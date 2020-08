Used 2006 Dodge Caravan for Sale Near Me

Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan

Every time you get behind the wheel of this 2006 Dodge Caravan, you'll be so happy you took it home from Sterling Heights Dodge. This Caravan has been driven with care for 90200 miles.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Dodge Caravan SE with Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1D4GP25R46B628706

Stock: E20402C

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-29-2020