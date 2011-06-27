Estimated values
2004 Dodge Caravan SE 4dr Minivan (2.4L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,329
|$2,093
|$2,509
|Clean
|$1,234
|$1,942
|$2,327
|Average
|$1,043
|$1,641
|$1,963
|Rough
|$852
|$1,340
|$1,600
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Caravan CV 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,471
|$2,243
|$2,663
|Clean
|$1,366
|$2,082
|$2,470
|Average
|$1,154
|$1,759
|$2,085
|Rough
|$943
|$1,436
|$1,699
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Caravan SXT 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,405
|$2,159
|$2,570
|Clean
|$1,305
|$2,003
|$2,384
|Average
|$1,103
|$1,693
|$2,011
|Rough
|$901
|$1,382
|$1,639