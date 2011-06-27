Overall rating

Full-size vans are great vehicles for contractors and small-business owners thanks to their expansive cargo areas and substantial payload and towing capabilities. The 2018 Chevrolet Express is one of these versatile equipment haulers, with class-leading towing figures and a reasonable starting price. But its many drawbacks should lead you to consider one of its rivals instead.

The primary knock against the Express is its age. The Express launched in 1996 and it has received only sporadic refreshes and updates since then. The cabin is positively dated against the rest of the class, and the Express offers none of the latest safety and technology features of its competitors.

Although offered in standard and extended wheelbases, the Express has less cargo volume than other vans due to its single low roof height while others offer multiple roof configurations. And while towing and payload capabilities are commendable, its inefficient V8s will put a larger dent in the monthly fuel bill than competitors' V6 engines. Given the strength of the competition and lack of distinctive advantages, it's difficult to recommend the Chevrolet Express.