  1. Home
  2. Chevrolet
  3. Chevrolet Express Cargo
  4. Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(1)
Appraise this car

2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Powerful V8 engines
  • Towing and payload capabilities are near or at the top of the class
  • Less cargo space than many competitors
  • V8 engines are thirstier than competitors' V6 offerings
  • No high-roof cargo option
  • Dated interior styling and touchscreen interface
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
Chevrolet Express Cargo for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price
$23,995
Used Express Cargo for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Express Cargo does Edmunds recommend?

Since the 2017 Chevrolet Express is only available in one equipment trim, which load, engine and wheelbase configuration you should buy depends on your cargo needs. If it were up to us, we'd start with the long-wheelbase van to make up for the Express' comparatively small cargo area. We'd also go with the four-cylinder diesel engine for its fuel economy and the 2500 load rating to keep costs down.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Full-size vans are fantastic vehicles for contractors and small-business owners for their expansive cargo areas and substantial payload and towing capabilities. The 2017 Chevrolet Express is one of these versatile equipment-haulers, with class-leading towing figures and a reasonable starting price. But its numerous drawbacks should lead you to consider one of its many rivals instead.

The primary knock against the Express is its age. For reference, the Express launched before Bill Clinton mounted his re-election campaign, and it has received only sporadic refreshes and updates since then. As such, the cabin is positively dour against the rest of the class, and the Express offers none of the latest safety and technology features of its competitors. Although offered in standard and extended wheelbases, the Express has less cargo volume than other vans due to its single, low roof height. (Others offer two to three roof configurations to allow for tall storage racks.) And though towing and payload capabilities are near or at the top of the class, its thirsty V8s will put a larger dent in the monthly fuel bill than competitors' V6 engines. Given the strength of the competition and lack of distinctive advantages, it's difficult to recommend the Chevrolet Express for any reason.

2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo models

The 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo is a full-size van with two seats and an expansive cargo area (its Express Passenger sibling fills this space with additional rows of seating). Two load ratings are available: 2500 (max payload 3,234 pounds) and 3500 (max payload 4,192 pounds). Each can be ordered in a standard or extended wheelbase, which increases cargo volume from 239.7 cubic feet to 284.4 cubes. No matter which starting configuration you choose, the Express Cargo comes only in a single modestly equipped WT trim. Numerous stand-alone options are available.

By default, the rear-wheel-drive Express Cargo is powered by a 4.8-liter V8 (285 horsepower, 295 pound-feet of torque) paired to a six-speed automatic transmission. Alternate powertrains are available if the standard V8 doesn't meet your requirements, including a 6.0-liter V8 (342 hp, 373 lb-ft) matched to a six-speed automatic and a 2.8-liter four-cylinder diesel engine (181 hp, 369 lb-ft) with an eight-speed auto. The WT's standard features include 16-inch steel wheels, 60/40-split opening doors on the right side, a driver information display, air-conditioning, power windows and locks, vinyl upholstery and floor covering, LED cargo lighting, six D-ring cargo tie-downs, a 120-volt outlet, and a two-speaker audio system with AM/FM radio and an auxiliary jack.

Major equipment packages include the Convenience (tilt-adjustable steering wheel and cruise control), Chrome Appearance (chrome bumpers and grille), Hotel Shuttle (Chrome Appearance plus the 6.0-liter V8, a sliding rear passenger door, heated power mirrors, a second row of seating, tinted glass and rear cargo windows) and Ambulance (6.0-liter V8, a heavy-duty locking differential and a more powerful battery and alternator) packages. A separate bundle adds a 6.5-inch touchscreen, navigation, Bluetooth, a CD player and a USB port.

Some of the above features can be added as stand-alone options. Other options include all-terrain tires, remote locking and unlocking, remote engine start, rear parking sensors, a backup alarm, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, cloth upholstery, power-adjustable front seats, a rearview camera, a 4G LTE Wi-Fi hotspot, GM's OnStar emergency communications, satellite radio, a spray-in cargo liner, and rear air-conditioning and heating.

Trim tested

Edmunds has not yet driven any version of this vehicle. The following is our first take on what's significant about it and what you can expect.

Interior

The interior looks exceptionally dated in comparison with the rest of the class. The old-school vibe continues with the engine covering that protrudes into the driver and passenger footwell. Getting into the cargo area is hampered by a low roof and the lack of a door behind the driver.

Utility

Cargo volume behind the front seats measures 239.7 cubic feet in the short-wheelbase (SWB) Express, increasing to 284.4 cubes in the long-wheelbase (LWB) model. Cargo capacity in the SWB model is in line with similar vans, but the LWB's volume is lacking. Rivals offer taller roofs and longer bodies.

Technology

The standard radio comes only with AM/FM radio reception and an auxiliary jack. You'll have to pay more for a CD player, satellite radio, a USB port and an ancient touchscreen interface that is several generations removed from what's used in other Chevrolets.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo.

5(100%)
4(0%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 1 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Cargo Van
Rob,11/06/2018
2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A)
This vehicle, 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van, has been fantastic. I sure hope that General Motors continues with this body style.
See all 1 reviews of the 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
285 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
285 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
285 hp @ 5400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
285 hp @ 5400 rpm
See all Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Express Cargo models:

Rear Vision Camera
Displays a view of the area immediately behind the Express in the rearview mirror.
Rear Park Assist
Sounds an alert when the Express is close to an object behind the van.
Backup Alarm
Sounds an exterior alert to pedestrians and other motorists when the Express is put in reverse.

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo

Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo Overview

The Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Express Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A), and 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo 2500 is priced between $23,995 and$23,995 with odometer readings between 12571 and12571 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargos are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2017 Express Cargos listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $23,995 and mileage as low as 12571 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo.

Can't find a used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargos you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chevrolet Express Cargo for sale - 7 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $11,239.

Find a used Chevrolet for sale - 6 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $24,415.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet Express Cargo for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $17,123.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chevrolet for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $15,382.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chevrolet lease specials
Check out Chevrolet Express Cargo lease specials

Related Used 2017 Chevrolet Express Cargo info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles