Used 1999 Chevrolet Express Consumer Reviews

Big Family Hauler dennis , 07/26/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful We bought this rascal in lieu of a Suburban and in favor of Ford's one tonner. It has served us well, although the interior finish is better suited for a cheap doll house. Roadability is excellent. I am over 6'3" and not skinny and I can drive for hours in this vehicle without the usual leg cramps, etc. If you are tall and heavy, you understand. As I said, the interior lacks in quality, the carpet wore through 2 years ago, the reclining passenger seat now is a rocking chair, the door panels are impossible to keep attached with use. The engine is flawless as long as it is serviced regularly, it will let you know if you forget. The transmission is still under scrutiny.

Good for everything Great for everything , 01/24/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have used this van for heavy hauling, passengers, and road trips. Is better than an SUV in almost every way. More space, more seating, more comfort, and just great for everything!