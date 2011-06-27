We are the second owners of our Caravan, and have loved it since the day we got it. Our family was embarking on our first long vacation and left the day after we bought it, crossing our fingers it would hold up alright. Boy has it ever! It has gone up almost every mountain range without major problem, accompanying us on many ventures. We had the transmission replaced at about 50,000miles, but haven't had to do anything else major since, although minor problems that come along with any older, high mile vehicle pop up. It has been one of the most reliable vehicles I have ever owned. 15 years old and 150,000 miles later, it's still going strong. We love this van!

