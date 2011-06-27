  1. Home
1992 Dodge Caravan Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

Integrated child seats are a new option. Exterior door handles are flush-mounted, and new wheels debut.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1992 Dodge Caravan.

5(11%)
4(33%)
3(45%)
2(11%)
1(0%)
3.4
9 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable
dtorma,07/31/2003
We bought this vehicle from a friend who loved it and was getting a good deal on a newer model Caravan. Very few problems and never left me stranded. Lots of seating for our 3 young kids (and their friends) although very cramped in the back for adults.
Fairly Good Van
lbritain,01/10/2004
Bought it brand new in 1992 - been through 3 fuel pumps, 1 oxygenator thing; kept losing power (took 7 years to find this problem) 1 water pump and numerous smaller things. It's been pretty reliable for 12 years and 95000 miles. It squeals all the time while running causing considerable embarrassment at lights - transmission is starting to slip.
Not that many issues
Alex,08/07/2008
Easy to maintain Lasted 252,000 miles and still is going. Never was rebuilt. Comfortable seating, plenty of room. A great car, considering it's sat for over 4 years, and is now going to be my daily driver.
Cargo minivan
Peachydad,02/08/2010
Bought it used from truck dealer, cargo minivan with 3.0 l v-6, and more reliable 3 speed transmission. Ugly but generally reliable. Not that good of gas mileage for such a small van, but useful for small catering business. Almost zero resale value when traded for full size pickup, given the reputation of 4 speed trannies on these vehicles. Had an earlier 3.0 l v-6 passenger van with 4 speed and was rebuilt or repaired three times under warranty. Would not purchase Chrysler product again after that lemon, but this cargo van was cheap and didn't have that terrible trans.
See all 9 reviews of the 1992 Dodge Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
14 city / 18 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1992 Dodge Caravan Overview

The Used 1992 Dodge Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Caravan Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan, ES 3dr Minivan, SE 3dr Minivan, ES 3dr Minivan AWD, 3dr Cargo Minivan, SE 3dr Minivan AWD, 3dr Cargo Minivan AWD, LE 3dr Minivan AWD, and LE 3dr Minivan.

