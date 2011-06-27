  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(36)
2001 Dodge Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Car-like driving characteristics, torquey engines, solid value, attractive styling.
  • Cheap interior fittings, missing some key features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Pleasant to drive and ride in, but lacking a few key features and the rock-solid reliability of certain rivals.

Vehicle overview

Chrysler single-handedly inspired the phrases "mommymobile," "soccer mom" and other insipid sound bites back in 1983 when it invented the minivan. Dodge Caravan has been the best-selling minivan for all of those years, but needs to further distance itself from the many upstarts that have been nipping at its heels (and certainly surpassed it in some respects), such as the Mazda MPV and the Toyota Sienna. Now with its fourth generation Caravan, it seeks to transform the minivan once again, with a sleeker exterior, more powerful engines and an interior chock-full of buttons and gadgets. Caravan comes in two trim levels: SE and Sport. The SE is a stripped-down version with manual windows and locks, but it still comes with air conditioning, dual power outlets, 15-inch wheels and an overworked 2.4-liter four-cylinder engine making 150 horsepower and 167 foot-pounds of torque. While not a thrill ride, the SE is a decent 7-passenger transport that'll come in under 20 grand. It also allows for a bit more feature content, with the choice of optional cruise control, power windows, four-wheel ABS, and the larger 3.3-liter V6, among other extra-cost features.

Step up to the Sport and get the more power 3.3-liter V6 as standard equipment. This engine produces up to 180 horsepower and 210 foot-pounds of torque. Also standard on Sport models are front disc/rear drum brakes with four-wheel ABS. A four-speed automatic with overdrive, power windows and locks, a tilt steering wheel and a removable second-row seat are part of the Sport model package as well. Options include 16-inch wheels, a power-sliding door, an in-dash 4-disc CD changer, dual-zone air conditioning and remote keyless entry.

Although Dodge is still parsimonious about a stowable third seat that makes the Mazda MPV so pleasing (the well in the back when the seat is raised creates excessive road noise, they opine), they made installing and removing the seats easier by using rollers and lightening the load. The third-row bench now weighs just 55 pounds. The reconfigurable rear bench seat splits 50/50, allowing users to remove either one or both sides. Each seat reclines, tilts, tumbles forward, folds in half, or is removable. However, we still take umbrage at the fact that they don't provide a folding third-row seat that quickly disappears into the cargo floor.

Although DaimlerChrysler minivans have previously been criticized for not measuring up in terms of safety ratings, Caravan's optional side airbags should boost these scores. Those, along with improved brake components, dual-stage front airbags and energy absorbing interior materials should go a long way toward insuring the safety of Caravan's occupants.

The sleek shape of yore has been rendered obsolete as well, replaced by stylish creased sheetmetal for an upmarket look. Dodge's signature "cross hair" grille helps distinguish the Caravan from its Chrysler brethren.

Though Chrysler hasn't redefined the minivan with this 2001 redesign, we recognize the company's latest effort to maintain leadership in the minivan segment.

2001 Highlights

America's best selling minivan has been revised for 2001 and boasts new sheetmetal, boosted horsepower, a refined suspension, upgraded brakes, improved safety features, and plenty of additional gadgets. Third row seats are now easier to remove and install, but still don't fold flat.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Dodge Caravan.

5(36%)
4(36%)
3(14%)
2(11%)
1(3%)
3.9
36 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Awesome Minivan
Eddie Leal,09/01/2015
Sport Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
I have it forl 15 years. honestly speaking it's the best car I ever had I have no problem whatsoever he's just run it every time where I want to go I have two hundred seventy thousand miles on itno major issues since I bought it just routine maintainence oil change brakes batteries which are all normal to replace.
great minivan
dghost1,10/18/2011
I bought it a year ago with 155k miles , have not made any repairs but regular maintance oil changes,. I put in a KN air intake and it gives me 22 plus MPG. I really like it, runs great can't even feel the motor running. Great family vehicle, plan on trading it for a newer model. I was really suprise a dodge could deliver a great review.
problem van (PLEASE READ THIS)
junk van,12/07/2003
i have nothing but problems with it. I have water leaks,engine oil leaks ,trans leaks, wind noises,squeaks and rattels,trans not shifting corectly, engine not running corectly,all doors not opening and closeing corectly. if this is not only a few of the problems that i have had with this van I have taken this van back to the dealer where it was bought from about four times a month from the time i bought it new in 2001 it is now almost 2004 and still have not had these problems corected . the say they want me back in another dodge product I WILL NOT EVER BUY ANOTHER PRODUCT FROM THEM!!!!
Reliable car
kirat12gill,08/12/2014
I purchased this minivan in 2013. This 2001 model has 136000 kms on it, since then the only problem was the key was stuck in the ignitor and a part had to be replaced for 200$, once i entered the wrong fuel in the van but got it drained later on and had no problems. Its a great family hauler at a very affordable price. Good value for money. Less repairs. Had a 2000 model before this which also ran good
See all 36 reviews of the 2001 Dodge Caravan
Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
3-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
Used 2001 Dodge Caravan Overview

The Used 2001 Dodge Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SE Fwd 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 3A), and Sport Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A).

