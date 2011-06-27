  1. Home
1995 Dodge Caravan Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

Newly optional is a 3.3-liter V6 engine designed to operate on compressed natural gas. Sport and SE decor packages are available this year. The five-speed manual transmission, available only with the four-cylinder engine, has been canceled.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Dodge Caravan.

5(33%)
4(43%)
3(19%)
2(5%)
1(0%)
4.0
21 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Transmission Problems
Solid Car,09/22/2008
My parents bought new in 95. It has been through the family a couple of times. It's had regular maintenance. We had lifetime oil changes from the dealer, but they changed it from 3k to 7.5k, so it's about 1 out of every 3 oil changes are free. It burns 1 - 1.5 quarts of oil in between oil changes. The transmission was replaced at 150k and it had metal in it at 250k. It's having problems again, but it has 293k miles. If you change the oil ever 3k miles, brakes and tires it will run forever. I'm on my 3rd driver seat and the fr passenger is wobbly. The tapedeck quit (replace w/ CD) and the A/C went out ($1,000 fix, not worth it). Window motor peters out, only goes 3" down.
1995 Dodge Caravan
Dodge,12/19/2004
I bought the Caravan used & I am very impressed with the look the ride the comfort on long trips. I have moved twice since I purchased the van. It has been a pleasant purchase. I keep telling my friends that if they want a vehicle that won't nickel and dime them to death, get hold of a Dodge Caravan and don't worry about it. I also tell them a little TLC and it will be a member of the family forever!
1995 Doge Caravan (3.3L)
Tim Jessup,06/08/2008
140,000+ miles, & perfectly pleased with ours. We own 2 others, one a 1985 with 199,000 miles and the other is a 2003 with 45,000 miles. With the 1995, we have only replaced the AC compressor in 12+ years (not counting a recall for the rear window wiper). Get 27 miles on hwy (2 less in summer with AC) 19-20 around town. Acceleration is strong and smooth for a van. I laugh at buyers of Honda and Toyota vans when Dodge invented and continues to perfect theirs. My nephew had a Honda Odyssey and replaced the tranny twice at 100,000 not to mention sliding door, brake and other probs. Encouraged friend at work to trade his Ody for a Caravan due to too many expensive repairs.
would do again
love it,09/17/2008
I bought this van from a company fleet sale with 124,000 miles on it and immediately put it to work as a service van. it has performed exceptionally well with only routine issues such as oil, brakes, tires, etc. I have only had issues with the ABS ($340.00 to repair), transaxle seal leak ($250.00 to repair), and entire new brake system ($750.00, quick oil change place put wrong brake fluid in reservoir, seals all expanded. The vehicle now has 197,000 miles on the 3.3 L V6 motor and performs flawlessly. I haven't used it as a work vehicle for about 4 years now but keep it to haul college kids stuff from home to school when needed. Too bad they do not make this van as a service van anymore.
See all 21 reviews of the 1995 Dodge Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
142 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
18 city / 23 hwy
Seats 0
3-speed automatic
Gas
100 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 1995 Dodge Caravan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 1995 Dodge Caravan

Used 1995 Dodge Caravan Overview

The Used 1995 Dodge Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Caravan Minivan. Available styles include ES 3dr Minivan, SE 3dr Minivan, 3dr Cargo Minivan, 3dr Minivan, and LE 3dr Minivan.

