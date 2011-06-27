Overall rating

Full-size vans are fantastic vehicles for contractors and small-business owners for their expansive cargo areas and substantial payload and towing capabilities. The 2017 Chevrolet Express is one of these versatile equipment-haulers, with class-leading towing figures and a reasonable starting price. But its numerous drawbacks should lead you to consider one of its many rivals instead.

The primary knock against the Express is its age. For reference, the Express launched before Bill Clinton mounted his re-election campaign, and it has received only sporadic refreshes and updates since then. As such, the cabin is positively dour against the rest of the class, and the Express offers none of the latest safety and technology features of its competitors. Although offered in standard and extended wheelbases, the Express has less cargo volume than other vans due to its single, low roof height. (Others offer two to three roof configurations to allow for tall storage racks.) And though towing and payload capabilities are near or at the top of the class, its thirsty V8s will put a larger dent in the monthly fuel bill than competitors' V6 engines. Given the strength of the competition and lack of distinctive advantages, it's difficult to recommend the Chevrolet Express for any reason.