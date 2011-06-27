  1. Home
Used 2004 Dodge Caravan SE Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG20
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$21,130
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Torque167 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower150 hp @ 5200 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$21,130
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / rear drum brakesyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$21,130
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Air conditioningyes
cargo area lightyes
Rear floor matsyes
cargo netyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
12V rear power outlet(s)yes
power steeringyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$21,130
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room62.9 in.
Front leg room40.6 in.
Front hip room57.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Rear head room39.7 in.
Rear hip Room67.8 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room64.7 in.
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Front track63 in.
Maximum cargo capacity146.7 cu.ft.
Length189.3 in.
Curb weight3862 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place15.3 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.6 in.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Height68.9 in.
Wheel base113.3 in.
Width78.6 in.
Rear track64 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Exterior Colors
  • Satin Jade Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Light Almond Pearl Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Deep Molten Red Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Butane Blue Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Onyx Green Pearlcoat
  • Inferno Red Tinted Pearlcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Slate Gray
  • Khaki
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P215/70R15 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
15 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$21,130
modified MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$21,130
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain7 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
