Consumer Rating
(5)
1990 Dodge Caravan Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1990 Highlights

All models get a 20-gallon fuel tank. New 3.3-liter V6 option is added to Grand Caravan engine lineup.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1990 Dodge Caravan.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
5 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

4cyl Turbo finally bites the dust @206k
Duncan,11/06/2003
Bought this 4-banger turbo van for $2200 at an action in TX. Put 140k mi on it. Changed the oil every 4k; did several brake jobs; had the trany rebuilt once. Got my money's worth. Finally, the head gasket blew at 206k mi. Who said these turbos are unreliable? Should I rebuild it?
Versatile, With Retro Style!
TrashTsar,01/30/2004
I am the original owner of a 1990 Dodge Caravan with the 3.0 V6 engine. The car has 151,000 miles on it and has been reliable. The original 3.0 liter engines had bad valve stem seals that caused me to replace it with a factory rebuilt engine at 95,000 miles. The engine is far superior to the original and is a strong puller. Avoid the 4 speed transmission sold with the long wheelbase vans. I got the simple, 3 speed trans and it has given me no trouble. Starter, air conditioner, exhaust, and most other systems have had no repairs. With the seats out I haul lumber, furniture--you name it. With the seats in, I haul a soccer team or the family plus others.
Caravan 3.0
Mike,03/14/2008
we have had this for about 2 years and ran it to death. it has at least one bad valve seal and smokes like crazy, but will not quit and we just keep dumpin the oil in it. rides like a Cadillac and actually runs really well. It has lots of power for what it is. it has been run out of oil more than enough times, but it hasn't died yet. doesn't seem to be rusting out very badly at all with our Pa weather and salt on the roads.
Reliable!
avidvacationer,07/19/2005
We are the second owners of our Caravan, and have loved it since the day we got it. Our family was embarking on our first long vacation and left the day after we bought it, crossing our fingers it would hold up alright. Boy has it ever! It has gone up almost every mountain range without major problem, accompanying us on many ventures. We had the transmission replaced at about 50,000miles, but haven't had to do anything else major since, although minor problems that come along with any older, high mile vehicle pop up. It has been one of the most reliable vehicles I have ever owned. 15 years old and 150,000 miles later, it's still going strong. We love this van!
See all 5 reviews of the 1990 Dodge Caravan
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
19 city / 26 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1990 Dodge Caravan Overview

The Used 1990 Dodge Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Caravan Minivan. Available styles include LE 3dr Minivan, ES 3dr Minivan, SE 3dr Minivan, 3dr Minivan, 3dr Cargo Minivan, LE Turbo 3dr Minivan, ES Turbo 3dr Minivan, Turbo 3dr Minivan, and SE Turbo 3dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1990 Dodge Caravan?

Which used 1990 Dodge Caravans are available in my area?

