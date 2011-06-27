  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express
  4. Used 1999 Chevrolet Express
  5. Appraisal value

1999 Chevrolet Express Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express G2500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,632$2,769$3,339
Clean$1,495$2,536$3,069
Average$1,221$2,072$2,531
Rough$947$1,607$1,992
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express G3500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,273$2,280$2,787
Clean$1,166$2,089$2,562
Average$952$1,706$2,113
Rough$739$1,324$1,663
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express G1500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,086$7,319$8,944
Clean$3,743$6,705$8,223
Average$3,057$5,477$6,780
Rough$2,371$4,248$5,338
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express G3500 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,578$2,844$3,482
Clean$1,446$2,606$3,201
Average$1,181$2,128$2,640
Rough$916$1,651$2,078
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express G3500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,695$2,963$3,599
Clean$1,553$2,714$3,309
Average$1,268$2,217$2,728
Rough$984$1,720$2,148
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express G2500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,478$2,500$3,012
Clean$1,354$2,290$2,770
Average$1,106$1,871$2,284
Rough$858$1,451$1,798
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express G1500 LS 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,404$2,296$2,743
Clean$1,286$2,104$2,521
Average$1,051$1,718$2,079
Rough$815$1,333$1,637
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express G2500 LS 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,494$2,606$3,165
Clean$1,368$2,387$2,909
Average$1,118$1,950$2,399
Rough$867$1,512$1,889
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express G3500 LS 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,460$2,616$3,196
Clean$1,338$2,396$2,939
Average$1,093$1,957$2,423
Rough$847$1,518$1,908
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you
Estimated values
1999 Chevrolet Express G2500 3dr Ext Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,672$3,043$3,734
Clean$1,531$2,788$3,433
Average$1,251$2,277$2,830
Rough$970$1,766$2,228
Sell my 1999 Chevrolet Express with EdmundsShop for a used Chevrolet Express near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Chevrolet Express on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet Express with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,338 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,396 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Chevrolet Express is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet Express with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,338 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,396 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Chevrolet Express, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Chevrolet Express with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,338 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,396 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Chevrolet Express. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Chevrolet Express and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Chevrolet Express ranges from $847 to $3,196, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Chevrolet Express is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.