and a stereo with cassette player are standard on the eC and SE versions, and Sport models add antilock brakes; power windows, locks and mirrors; and cruise control. Optional on all Caravans are power adjustable pedals, a feature that allows shorter folks to get comfortable behind the wheel without having the airbag-equipped steering wheel too close to their bodies. Certain features such as leather seating, DVD player and traction control are not available on the Caravan. If you're looking for a mega-loaded minivan, Dodge has a Grand Caravan with your name on it.

And if you expect to use the Caravan's seven-passenger capability and/or generous luggage capacity, we'd advise you to get the V6, either as an option on the SE or by opting for the Sport model. In addition to more muscle, another benefit of the V6 is its quiet performance in contrast to the four, which can get buzzy when pushed.

One of the things we've raved about while piloting any of the new Chrysler or Dodge minivans is their agile handling and supple ride characteristics. We suspect that these vans will surprise a lot of folks who expect the driving experience to be an exercise in lethargic vehicle dynamics.

Crash-test scores are mostly good, but not outstanding as on class leaders, such as the Honda Odyssey and Ford Windstar. Another area where the Dodge falls a bit short is in reliability history, though it has improved in this respect in recent years.

For the money, these are sweet-driving and comfortable shuttles that deserve a look if a short-money purchase is the main objective.

2002 Highlights

Dodge brings out the Caravan eC, a value leader that lists for just $17,000. Power adjustable pedals debut as well.

Consumer reviews

5(38%)
4(34%)
3(19%)
2(5%)
1(4%)
4.0
53 reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews

good investment
peter39120,04/06/2010
Bought used with 50k miles. good fuel economy, few repairs, just the usual minor repairs. except trans. rebuild. have owned a 92, 96, 02, 04 and 06 caravan. so far, the three old ones all needed trans. repair 70k-100k. but considering other costs are very reasonable, not a big problem. since i paid just $6200 for this van and have put 40k miles on it, it's been a dream. good ride. seats could be a bit more supportive. have a 06 caravan too. it has too firm a ride, but does have more supportive seats. i am a big caravan fan. my old 96 had a four cyl 2.4 L would get 20-21 mpg in town but be prepared. caravan are cheap to buy, cheap to maintain. but they will need transmission repairs.
Best car I've ever had!!
abbsmarie,11/07/2014
My family has had the 2002 dodge caravan since 2004 and its been the best car we've had. It is so safe and thats what Ive loved!! its been in a car accident with the front all dented in, its been hit by the side and had 2 deer hit it and its still kickin' You will never find a more safe and reliable car in my book. I have over 225,000 miles on it and it still runs and drives great Too!!
Driving Customers Away!
Blair L. Ritchie,08/26/2008
I have owned two minivans. The first a 96 and now this one. Dodge/Chrysler will never see one penny from me ever again! Both vehicles I owned from them have required repair for items that are clearly a result of poor design. The 96 had the well known transmission problems that so many experienced and now my 02 is having front end problems (sway bar, pwr steering). I can understand that vehicles will have problems. However, why they will never see my money again is that they do not admit to an obvious problem and then stand behind it in terms of repair. It is actually insulting to be treated by a company as if mine is the only one showing these issues yet others share similar stories.
Dodge repairs too many
John,08/26/2009
I had a few Dodge cars, all had head gasket problems that I had to pay to fix. For awhile I avoided Dodge. I liked the sport caravan so after talking to a dealer they assured me engine problems were solved. I leased for 3 years to be sure problems were really gone. After lease I purchased. During the lease time the air bag light kept coming on. I took it to the dealer at least 7 or more times for repair. Whatever they did kept the light off for a few days or up to a month. After warranty was over the light came on again. Then I took it to a non dealer repair center. They showed me the problem was the passenger airbag needed replacement They said no way would dealer not know about this.
See all 53 reviews of the 2002 Dodge Caravan
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
180 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2002 Dodge Caravan Overview

The Used 2002 Dodge Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SE Fwd 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), Sport Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), eC Fwd 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and SE Fwd 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 3A).

What's a good price on a Used 2002 Dodge Caravan?

Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2002 Dodge Caravans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2002 Dodge Caravan for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2002 Dodge Caravan.

Can't find a used 2002 Dodge Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Caravan for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $21,840.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 4 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,629.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Caravan for sale - 5 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $14,689.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $11,847.

