We went down a step, previously had a Grand Caravan. I was worried about space, but this van is surprisingly roomy for the size. Recently took it on a 3,500 mile trip and had plenty of room for a family of 4 and all our luggage. With the smaller engine, it doesn't accelerate as fast, but cruises just fine. We weren't interested in a van with lots of bells and whistles (no need for automatic doors, etc. just more that can go wrong). This van has everything we need. A/C, AM/FM CD/cassette, cruise. Fuel economy is a plus. Also, my wife and daughter were recently hit by a red light runner in this van, it was easily repaired, and more importantly neither were hurt. Safety is a plus.

