Consumer Rating
(31)
1996 Dodge Caravan Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

How do you improve upon a perennial winner in its class? That's not an easy task, but despite the growing competition in the minivan arena, Chrysler Corporation appears to be on the road to success--again.

From the beginning, Dodge Caravan (and Plymouth Voyager) front-drive minivans have demonstrated car-like characteristics. That's what has drawn so many sales, and it's even more true with this rendition. In addition to a fresh, more rounded profile, the all-new models are packed with detail improvements. Visibility is even better than before, with a broader view of the ground, due to a lowered cowl and 30-percent greater glass area. Beltlines sit several inches lower. Cargo area has grown by 20 percent, with 33-percent more room behind the third seat. Instead of being fixed in place, that back seat rolls rearward.

What's gained even more attention than those "Easy Out" rollaway seats is the innovative driver-side sliding door--a feature that makes so much sense, it's amazing that no one tried this before. Chrysler forecasts that two-thirds of customers will pay extra for the option. Also intriguing is the new windshield-wiper de-icer (standard on the LE).

Cupholders not only are numerous, they "ratchet down" to a smaller size. Except for an overabundance of climate controls, and an oddly-shaped column gearshift, the attractively curved dashboard is a pleasure to consult. Seats are soft but reasonably supportive, with moderate side bolstering.

Light steering response gives the Caravan an undeniably car-like feel, with an exceptionally smooth ride. Highly maneuverable and easy to control, the minivan delivers just a hint that you could exceed its capabilities, as when rounding a sharp curve. An all-new 150-horsepower 16-valve dual-cam four serves as base engine, with a 3.0- or 3.3-liter V6 optional. The Sport Caravan features specially tuned shocks and springs.

Chrysler notes that the shorter-body Caravan is 3.6 inches shorter than a Mercury Villager and nearly 15 inches shorter than an extended Ford Windstar, but offers more cargo space than either rival. Bigger in every dimension than its boxier predecessor, the latest Caravan doesn't feel nearly so massive from the driver's seat, and those additional inches yield extra space for people and goods. Definitely investigate the new Caravan if a smaller minivan meets your needs.

1996 Highlights

A complete redesign yields a cavernous interior, best-in-class driveability, and new innovations such as the optional driver's side passenger door. And although the all-wheel drive version is discontinued for now, Caravan dethrones the Ford Windstar and once again reigns as king of the minivans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1996 Dodge Caravan.

5(36%)
4(19%)
3(19%)
2(23%)
1(3%)
3.6
31 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Grand Caravan- Good design, poor quality
stofman,04/17/2006
Bought this van new. Pretty much one problem every time we drive it! Great design, but very very poor build quality! So far, the tranny went out at 60,000, A/C at 62,000, coolant multiple times, etc etc. It's been in the shop more than it has been on the road. Would NOT recommend anyone buy this van!!
R.I.P. Beastie
rstlne,06/19/2010
I was surprised at the number of bad reviews on here. Granted, this vehicle isn't perfect, but it is a tank. My dad hit a deer at 45 mph head on, and she didn't even need repairs. A/C hasn't worked since 2004 and you had to kick under the glove compartment to turn on the heater but it ran. Forever. I bought it with a bad tranny, replaced it, and have needed only oil changes all the way up until her death at 283,841. It might not be the prettiest, sportiest, or most exciting car on the road but it goes. Forever.
Beware
Help from Paradise,01/24/2004
Bought for dbl sliding doors and integrated child seats which no other minivan had in 1996. Mechanical features like 3 speed trans, 14" wheels, no std ABS, no power windows except on high end models were below adequate. But, for intended use of kids to school and games <6,000 mi/yr it was doable. Vehicle has been maintenance nightmare: transmission $1,200@ 40K, electrical and engine problems, locks failed, rear door gas struts failed, ... Not only does it need many parts, they are expensive (ex fuel injectors, fuel pump) and this is before they were Mercedes parts. Will never buy another Chrysler no matter how long they increase the warranty.
Loved this minivan
Suzie,01/23/2010
My uncle loved his 1996 Dodge Caravan and gave it to me when he bought a brand new one the year before last. This minivan has been great. It drives itself and has been as reliable as any older car would be. I regularly got 27 mpg and the seats are really comfortable. This car was old enough to have personality, but if you don't mind windsheild wipers turning themselves on now and again and the loud knocking noise coming from the glove box, then this could be the car for you. Ours, unfortunately, just hit the end of it's road. But while I was reading reviews about new vans, I thought I'd write a good review for our old one.
See all 31 reviews of the 1996 Dodge Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
See all Used 1996 Dodge Caravan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
