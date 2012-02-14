Used 2007 Dodge Caravan for Sale Near Me

20 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Caravan Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 20 listings
  • 2007 Dodge Caravan SXT in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 Dodge Caravan SXT

    97,808 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,498

    Details
  • 2007 Dodge Caravan SXT in Gold
    used

    2007 Dodge Caravan SXT

    135,844 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Caravan SXT in Gold
    used

    2006 Dodge Caravan SXT

    95,034 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Caravan SE in Gray
    used

    2006 Dodge Caravan SE

    90,200 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,495

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Caravan SXT in Light Blue
    used

    2006 Dodge Caravan SXT

    145,405 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Caravan SXT
    used

    2006 Dodge Caravan SXT

    237,000 miles

    $2,999

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Caravan SE in Red
    used

    2006 Dodge Caravan SE

    166,768 miles
    1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $2,499

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Caravan SXT in Red
    used

    2006 Dodge Caravan SXT

    143,919 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,162

    Details
  • 2006 Dodge Caravan SXT in Silver
    used

    2006 Dodge Caravan SXT

    152,170 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,364

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Caravan SE in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Caravan SE

    82,686 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Caravan SXT in Silver
    used

    2005 Dodge Caravan SXT

    193,413 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,679

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Caravan SXT in Light Blue
    used

    2005 Dodge Caravan SXT

    136,156 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Caravan SXT in White
    used

    2005 Dodge Caravan SXT

    147,029 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,950

    Details
  • 2005 Dodge Caravan SE in White
    used

    2005 Dodge Caravan SE

    303,216 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,549

    Details
  • 2004 Dodge Caravan SXT in Dark Red
    used

    2004 Dodge Caravan SXT

    133,622 miles

    $2,750

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Caravan SE in Silver
    used

    2003 Dodge Caravan SE

    53,931 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,877

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Caravan Sport in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 Dodge Caravan Sport

    118,000 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,690

    Details
  • 2003 Dodge Caravan SE in Silver
    used

    2003 Dodge Caravan SE

    111,360 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $3,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Caravan searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 20 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Caravan
  4. Used 2007 Dodge Caravan

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Caravan

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Caravan
Overall Consumer Rating
429 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
  • 5
    (34%)
  • 4
    (41%)
  • 3
    (17%)
  • 2
    (7%)
If you can only have one vehicle, this is it
paparx,02/14/2012
Caravans and Town & Country, is the same vehicle with minor trim changes. Chrysler has always shined with these vans. Durable mechanics, cheap maintenance and long mileage are very common. Size, comfort and road holding are wonderful as are fit and finish. If you want wood and leather in a minivan fine, but these are family tools that hauls in comfort safety and reliability. With minor tire shock and performance chip upgrades these little vans fairly sail around town. Our short version is in my mind the best. Fitting in small spaces, more sporty handling but giving up little in capacity. If its been fairly well maintained it is hard to go wrong with these vans.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Caravan
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Dodge Caravan info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings