  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caravan
  4. Used 2003 Dodge Caravan
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(64)
Appraise this car

2003 Dodge Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Surprisingly agile handling, quiet ride for V6 models, low price.
  • Some cheap interior bits, limited features and options, reliability record not as strong as some competitors.
Other years
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Dodge Caravan for Sale
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$1,556 - $2,534
Used Caravan for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Enjoyable to drive and ride in, the Caravan offers no-frills minivan transport for the family on a tight budget.

2003 Highlights

A new trim level dubbed "CV" has been added. The bargain-basement, four-cylinder-only "eC" model (extra-cheap?) has been dropped, but we doubt its passing will be mourned.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2003 Dodge Caravan.

5(50%)
4(30%)
3(9%)
2(9%)
1(2%)
4.2
64 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 64 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great vehicle
miller1980,02/12/2014
I got my caravan at 78,000 miles I've only had a couple problems since owning the car. First the O2 sensor went out (kind of an expensive fix for a single mom) and the power steering pump is going out. Other than that it has been a gem. I've driven it in the snow and curvy mountain roads for two years with no issues. The car is now at 130,000 miles and still running even after hitting a deer really hard.
Comfort Ride
Dodge Caravan SE,06/19/2006
We love the comfort of our Dodge Caravan. The van's seats were extremely comfortable on a 2500 mile trip we took out west. This is our second Dodge Caravan SE.
Bought for temporary/ kept love it
Jackie lee,11/01/2016
SE Fwd 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
Bought 6 yes ago with 105000. Miles now has 230800. Very dependable regular maintenance ..replaced air co dition compressor for $700 2 yrs ago. Luv this van taught gkids to drive in it..like style can't find anything I like better even like old body style. Go to mountains every yr in it..4cyl no problem climbing those mountains in north Carolina.. Would recommend to anyone
SXT?
JSlezak,02/02/2005
We purchased our Caravan late in the '03 model year (there were already '04's on the lot) and paid about $19000 brand new. Our van is labeled as an SXT even though it is actually an SE with some extras. An end of year model change-up? I am really happy with the van and over the past year it has held up well. Only one small problem, the drivers side power window has failed on two occasions. It seems to happen during cold weather and once the vehicle is warm it is fine again. We looked at Toyota and Honda but both were much more expensive and didn't offer the same features without purchasing big packages. For the price you can't beat Dodge. A very good family oriented vehicle.
See all 64 reviews of the 2003 Dodge Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2003 Dodge Caravan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2003 Dodge Caravan

Used 2003 Dodge Caravan Overview

The Used 2003 Dodge Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SE Fwd 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), CV Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), and Sport Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2003 Dodge Caravan?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2003 Dodge Caravans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2003 Dodge Caravan for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2003 Dodge Caravan.

Can't find a used 2003 Dodge Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Caravan for sale - 2 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $19,812.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 9 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $16,472.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Caravan for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,834.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 1 great deals out of 14 listings starting at $15,533.

Should I lease or buy a 2003 Dodge Caravan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Caravan lease specials

Related Used 2003 Dodge Caravan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles