1991 Dodge Caravan Review
Pros & Cons - Not Available
Other years
List Price Estimate
$820 - $1,427
Used Caravan for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
Van is substantially reworked, with new styling, new interior, available all-wheel drive, and optional ABS. A driver airbag is standard on models built after February 1, 1991. All models have an automatic transmission, and the turbocharged model has been dropped.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1991 Dodge Caravan.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Chasjaz,10/15/2002
134K miles and it's been pretty much bullet proof. 3.0 L engine leaks oil like crazy (doesn't burn it) but just keep it topped off. Wife loves to drive it. Decent gas mileage, plenty of power.
Happy inHawaii,05/15/2002
Not all 91 caravans bad. I got an SE w/ 3 speed auto w/ 3.0 liter mitsubishi engine. 4 spd caravans had a greater than 20% risk - problems. Early on - some electrical problems. Paint is doing well, wax twice a year. Last year I replaced my radiator , the distributor, as well as my muffler 2 years ago. Transmission original. MPG is 23 mostly highway at 55-60 mph. Air conditioning original and doing well. I changed spark plugs a wires twice. Throttle body adjustment once a year and have rebuilt/replaced brakes/pads twice. There have been numerous recalls but most were small . Today performancee same as at 40,000 miles. One squeak from the left mid rear panel.
Luke Smith,05/25/2002
the paint is almost gone on the hood of the van which makes it look awful, besides that it is very reliable.
johnnymac,02/04/2002
Stay away from these vehicles. 2 known issues - after around 80,000 miles a problem with the valve guides develops requiring the engine to be rebuilt. Next time you're at a stop light near a Chrysler vehicle, watch for a puff of smoke as the vehicle takes off. The paint will come off in sheets on some vehicles due to the use of an inferior primer called Uniprime that breaks down from UV rays. If you pay attention, you'll see a lot of Chrysler white vans with paint peeling in spots.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1991 Dodge Caravan features & specs
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Caravan
Related Used 1991 Dodge Caravan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty
- Used Ford F-150 2017
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2017
- Used Tesla Model 3 2017
- Used Dodge Charger 2016
- Used Toyota Highlander
- Used Nissan Rogue 2017
- Used Ram 1500 2018
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 1500 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Acura MDX
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Escape
- 2020 Nissan Altima
- 2020 3
- 2020 X5
- 2020 Tesla Model X
- Hyundai Tucson 2020
- 2021 Ford Expedition News
- 2020 Expedition
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Prius
- Toyota Tundra 2020
- 2020 RAV4 Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Sienna
- 2020 Land Cruiser
- 2020 Toyota C-HR
- Toyota Sequoia 2020
- 2020 Toyota Highlander Hybrid
- 2020 Toyota Yaris
- Toyota Corolla 2019