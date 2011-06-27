2005 Dodge Caravan Review
Pros & Cons
- Surprisingly agile handling, quiet ride in V6 models, low price.
- Some cheap interior bits, reliability record not as strong as some competitors', limited availability of major safety features.
Other years
List Price Estimate
$1,634 - $2,468
Used Caravan for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Enjoyable to drive and ride in, the Caravan offers no-frills minivan transportation for the family on a tight budget.
2005 Highlights
The Caravan gets a styling refresh and a hefty base price reduction.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Dodge Caravan.
Most helpful consumer reviews
moparmoma,03/18/2011
We Bought the Caravan without the stow and go seats for the comfort of the second row captian chairs. Took family to motortrend car show and made them sit in seats for half an hour. Teenagers appreciated the comfort of captain chairs and the entertainment (DVD) system. This is a life saver on long road trips. Have 100,000 on the van with ALOT of road trips. No problems whatsoever. Replaced Battery once, brakes every 40,000 miles, and the ERG once at 85,000. OEM tires lasted 65,000 miles, replaced with Michelins. Good value and no problems--would buy buy again if they didn't switch to stow and go seats.
aveybaby,03/30/2013
This is the perfect vehicle for a family. I got hooked on Dodge Caravan's years ago. I had one that lasted ten years with no problems until the transmission went out at about 200,000 miles. I bought a Windstar and didn't like it so got new Dodge Caravan again. For as much space and comfort as it has you can't beat the gas mileage. I consistently average 20 mpg. Considering that you can seat 7, that's a good value. I've replaced the battery, and the tires. It's now getting a bit older, over 150k miles on it, so I've replaced the radiator because of a leak, and the oxysensor valves (check engine light came on). Good value overall.
John,06/29/2005
We went down a step, previously had a Grand Caravan. I was worried about space, but this van is surprisingly roomy for the size. Recently took it on a 3,500 mile trip and had plenty of room for a family of 4 and all our luggage. With the smaller engine, it doesn't accelerate as fast, but cruises just fine. We weren't interested in a van with lots of bells and whistles (no need for automatic doors, etc. just more that can go wrong). This van has everything we need. A/C, AM/FM CD/cassette, cruise. Fuel economy is a plus. Also, my wife and daughter were recently hit by a red light runner in this van, it was easily repaired, and more importantly neither were hurt. Safety is a plus.
bookworm2991,10/21/2011
I purchased this vehicle in August 2010. I have a 3 year old and was expecting my second child. I fell in love with this van. It was very comfortable to ride in, had plenty of room, child seat anchors and one of the second row captains chairs had a built in 5 point harness child seat. During the year that we had it we never had any problems with it. I was recently in an accident and it was totaled. I am hoping to be able to replace my van with a newer model.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2005 Dodge Caravan features & specs
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Caravan
Related Used 2005 Dodge Caravan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Chrysler 300 2006
- Used Lexus GX 460 2015
- Used Dodge Charger 2010
- Used BMW X5 2011
- Used Ford Explorer 2002
- Used Chrysler 200 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2015
- Used Toyota Corolla 2012
- Used Toyota Camry Hybrid 2018
- Used Mazda 6 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LD 2019
- 2019 XF
- 2021 Lamborghini Huracan News
- 2021 Subaru Ascent News
- 2019 Clarity
- 2020 Ford Transit Cargo Van
- Nissan LEAF 2019
- 2021 Tesla Model X News
- Cadillac CT6 2019
- 2021 MINI Hardtop 2 Door News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango