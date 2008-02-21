Used 2007 Dodge Caravan
Pros & Cons
- Trademark fold-in-the-floor seating and storage system, low price.
- Somewhat cheap interior finish, spotty reliability record next to the competition, not enough standard safety features.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though the 2007 Dodge Caravan might appeal to tight-budget families in need of a no-frills minivan, it is otherwise outclassed by newer and more desirable competitors.
Vehicle overview
With more than 10 million sold, the Dodge Caravan has long been a favorite of families on a budget. Though diminutive relative to some other minivans, it offers seating for seven and ample cargo space when its seats are removed. Of all its sterling traits, though, none is more impressive than its price tag. Available for less than 20 large, the 2007 Dodge Caravan is one of the most affordable choices in the minivan segment.
This year, the Dodge Caravan does not receive any significant changes or upgrades. As always, it remains popular with customers who need a seven-passenger vehicle but can't afford or don't want a pricier alternative. It does not offer luxury features like leather seats or triple-zone climate control, and it keeps things simple, offering only two trim levels. (There is also a Grand Caravan long-wheelbase model, and a CV cargo van geared toward customers seeking a low-cost vehicle for business use.) However, we think most buyers will be happier with other minivans, despite the potential price increase. Vehicles like the Honda Odyssey, Kia Sedona and smaller Mazda 5 are better choices overall due to their superior comfort, driving dynamics, features and quality.
Dodge Caravan models
With only two trim levels to choose from, picking out a Dodge Caravan is relatively easy. (There's also a cargo van version, the CV, that offers options for configuring a Caravan as a work vehicle.) The base SE is equipped with a four-cylinder engine, 15-inch steel wheels, dual sliding doors with an alert system, a CD stereo, air-conditioning and bench seating in the second and third rows. Stepping up to the SXT model adds 16-inch alloy wheels; dual-zone manual air-conditioning (with separate controls for the rear); power door locks, windows and mirrors; remote keyless entry; second-row bucket seats and a tilt steering wheel. Many of the features fitted to the SXT can be had as options on the SE, including power windows, locks and mirrors. Popular stand-alone options include a rear-seat DVD-based entertainment system, satellite radio, Bluetooth connectivity (which Chrysler has dubbed the UConnect Hands-Free Communication System) and power-adjustable pedals.
2007 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2007 Dodge Caravan has two engine offerings. The SE comes with a 2.4-liter inline four-cylinder engine that makes 150 horsepower and 165 pound-feet of torque. The SXT comes with a 3.3-liter V6 good for 170 hp and 200 lb-ft of torque. Both are mated to a four-speed automatic transmission.
Safety
Front disc/rear drum brakes are standard, and ABS is optional on the SXT only. All Caravans include a driver knee airbag. Full-length side curtain airbags are optional on both the SE and SXT, and neither traction- nor stability control is available. The 2007 Dodge Caravan has posted good crash test scores in government crash testing, netting five out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. In side impacts, it earned four stars for front-occupant protection and a perfect five stars for rear-occupant protection. In frontal offset crash testing performed by the IIHS, it earned an "acceptable" rating the second highest.
Driving
Thanks to its slightly smaller size than the average minivan, the 2007 Dodge Caravan possesses respectable handling ability. However, newer competitors are better at providing a balance between ride quality and handling. While the four-cylinder base engine provides adequate power for daily errands and commuting, it can get buzzy and loud at higher speeds. We recommend upgrading to the V6, which is superior when hauling people or cargo at speed.
Interior
The Dodge Caravan can seat up to seven people. When fully occupied, the space behind the third row seats provides 15 cubic feet of luggage space. By removing the second and third row seats (they conveniently fold into the floor), 147 cubic feet of storage become available. The Caravan also includes thoughtful, useful touches like rear seat-back-mounted grocery bag hooks and a lockable under-seat storage drawer.
Scorecard
|Overall
|undefined / 5
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2007 Dodge Caravan.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Caravans and Town & Country, is the same vehicle with minor trim changes. Chrysler has always shined with these vans. Durable mechanics, cheap maintenance and long mileage are very common. Size, comfort and road holding are wonderful as are fit and finish. If you want wood and leather in a minivan fine, but these are family tools that hauls in comfort safety and reliability. With minor tire shock and performance chip upgrades these little vans fairly sail around town. Our short version is in my mind the best. Fitting in small spaces, more sporty handling but giving up little in capacity. If its been fairly well maintained it is hard to go wrong with these vans.
Driving and comfort not an issue, the caravan performs. It's the transmission thats driving me crazy. When slowing down the tranny is trying to downshift 2nd to 1st is a real pain. The clunking or grabbing is a real nuisance. What's worse is Wellington motors is denying that Chrysler had issues with this tranny and still is selling these vans. Chrysler Canada aside from trying to give me $50 gift certs.keeps telling me their engineers are looking into it. I have been told that the fix would be there early Aug.2007 that was moved out to the end of Sept to the new year and now I havent heard from anyone.
I bought this red beauty used, it had 29000 miles on it and had been treated poorly: the left sliding door had obviously been damaged and crudely repaired. However, the 3.8 liter V-6 engine not only performed much better than the 3.3 V-6 I was used to in older Caravans I had owned, it got MUCH better mileage, over 25 mpg on a two day, 1500 mile round trip. The best I EVER got out of a 3.3 minivan was barely 20! Ride comfort is outstanding except for a noticeable, but not objectionable wind noise. All accessories work flawlessly. Who needs to drive 118 mph? I can but don't!
This is my second Dodge Caravan, and my family and I love it. I had my first one for almost 12 years and almost 200K miles with minimal problems. This one has most of the bells and whistles and I got it for $22K; a steal. I have the 3.8L engine and it really is more than I needed, but because of the package, I had no choice over the engine size. The 3.3 is more than enough unless you are pulling a load. Reading some of the other posts I guess that I was lucky since I have had no problems whatsoever with this van. It has a smooth and quiet ride, pretty quiet interior, and extremely comfortable. The stow and go seats just made it better. Overall, a great family van suited for long trips.
Features & Specs
|SXT 4dr Minivan
3.3L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|170 hp @ 5000 rpm
|SE 4dr Minivan
2.4L 4cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 7
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|150 hp @ 5100 rpm
|C/V 4dr Minivan
3.3L 6cyl 4A
|MPG
|17 city / 24 hwy
|Seats 2
|4-speed automatic
|Gas
|170 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|4 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|Not Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
|Not Tested
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
|Not Tested
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Acceptable
FAQ
The least-expensive 2007 Dodge Caravan is the 2007 Dodge Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,055.
Other versions include:
- SXT 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $22,995
- SE 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) which starts at $19,055
- C/V 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) which starts at $20,555
More about the 2007 Dodge Caravan
Used 2007 Dodge Caravan Overview
The Used 2007 Dodge Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SXT 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and C/V 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A).
What do people think of the 2007 Dodge Caravan?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2007 Dodge Caravan and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2007 Caravan 4.0 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2007 Caravan.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2007 Dodge Caravan and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2007 Caravan featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2007 Dodge Caravan for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2007 Dodge Caravan.
Can't find a new 2007 Dodge Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Dodge Caravan for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $22,981.
Find a new Dodge for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,573.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
