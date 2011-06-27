  1. Home
2006 Dodge Caravan Review

Pros & Cons

  • Surprisingly agile handling, quiet ride in V6 models, low price.
  • Some cheap interior bits, reliability record not as strong as some competitors', limited availability of major safety features.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Enjoyable to drive and ride in, the 2006 Dodge Caravan offers no-frills minivan transportation for the family on a tight budget.

Vehicle overview

Back in 1984, Dodge's Caravan introduced America to the modern minivan. Within its relatively compact dimensions it offered seating for up to seven, and with the second- and third-row seats removed, enough cargo space to handle a kid's move to college. Since then, Chrysler has sold more than 10 million minivans worldwide.

Last redesigned in 2001, the Dodge Caravan impresses with its peppy performance and carlike ride and handling qualities. These minivans have been Chrysler's biggest success story of the last two decades and have always been at or near the top of the segment's sales charts. But these corporate darlings haven't been without their problems, as various mechanical woes have tarnished its reliability reputation. Although quality has improved greatly in the last five years, the Caravan still tends to have more repair issues than import rivals. An extended warranty is a good idea if you're planning to keep the van beyond its basic three-year/36,000-mile warranty period.

The 2006 Dodge Caravan is geared toward families who need a seven-passenger vehicle but can't afford or don't want one of the larger and pricier minivans. Luxury features, such as leather seating and triple-zone climate control, aren't available on the Caravan, in keeping with its more basic persona. Keeping things simple, the Caravan comes in just two trim levels: base SE and well-equipped SXT. A 150-horsepower, 2.4-liter inline four hooked up to a four-speed automatic propels the SE. Since that really isn't enough power for a vehicle of this size, we'd advise you to get the SXT with its 180-hp, 3.3-liter V6. There is also a CV model, a cargo van geared toward customers seeking a low-cost vehicle for business use. In recent years, the competition has gotten stronger, with competing models offering better performance or more value. Regardless, plenty of folks will still be won over by its combination of agile handling, comfy ride and good looks.

2006 Dodge Caravan models

With only two trim levels to choose from, picking out a Dodge Caravan is relatively easy (there's also a cargo van version, the CV, that offers options for configuring a Caravan as a work vehicle). The base SE is equipped with a four-cylinder engine, 15-inch steel wheels, dual sliding doors with an alert system, a CD stereo and bench seating in the second and third rows. Stepping up to the SXT model adds 16-inch alloy wheels, dual-zone manual air conditioning (with separate controls for the rear), power door locks with keyless entry, second-row bucket seats and a tilt steering wheel. Many of the features fitted to the SXT can be had as options on the SE, including power windows, locks and mirrors. Popular stand-alone options include a rear-seat DVD-based entertainment system and power-adjustable pedals.

2006 Highlights

As of December 2005 production, the 2006 Dodge Caravan benefits from a strengthened roof and side structure and updated side curtain airbags to improve its crashworthiness in side impacts.

Performance & mpg

The Dodge Caravan SE comes with a 2.4-liter inline four rated at 150 hp. This engine may be adequate for a small passenger car, but it is definitely lacking as a power source for a minivan. The SXT's 3.3-liter, 180-horse V6 is strongly recommended. In addition to more muscle, another benefit of the V6 is its quiet performance in contrast to the four which gets buzzy when pushed. The V6 is standard on SXT and CV models. A four-speed automatic transmission is the sole gearbox.

Safety

Front disc/rear drum brakes are standard, and ABS is optional on the SXT only. All Caravans include a driver knee airbag. Full-length side curtain airbags are optional on both the SE and SXT. Neither traction nor stability control is available. The Dodge Caravan has posted good crash test scores in government crash testing, netting five out of five stars for driver and front-passenger protection in frontal impacts. In side impacts, it earned four stars for front-occupant protection and a perfect five stars for rear-occupant protection.

Driving

The Caravan's most endearing qualities continue to be its agile handling and supple ride characteristics. We suspect that the 2006 Dodge Caravan will surprise and win over a lot of folks who expect the minivan driving experience to be an exercise in lethargic vehicle dynamics.

Interior

The Dodge minivan can seat up to seven people. When in family-shuttle mode, 15 cubic feet of luggage space is found behind the third-row seat. When it's time to make a trip to the home improvement superstore, removing the second- and third-row seats (which are by no means light) will open up 142 cubes of available cargo space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2006 Dodge Caravan.

5(44%)
4(29%)
3(15%)
2(7%)
1(5%)
4.0
41 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 41 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Sounds like a bird
sad,06/14/2006
I got this van in November it had 6 miles on it. Brand new! And the bird noise started then. I thought it was just the newness and would stop after I drove it a while. But, it didn't. I've had it in the shop just about every month. They have replaced the belt and have put on a new pully, they even used duck tape (that worked for a while..longer than anything). I don't like the looks from people as I drive down the road. I do like my van I just don't want the noise. It's going back to the dealer today to see what they think. I'd like to know if anyone else has had this problem.
MY Dodge caravan is crap
Mike,11/09/2015
SXT 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
We bought the 2006 SXT new in 07 just after they got rid of the 100,000 mile warranty, dealer stated because the dodge caravan vans were built much better with fewer problems "yeah right" The vehicle drove OK up to 70.000 miles with routine maintenance, accept for the automatic doors, poor design wire kept breaking. After that The transmission 2,200 rebuilt went due to a faulty over heated converter was on the recalled list but we were never notified but dodge replace it only converter thanks. ECM electrical board went 1,800 AC starter, alternator twice, breaks disk drums, tie rods , front and rear struts 3,000, oil change every 3,000 miles but is burning oil ( maybe or seal PVC val) A/C e-vap unit but we were able to get that fixed for a small fee 100.00 recall ya! Over all with the money we have had to put into caravan I am giving it a two starts over all. The good stow and go, good acceleration, when need it rides smooth if nothing is going on it. Ok in the snow. I should have dump this car after 70,000 miles when the transmission went was a sign this only good up that. I have rear review where people have done well with there's but mine was built on Monday. I will not buy another Dodge due to this bad experience after all said and done 1119, 000 miles we have spent 37,000 dollars over all 24,500 for the vehicle and over all the maintenance and repairs again thanks Dodge.
Uh oh
pigeons,03/26/2006
This thing is great to drive. solid on the road, fast, quiet, efficient. It is just really nice to drive. But it breaks down all the time. Dealer assured us that Dodge had fixed the notorious transmission problems associated with Caravans.
Like my caravan
Bryan,11/19/2018
SXT 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A)
13 years old. First owner of the car. Regularly maintenance. Oil and filter change by myself. Long travels and daily drive. Highway and local. Worry free in shine or snow. Just like it. Glad to buy it.
See all 41 reviews of the 2006 Dodge Caravan
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
150 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2006 Dodge Caravan features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2006 Dodge Caravan

Used 2006 Dodge Caravan Overview

The Used 2006 Dodge Caravan is offered in the following submodels: Caravan Minivan. Available styles include SE 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A), SXT 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), and C/V 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2006 Dodge Caravan?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2006 Dodge Caravans are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2006 Dodge Caravan for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2006 Dodge Caravan.

Can't find a used 2006 Dodge Caravans you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Caravan for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $18,185.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $12,649.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Caravan for sale - 9 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,256.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,024.

Should I lease or buy a 2006 Dodge Caravan?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

