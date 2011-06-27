  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(4)
2001 Chevrolet Express Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Modern styling, powerful range of engines, lots of cargo-hauling capacity.
  • Odd arched-eyebrow taillamps spoil clean design, not as refined as Ford Econoline.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Choices when it comes to full-size vans are easy to make. Do you want a Dodge, a Ford or one of the Chevy/GMC twins? If the Express offers the package you need in a full-size van, then buy it.

Vehicle overview

When Chevy dealers received a brand-new, full-size van to sell in 1996, it marked the first time in 25 years that GM had completely redesigned its big vans. The Chevy Express comes equipped with a cavernous interior and a variety of powerful engines. With its modern design and body-on-frame construction, Chevrolet is stealing some of Ford's thunder in the full-size van market.

Because most full-size vans are bought for conversion into rolling motel rooms, engineers put the Chevy Express on a full-frame platform for improved stability. Regular-length models carry 267 cubic feet of cargo, and extended-length vans can haul 317 cubic feet of stuff. Trick rear doors open 180 degrees to make loading and unloading easier. Standard side cargo doors are a 60/40 panel arrangement, but a traditional slider is a no-cost option on 135-inch wheelbase vans. G3500s can tow up to 10,000 pounds when properly equipped.

For convenience, the full-size spare is stored underneath the cargo floor. A 31-gallon fuel tank keeps this thirsty vehicle from frequent fill-ups, but topping off an empty tank will quickly empty your wallet. An 8.1-liter V8 replaces last year's 7.4-liter engine providing a class-leading 340 horsepower and 455 ft-lbs. of torque. Other powerplants include the 4300 V6, 5000 and 5700 gas V8s, and a 6.5-liter turbodiesel V8.

Exterior styling is an interesting mix of corporate Chevrolet, Astro Van and old Lumina minivan. We'll admit the high, rear pillar-mounted taillights are odd looking, but at least they're functional. They can easily be seen even if the van is operated with the rear doors open. Low-mounted bumpers and moldings make the Chevy Express look much taller than it is. An attractively sculpted body side gives the van's smooth, slab-sided flanks a dose of character, as does the quad-lamp grille arrangement. For 2001, two new exterior colors debut, Light Pewter and Meadow Green, along with a new Dark Pewter interior color.

Overall, Chevrolet's latest rendition of the traditional full-size van appears to be right on target, giving Ford's Econoline its only real competition.

2001 Highlights

A more powerful V8 and two new exterior colors are the only major changes. Upgraded radios and alternators round out the updates for 2001.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Chevrolet Express Cargo.

5(0%)
4(0%)
3(50%)
2(50%)
1(0%)
2.5
4 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

good/ bad
red,07/28/2009
Bought last fall w/ 183k miles from linen business. First replaced fuel pump and trans cooler. Good runner. Trans slips in the 4th gear solenoid. Holds a lot. Thin metal body but galvanized. Kinda makes me sorry I didn't hold onto my old Ford p/u, so much simpler and cheaper parts!
Too many problems
Don,07/14/2009
I bought this van used with 21000 miles on it. It has been maintained with all synthetic fluids since I have owned it. I had to replace the transmission at 189000 miles and once again at 241000 miles. Fuel pump had to be replaced at 140000 miles. Shift cable replaced at 135000 miles. Most of the miles have been highway miles and the van has never been driven hard. Many repairs over the years, but the main complaint is the poor transmission quality for such a heavy duty vehicle. Still driving the van with over 250000 miles on it. The engine is as good as ever.
van
frog20,12/07/2002
This is a good reliable vehicle for making office supply deliveries and works well for small furniture also.
chevt express garbage
bigman1,09/06/2007
I bought this vehicle with 52,000 miles on it the carfax was clean and the vehicle overall was a very clean good looking vehicle. I took meticulous care of it oil changes and everything down to tire rotations. well it now has 84,000 miles on it and i'm on the second engine, the AC has gone out, replaced the fuel pump twice in about 13 months, alternator, the tensioner was replaed twice as well as some other pulley and numerous other things, so many i cant remember in short i have put almost 5k (half of what i originally paid) into this piece of garbage hoping that that will be the last problem but no sooner does somethin else break down.
Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
200 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
255 hp @ 4600 rpm
