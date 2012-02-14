Used 2007 Dodge Caravan for Sale Near Me
20 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 97,808 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,498
- 135,844 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
- 95,034 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
- 90,200 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,495
- 145,405 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
- 237,000 miles
$2,999
- 166,768 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$2,499
- 143,919 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,162
- 152,170 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,364
- 82,686 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
- 193,413 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$3,679
- 136,156 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,995
- 147,029 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,950
- 303,216 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,549
- 133,622 miles
$2,750
- 53,931 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,877
- 118,000 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,690
- 111,360 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$3,995
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Caravan searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Caravan
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Caravan
Write a reviewSee all 29 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating429 Reviews
Report abuse
paparx,02/14/2012
Caravans and Town & Country, is the same vehicle with minor trim changes. Chrysler has always shined with these vans. Durable mechanics, cheap maintenance and long mileage are very common. Size, comfort and road holding are wonderful as are fit and finish. If you want wood and leather in a minivan fine, but these are family tools that hauls in comfort safety and reliability. With minor tire shock and performance chip upgrades these little vans fairly sail around town. Our short version is in my mind the best. Fitting in small spaces, more sporty handling but giving up little in capacity. If its been fairly well maintained it is hard to go wrong with these vans.
Related Dodge Caravan info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volkswagen Eos 2016
- Used Toyota Matrix 2013
- Used Acura RLX 2012
- Used Subaru Crosstrek 2015
- Used Volvo C70 2013
- Used Genesis G80 2016
- Used Porsche 718 Cayman 2018
- Used Volvo C30 2013
- Used Scion tC 2016
- Used INFINITI Q60 Convertible 2013
- Used smart EQ fortwo 2018
- Used BMW 1 Series 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse 2012
- Used Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II 2017
- Used Ram Dakota 2011
- Used Nissan NV Cargo 2018
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 Hybrid
- Used Jaguar X-Type
- Used Volvo V90 Cross Country
- Used Volvo S60 Cross Country
- Used Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- Used Scion xD
- Used GMC Safari Cargo
- Used Lexus RX 450hL
- Used Toyota GR Supra
- Used BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL
- Used Ford Explorer Sport
- Used Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid
Shop used models by city
- Used Dodge Neon Rockville MD
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Everett WA
- Used Dodge Neon Portland OR
- Used Dodge Avenger Hialeah FL
- Used Dodge Viper Irving TX
- Used Dodge Avenger Sioux Falls SD
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Honolulu HI
- Used Dodge Avenger Arlington TX
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Raleigh NC
- Used Dodge Magnum Stone Mountain GA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Dodge Challenger 2017 Garland TX
- Used Dodge Durango 2016 Indianapolis IN
- Used Dodge Durango 2018 Gainesville FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
- 2022 Ford F-150 News
- Jaguar E-PACE 2019
- BMW 8 Series 2019
- 2021 EcoSport
- Ram 1500 Classic 2020
- 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
- 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman News
- 2019 GLE-Class
- 2020 Bentley Mulsanne
- Nissan Titan 2019