Used 2004 Dodge Caravan Consumer Reviews

Nice family car for most parts Halldor Geirsson , 03/03/2015 SXT 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful I had this car (model 2004) for 5 years and drove 64k miles on it (56-110k). The car probably had some prior frontal damage before I bought it, which may have propagated into some of the maintenance issues I ran into. We had to replace a number of things (radiator, alternator/battery, window motor, rotors, tail light, etc) and had the check-engine light on for most of the time, due to some emission codes which could never be figured despite a few tries by the local dealer and another garage. But the great thing about owning a Dodge in the US is that spare parts are easy and quick to get and we probably only lost a couple of days when we would have needed to use the car. Overall likable car.

Best Reliability You can ever get sammym1 , 06/17/2011 4 of 4 people found this review helpful i bought this car from the US and took with me to Russia, it had 90k miles and ive been using it for 3 years, it has been SUPER PERFECT CAR i abuse the car by not changing the oil or the brakes n not warming the engine when its -30 degree and still the car never stopped or had any problems i just change the oil every 8 month and thts it, i never spent any money on it maybe because it has no options other than the CD and Airbags i want to change the car but im afraid that if i bought something else it wont be as reliable as this one

FRONT END FACTORY TOLERANCE AT LIMIT kwethington1 , 12/14/2012 6 of 7 people found this review helpful This is our second Plymouth/Dodge van. We bought both new. The 98 was great. This van will not align without changing the toe-in to make up for the left veering. The front right side of the axle, is at the factory limit of degrees forward of ideal, the the front left side axle is at the factory limit for back of ideal. Consequently, when aligned, properly, the car is 3 or 4 degrees out of straight and veers left, a lot. The dealership kept it running straight when it was under warranty. It left the factory, driving straight. Both had to set the toe-in off to do this.

Good basic family hauler Landric , 04/22/2010 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I bought this vehicle used about six months ago. I discovered the day before my twin sons were born that I could not fit a car seat behind the driver's seat in my Toyota Matrix and still drive it comfortably. I couldn't afford a new van right then, but I needed something I could fit car seats in and still drive. I have the base SE with the 4-cylinder, AC, & CD Player. The only option it has are the side airbags. So far no break downs, though sometimes the transmission behaves strangely when the heater is on, shifting erratically. It's only happened a couple of times, but its disconcerting. I just bought a new 2009 Kia Sedona at a hefty discount, so the Caravan is now around town only.