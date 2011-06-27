We purchased our Caravan late in the '03 model year (there were already '04's on the lot) and paid about $19000 brand new. Our van is labeled as an SXT even though it is actually an SE with some extras. An end of year model change-up? I am really happy with the van and over the past year it has held up well. Only one small problem, the drivers side power window has failed on two occasions. It seems to happen during cold weather and once the vehicle is warm it is fine again. We looked at Toyota and Honda but both were much more expensive and didn't offer the same features without purchasing big packages. For the price you can't beat Dodge. A very good family oriented vehicle.

