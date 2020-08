Used 2006 Chevrolet Express Cargo for Sale Near Me

Belmonte Auto Imports - Raleigh / North Carolina

2006 Chevrolet Express Van G1500 135 WB *CARFAX CERTIFIED NO ACCIDENTS* VINYL SEATS 2 Speakers 4-Wheel Disc Brakes ABS brakes Air Conditioning Dual front impact airbags Front anti-roll bar Front wheel independent suspension Power steering.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2006 Chevrolet Express Cargo 1500 with 6000lb Towing Capacity .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GCFG15X361206532

Stock: L69870

Certified Pre-Owned: No