2006 Chevrolet Express Cargo Review
Pros & Cons
- Strong powertrains, dual side access doors, multiple wheelbase configurations, optional all-wheel drive.
- Plasticky interior, handling still awkward despite improvements.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Powerful engines and some unique features make the Express (and its twin, the GMC Savana) pretty much the only game in town if you're looking for a full-size van that doesn't look and drive like it was designed two decades ago.
Vehicle overview
Introduced in 1965, Chevrolet's full-size cargo van has since undergone only one complete redesign. Constant improvements throughout the '70s, '80s and '90s kept it somewhat up to date, but not until a full redesign in 1995 did the Express become a legitimately modern vehicle. A new exterior look, new engines, extended-length body styles and improved ergonomics made the Express hard to overlook when compared with the aging Econoline from Ford. The latest version incorporates features like four-wheel antilock disc brakes and powerful V8 engines that make the Express safer and more capable than ever before.
2006 Chevrolet Express Cargo models
The standard wheelbase (135-inch) Express comes in half-ton (1500), three-quarter-ton (2500) and one-ton (3500) configurations, while the extended-wheelbase version (155-inch) requires either three-quarter-ton or one-ton running gear. The one and only trim level comes standard with air conditioning and a theft-deterrent system. The option choices include typical items like a rear air conditioner and heater, power windows and door locks, cloth upholstery, cruise control, a tilt steering wheel, keyless entry and a CD stereo. Also included on the options list is a host of job-specific cargo configurations, as well as swing-out access doors.
2006 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The standard engine on two-wheel-drive 1500 models is a 4.3-liter V6 rated at 195 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. A 5.3-liter V8, with 295 hp and 335 lb-ft of torque, is standard on AWD 1500 and optional on two-wheel-drive 1500-series vans. Heavy-duty 2500 models come standard with a 4.8-liter V8 rated at 285 hp and 295 lb-ft of torque. A 6.0-liter V8 rated at 300 hp and 360 lb-ft of torque is standard on the 3500 and optional on the 2500. Also available on 2500 and 3500 series vans for 2006 is a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 with 250 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. All 1500s use a four-speed automatic transmission, while 2500 and 3500 series vans get a heavy-duty automatic. Trailer capacities range from 5,900 to a stout 10,000 pounds, depending on the model.
Safety
Four-wheel antilock disc brakes are standard on all models. Light-duty models (GVWR less than 8,600 pounds) feature a front-passenger sensing system that will deactivate the front airbag if it senses a small adult or child sitting up front. Heavy-duty models use a manual airbag deactivation switch for the front passenger.
Driving
A reinforced frame, larger stabilizer bars, rack and pinion steering (half-ton models only) and an upgraded brake system give the Express a leg up on the Ford Econoline when it comes to ride and handling. Although the Express is still far from nimble, its modern running gear makes day-to-day driving a much more enjoyable experience. The brakes require less effort than those of the Econoline, and the powerful engines really make a difference when it comes to merging and passing.
Interior
The interior is built for functionality and not much else. The controls are simple to use and well within reach of the driver. Available 60/40-split driver-side access doors make it easier for the whole crew to get in and out of the van.
Features & Specs
Safety
