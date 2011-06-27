2003 Dodge Caravan Review
Pros & Cons
- Surprisingly agile handling, quiet ride for V6 models, low price.
- Some cheap interior bits, limited features and options, reliability record not as strong as some competitors.
List Price Estimate
$1,556 - $2,534
Edmunds' Expert Review
Enjoyable to drive and ride in, the Caravan offers no-frills minivan transport for the family on a tight budget.
2003 Highlights
A new trim level dubbed "CV" has been added. The bargain-basement, four-cylinder-only "eC" model (extra-cheap?) has been dropped, but we doubt its passing will be mourned.
Most helpful consumer reviews
miller1980,02/12/2014
I got my caravan at 78,000 miles I've only had a couple problems since owning the car. First the O2 sensor went out (kind of an expensive fix for a single mom) and the power steering pump is going out. Other than that it has been a gem. I've driven it in the snow and curvy mountain roads for two years with no issues. The car is now at 130,000 miles and still running even after hitting a deer really hard.
Dodge Caravan SE,06/19/2006
We love the comfort of our Dodge Caravan. The van's seats were extremely comfortable on a 2500 mile trip we took out west. This is our second Dodge Caravan SE.
Jackie lee,11/01/2016
SE Fwd 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A)
Bought 6 yes ago with 105000. Miles now has 230800. Very dependable regular maintenance ..replaced air co dition compressor for $700 2 yrs ago. Luv this van taught gkids to drive in it..like style can't find anything I like better even like old body style. Go to mountains every yr in it..4cyl no problem climbing those mountains in north Carolina.. Would recommend to anyone
JSlezak,02/02/2005
We purchased our Caravan late in the '03 model year (there were already '04's on the lot) and paid about $19000 brand new. Our van is labeled as an SXT even though it is actually an SE with some extras. An end of year model change-up? I am really happy with the van and over the past year it has held up well. Only one small problem, the drivers side power window has failed on two occasions. It seems to happen during cold weather and once the vehicle is warm it is fine again. We looked at Toyota and Honda but both were much more expensive and didn't offer the same features without purchasing big packages. For the price you can't beat Dodge. A very good family oriented vehicle.
MPG
18 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
