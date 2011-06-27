  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(12)
1993 Dodge Caravan Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

List Price Estimate
$823 - $1,431
Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

No changes.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Dodge Caravan.

5(17%)
4(50%)
3(33%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.8
12 reviews
12 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

TIME FOR A CHANGE
NEWVANTIME,08/19/2002
Now at 108K miles. New transmission at 70K ($2500) The trans was never right on this car, but dealer ignored complaints and kept "resetting the computer" til it blew out after warranty. major engine work needed by 75K. A clunky car since day one. Recall notices in the mail about every month-I stopped paying attention a few years ago. Off to the Honda dealer soon for a 2003 Odyssey...
after 10 years
anonymous,07/22/2003
1 owner, leaking oil, new shocks, new transmission, new front brake rotors and calipers, new windshield, been stolen once, failed aircare twice this year after 10 years of abuse. the air conditioner doesn't without making a loud screeching noise. engine makes a ticking noice when idling. automatic transmission shifter feels uneasy.
Great MiniVan
GreytHounds,07/13/2004
This has been the most reliable and versatile vehicle we have ever owned.
Check for blowby and trans problems
cgijobs,03/08/2005
At 70,000 miles it started leaking oil; was told the problem was blowby, which can only be fixed by replacing engine (I have been told by more than one mechanic that this is fairly common for Caravans like mine). I've been able to live with the oil leak, but now at 133,000 miles the transmission is going out. Talking with other caravan owners, transmission problems are very common. Before buying an older Caravan I would make sure to have a mechanic check out the transmission carefully.
See all 12 reviews of the 1993 Dodge Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
Used 1993 Dodge Caravan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1993 Dodge Caravan

Used 1993 Dodge Caravan Overview

The Used 1993 Dodge Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Caravan Minivan. Available styles include 3dr Minivan, ES 3dr Minivan, ES 3dr Minivan AWD, LE 3dr Minivan, SE 3dr Minivan, 3dr Cargo Minivan, LE 3dr Minivan AWD, and SE 3dr Minivan AWD.

