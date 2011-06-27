Used 1999 Chevrolet Express Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(0%)4(33%)3(67%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.3
3 reviews
List Price Estimate
$2,037 - $3,413
Big Family Hauler

dennis, 07/26/2005
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

We bought this rascal in lieu of a Suburban and in favor of Ford's one tonner. It has served us well, although the interior finish is better suited for a cheap doll house. Roadability is excellent. I am over 6'3" and not skinny and I can drive for hours in this vehicle without the usual leg cramps, etc. If you are tall and heavy, you understand. As I said, the interior lacks in quality, the carpet wore through 2 years ago, the reclining passenger seat now is a rocking chair, the door panels are impossible to keep attached with use. The engine is flawless as long as it is serviced regularly, it will let you know if you forget. The transmission is still under scrutiny.

Report Abuse

Good for everything

Great for everything, 01/24/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I have used this van for heavy hauling, passengers, and road trips. Is better than an SUV in almost every way. More space, more seating, more comfort, and just great for everything!

Report Abuse

High mileage problems !

Fisherman Joe, 04/24/2010
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

I purchased my 1500 Express 5 years ago, & when I picked it up I started a long drive home, & at 2:30 am on the freeway it quit. 3 days later I was away again after replacing a fuel pump at about 149,000 mi. The rest of my trip was uneventful. Other than the usual wear & tear (brakes, a 2nd in- tank fuel pump,muffler, door lock).I still have the van with 240,000 mi. For the past year or so, it has been running really rough. I changed fuel filter, spark plugs, distributor, rotor, & other parts to no avail. Finally took it to a dealer. $1950 later it has a new computer, injector, vacuum leak repaired, c/w all tuning & reprogramming. For the last 100 miles or so it runs like new !!

Report Abuse
