Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,632
|$2,769
|$3,339
|Clean
|$1,495
|$2,536
|$3,069
|Average
|$1,221
|$2,072
|$2,531
|Rough
|$947
|$1,607
|$1,992
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express G3500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,273
|$2,280
|$2,787
|Clean
|$1,166
|$2,089
|$2,562
|Average
|$952
|$1,706
|$2,113
|Rough
|$739
|$1,324
|$1,663
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,086
|$7,319
|$8,944
|Clean
|$3,743
|$6,705
|$8,223
|Average
|$3,057
|$5,477
|$6,780
|Rough
|$2,371
|$4,248
|$5,338
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,578
|$2,844
|$3,482
|Clean
|$1,446
|$2,606
|$3,201
|Average
|$1,181
|$2,128
|$2,640
|Rough
|$916
|$1,651
|$2,078
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,695
|$2,963
|$3,599
|Clean
|$1,553
|$2,714
|$3,309
|Average
|$1,268
|$2,217
|$2,728
|Rough
|$984
|$1,720
|$2,148
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express G2500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,478
|$2,500
|$3,012
|Clean
|$1,354
|$2,290
|$2,770
|Average
|$1,106
|$1,871
|$2,284
|Rough
|$858
|$1,451
|$1,798
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express G1500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,404
|$2,296
|$2,743
|Clean
|$1,286
|$2,104
|$2,521
|Average
|$1,051
|$1,718
|$2,079
|Rough
|$815
|$1,333
|$1,637
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express G2500 LS 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,494
|$2,606
|$3,165
|Clean
|$1,368
|$2,387
|$2,909
|Average
|$1,118
|$1,950
|$2,399
|Rough
|$867
|$1,512
|$1,889
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express G3500 LS 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,460
|$2,616
|$3,196
|Clean
|$1,338
|$2,396
|$2,939
|Average
|$1,093
|$1,957
|$2,423
|Rough
|$847
|$1,518
|$1,908
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,672
|$3,043
|$3,734
|Clean
|$1,531
|$2,788
|$3,433
|Average
|$1,251
|$2,277
|$2,830
|Rough
|$970
|$1,766
|$2,228