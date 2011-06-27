Vehicle overview

Back in 1984, Dodge's Caravan introduced America to the modern minivan. Within its relatively compact dimensions it offered seating for up to seven, and with the second- and third-row seats removed, enough cargo space to handle a kid's move to college. Since then, Chrysler has sold more than 10 million minivans worldwide.

Last redesigned in 2001, the Dodge Caravan impresses with its peppy performance and carlike ride and handling qualities. These minivans have been Chrysler's biggest success story of the last two decades and have always been at or near the top of the segment's sales charts. But these corporate darlings haven't been without their problems, as various mechanical woes have tarnished its reliability reputation. Although quality has improved greatly in the last five years, the Caravan still tends to have more repair issues than import rivals. An extended warranty is a good idea if you're planning to keep the van beyond its basic three-year/36,000-mile warranty period.

The 2006 Dodge Caravan is geared toward families who need a seven-passenger vehicle but can't afford or don't want one of the larger and pricier minivans. Luxury features, such as leather seating and triple-zone climate control, aren't available on the Caravan, in keeping with its more basic persona. Keeping things simple, the Caravan comes in just two trim levels: base SE and well-equipped SXT. A 150-horsepower, 2.4-liter inline four hooked up to a four-speed automatic propels the SE. Since that really isn't enough power for a vehicle of this size, we'd advise you to get the SXT with its 180-hp, 3.3-liter V6. There is also a CV model, a cargo van geared toward customers seeking a low-cost vehicle for business use. In recent years, the competition has gotten stronger, with competing models offering better performance or more value. Regardless, plenty of folks will still be won over by its combination of agile handling, comfy ride and good looks.