Consumer Rating
(9)
1991 Dodge Caravan Review

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

Van is substantially reworked, with new styling, new interior, available all-wheel drive, and optional ABS. A driver airbag is standard on models built after February 1, 1991. All models have an automatic transmission, and the turbocharged model has been dropped.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Dodge Caravan.

5(0%)
4(67%)
3(11%)
2(22%)
1(0%)
3.4
9 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Okie Dokie no Smokie
Chasjaz,10/15/2002
134K miles and it's been pretty much bullet proof. 3.0 L engine leaks oil like crazy (doesn't burn it) but just keep it topped off. Wife loves to drive it. Decent gas mileage, plenty of power.
After 120K miles My Caravan doing great!
Happy inHawaii,05/15/2002
Not all 91 caravans bad. I got an SE w/ 3 speed auto w/ 3.0 liter mitsubishi engine. 4 spd caravans had a greater than 20% risk - problems. Early on - some electrical problems. Paint is doing well, wax twice a year. Last year I replaced my radiator , the distributor, as well as my muffler 2 years ago. Transmission original. MPG is 23 mostly highway at 55-60 mph. Air conditioning original and doing well. I changed spark plugs a wires twice. Throttle body adjustment once a year and have rebuilt/replaced brakes/pads twice. There have been numerous recalls but most were small . Today performancee same as at 40,000 miles. One squeak from the left mid rear panel.
Paint Is A Pain
Luke Smith,05/25/2002
the paint is almost gone on the hood of the van which makes it look awful, besides that it is very reliable.
Don't make the same mistake!
johnnymac,02/04/2002
Stay away from these vehicles. 2 known issues - after around 80,000 miles a problem with the valve guides develops requiring the engine to be rebuilt. Next time you're at a stop light near a Chrysler vehicle, watch for a puff of smoke as the vehicle takes off. The paint will come off in sheets on some vehicles due to the use of an inferior primer called Uniprime that breaks down from UV rays. If you pay attention, you'll see a lot of Chrysler white vans with paint peeling in spots.
See all 9 reviews of the 1991 Dodge Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
17 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 4800 rpm
Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
Used 1991 Dodge Caravan Overview

The Used 1991 Dodge Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SE 3dr Minivan AWD, 3dr Minivan, ES 3dr Minivan, LE 3dr Minivan AWD, 3dr Cargo Minivan, LE 3dr Minivan, ES 3dr Minivan AWD, 3dr Cargo Minivan AWD, and SE 3dr Minivan.

