Consumer Rating
(77)
2005 Dodge Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Surprisingly agile handling, quiet ride in V6 models, low price.
  • Some cheap interior bits, reliability record not as strong as some competitors', limited availability of major safety features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Enjoyable to drive and ride in, the Caravan offers no-frills minivan transportation for the family on a tight budget.

2005 Highlights

The Caravan gets a styling refresh and a hefty base price reduction.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Dodge Caravan.

5(45%)
4(26%)
3(17%)
2(9%)
1(3%)
4.0
77 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Ride
moparmoma,03/18/2011
We Bought the Caravan without the stow and go seats for the comfort of the second row captian chairs. Took family to motortrend car show and made them sit in seats for half an hour. Teenagers appreciated the comfort of captain chairs and the entertainment (DVD) system. This is a life saver on long road trips. Have 100,000 on the van with ALOT of road trips. No problems whatsoever. Replaced Battery once, brakes every 40,000 miles, and the ERG once at 85,000. OEM tires lasted 65,000 miles, replaced with Michelins. Good value and no problems--would buy buy again if they didn't switch to stow and go seats.
Great van with lots of versatility
aveybaby,03/30/2013
This is the perfect vehicle for a family. I got hooked on Dodge Caravan's years ago. I had one that lasted ten years with no problems until the transmission went out at about 200,000 miles. I bought a Windstar and didn't like it so got new Dodge Caravan again. For as much space and comfort as it has you can't beat the gas mileage. I consistently average 20 mpg. Considering that you can seat 7, that's a good value. I've replaced the battery, and the tires. It's now getting a bit older, over 150k miles on it, so I've replaced the radiator because of a leak, and the oxysensor valves (check engine light came on). Good value overall.
Great buy
John,06/29/2005
We went down a step, previously had a Grand Caravan. I was worried about space, but this van is surprisingly roomy for the size. Recently took it on a 3,500 mile trip and had plenty of room for a family of 4 and all our luggage. With the smaller engine, it doesn't accelerate as fast, but cruises just fine. We weren't interested in a van with lots of bells and whistles (no need for automatic doors, etc. just more that can go wrong). This van has everything we need. A/C, AM/FM CD/cassette, cruise. Fuel economy is a plus. Also, my wife and daughter were recently hit by a red light runner in this van, it was easily repaired, and more importantly neither were hurt. Safety is a plus.
Best Van Ever
bookworm2991,10/21/2011
I purchased this vehicle in August 2010. I have a 3 year old and was expecting my second child. I fell in love with this van. It was very comfortable to ride in, had plenty of room, child seat anchors and one of the second row captains chairs had a built in 5 point harness child seat. During the year that we had it we never had any problems with it. I was recently in an accident and it was totaled. I am hoping to be able to replace my van with a newer model.
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
Used 2005 Dodge Caravan Overview

The Used 2005 Dodge Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SXT 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), SE 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), and CV 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A).

