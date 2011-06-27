Used 2006 Chevrolet Express Cargo Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
5(0%)4(67%)3(33%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.7
3 reviews
List Price Range
$4,250 - $12,999
Good New Van

wurk_truk, 01/17/2006
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought diesel 2500 extended work van. Have 4k now. Build quality is great. Seating is good. Controls well placed. Dash ugly. Have '04 Ford van and Chevy drives way better. Ford constantly wanders Chevy drives straight. 62k on Ford with no repairs, hope Chevy does as well. Disappointed with Diesel MPG. Get 16MPG combined, but it is new and it is winter. Ford gets 12MPG with gas. Diesel VERY smooth and quiet. Big improvements in Diesels lately. Do not notice towing 14'box trailer with diesel. Has right porportions for extended, unlike Ford. So far so good.

New 2006 Express

Parcel, 11/24/2006
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

An excellent work truck. Rides rough when empty. Mileage is higher than expected with careful driving.

Great work van

Rip, 08/25/2009
1 of 1 people found this review helpful

Diesel gets 20 mpg or 16 mpg with 8-10,000 trailer and when in a hurry I've done 80 with a full load and pulls like it's not even there. It still drives like a cargo van. High center of gravity effects cornering. Can ride rough without a load.

