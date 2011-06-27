  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(26)
1997 Dodge Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Huge interior, slick styling, optional rear driver's side door, easy-out seats
  • Not the most reliable vehicle on the road.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

If there is a perfect family vehicle in existence, it is the Dodge Caravan. What's the data say? The average American has two kids and spends a little more than $20,000 on a new car or truck. The Dodge Caravan fits into this scenario better than Velveeta in a grilled cheese sandwich.

We like the Caravan SE, because it is the most flexible trim level and upgrades seating positions from five to seven. You can go with the bare-bones $20,000 edition, or add luxury items like remote keyless entry, CD player with premium sound, and a security alarm. A third way to spec an SE model is with a Sport Option Package, which includes a firmer suspension, alloy wheels, fog lights, and monochromatic trim. Oddly, the 3.8-liter V6 engine cannot be purchased on an SE model, which means the most sport your Sport can attain uses the 158 horsepower churned out by the 3.3-liter V6 that comes with the package. Still, a Caravan Sport is the raciest minivan you can buy, short of popping an extra four grand for the ES model and its 3.8-liter V6.

Step up to LE and ES trim levels, and you buy your ticket to a stronger engine, traction control, trip computer, snazzy trim, and leather seating. Just for fun, let's see what a loaded ES runs...Whoa! $30,000 for a packed Caravan ES! Not much value here, folks. Stick with the SE.

Caravan offers several thoughtful details, but the most important are the easy-out rolling seats and the innovative driver-side sliding door--a feature that makes so much sense, it's amazing that no one tried this before. Easy-out seats are a snap to release and remove, though lifting the seat from the rear of the van may still require two sets of biceps. Optional on base and SE, and standard on LE and ES, the driver's side sliding door offers the convenience of loading kids and cargo from either side of the Caravan. Also intriguing is the windshield-wiper de-icer, which comes standard on the LE and ES.

Cupholders not only are numerous, they "ratchet down" to a smaller size. Except for an overabundance of climate controls, and an oddly-shaped column gearshift, the attractively curved dashboard is a pleasure to consult. Seats are soft but reasonably supportive, with moderate side bolstering.

Light steering response gives the Caravan an undeniably car-like feel, with an exceptionally smooth ride. Highly maneuverable and easy to control, the minivan delivers just a hint that you could exceed its capabilities, as when rounding a sharp curve. A 150-horsepower 16-valve dual-cam four serves as the base engine, with a 3.0-, 3.3-, or 3.8-liter V6 optional. The Sport and ES Caravans feature specially tuned shocks and springs.

New for 1997 is the aforementioned traction control system for LE and ES models, and an enhanced accident response system that will automatically unlock the doors and illuminate the interior when an airbag deploys. Other new stuff includes fresh paint colors, new wheel covers for base models, enhanced interior quietness, and liftgate flood lamps. The basic cassette stereo sports refinement, and new software helps the transmission shift more smoothly.

Chrysler notes that the Caravan is 3.6 inches shorter than a Mercury Villager and nearly 15 inches shorter than a Ford Windstar, but offers more cargo space than either rival. The Caravan doesn't feel nearly so massive from the driver's seat, which is one of its many charms. Definitely investigate the Dodge Caravan if a smaller minivan meets your needs.

1997 Highlights

Traction control is a new option, so long as you get LE or ES trim, and an enhanced accident response system will automatically unlock the doors and illuminate the interior when an airbag deploys. Appearance and equipment refinements complete the modest changes to this best-in-class minivan.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1997 Dodge Caravan.

5(27%)
4(35%)
3(15%)
2(19%)
1(4%)
3.6
26 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 26 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I love my Caravan
Julie Lorentz,07/26/2005
I have had very good luck with my Caravan. I am disabled, and the 4 door design allows me to easily load my walker in the side door. I need a vehicle I can trust, and my Caravan has proven itself trustworthy. When the time comes, I plan to replace it with another Caravan.
Gotcha's all beat!
Unhappy and Broke,03/19/2008
I just may have you all beat on the repairs, lol.One thing a little different, when I turn on my wipers, sometimes they'll come on, and when they finally come on they won't shut off until you are totally aggravated by the wiper dragging across the dry windshield. I have replaced the tie rods, tie rod ends, sway bar, bearings, power steering pump, fuses,taken it in for 3 recalls, only to find I had to replace the tension pulley, the ac doesn't work, the only fan speed left for heat is high,the head lights won't stay on,the parking lights don't work anymore (rusted sockets). Needs rotors, brakes again, this year, had a strut plate put in for the rusted housing, other side needs now and struts, door stripping.
Good van so far
weldon,09/06/2002
At 60000 miles I cant complain too much.The 3.0 L engine gets 28-30 mpg highway & the 2 sliding doors are great if you have kids.You can also remove or switch around the two back seats.Some things not so great are : Plastic parts inside that have broken, & the wipers that make a swipe on their own. ( dealership said it is the wiper switch ).The headlights are not the brightest either.Still a good buy for the money I think.
My MiniVan
David,04/27/2007
After researching for another car I decided to look at the ratings for the Dodge I own. It was unexpected to see such lower ratings for it. I figured I would help out and show that my minivan did not fall apart like the others. I bought my minivan in 1999 when it was a 2 year old model. My wife and I have loved every minute of it, and we have 2 kids. I have the 3.3L Sport, and I get at least 19-21 mpg, with good passing power and comfort. I currently have 134,000 miles on it, and I haven't had any issues at all. The engine is still strong, and the interior looks good, even with kids. I can remove the seats, interchange them, and still have plenty of room in the rear. No complaints.
See all 26 reviews of the 1997 Dodge Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
Used 1997 Dodge Caravan Overview

The Used 1997 Dodge Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SE 3dr Minivan, 3dr Minivan, LE 4dr Minivan, and ES 4dr Minivan.

What's a good price on a Used 1997 Dodge Caravan?

