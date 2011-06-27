  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(2)
Appraise this car

2008 Chevrolet Express Cargo Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engines, dual side access doors, multiple wheelbase configurations, optional all-wheel drive
  • No tall roof option, cheap interior plastics
Chevrolet Express Cargo for Sale
List Price
$6,988
Used Express Cargo for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

As a traditional American full-size van, the 2008 Chevrolet Express Cargo (and its GMC Savana twin) is a capable companion for working men and women across the country.

Vehicle overview

Full-size vans like the 2008 Chevrolet Express Cargo are redesigned so infrequently, a redo date of 1996 is practically brand-spanking-new. Having been around for more than four decades, Chevy's previous full-size van lived through the 1970s, '80s and half of the '90s via sheet metal changes and updates to the running gear. Only the Rolling Stones can beat that sort of longevity. Chevy's van assumed today's shape 12 years ago and to celebrate the rebirth, the van's name was changed from Sportvan to Express.

A number of important under-the-skin changes took place for 2003, including a wider selection of V8 engines, the first-time availability of all-wheel drive, upgraded brakes, a stronger frame and various interior improvements -- all of which went a long way toward making the Express safer and more capable than ever before. For 2008, the interior has been updated again with improved interior materials and switchgear.

The 2008 Chevrolet Express Cargo still outpaces the even older Ford Econoline and certainly warrants consideration for those in need of a cargo van. Naturally, these attributes are most often needed by small businesses and fleet operators. The European-designed and dramatically more modern Dodge Sprinter is pricier than the Express, but its taller interior and better road manners make it a much better work vehicle overall.

2008 Chevrolet Express Cargo models

The 2008 Chevy Express Cargo van is a full-size van meant primarily for commercial customers. The standard wheelbase (135-inch) Express comes in half-ton (1500), 3/4-ton (2500) and 1-ton (3500) configurations, while the extended-wheelbase version (155-inch) is available on the 2500 and 3500 series vans only. Standard equipment on the Express Cargo includes air-conditioning, two seats, a theft-deterrent system and not much else. Optional choices include swing-out passenger-side access doors (versus the standard sliding door), a passenger-side sliding door, a rear air-conditioner and heater, power windows and locks, cloth upholstery, cruise control, tilt steering wheel, keyless entry and a CD stereo. Chevy is also able to outfit the Express for job-specific cargo configurations.

2008 Highlights

The 2008 Chevrolet Express Cargo has been upgraded. There's a new steering wheel, switchgear, instrument cluster and materials.

Performance & mpg

The light-duty Chevrolet Express 1500 cargo van comes standard with a 4.3-liter V6 that produces 195 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. Standard on all-wheel-drive 1500s and optional on rear-wheel models is a 5.3-liter V8 that makes 301 hp and 325 lb-ft of torque. Heavy-duty 2500 models come standard with a 4.8-liter V8 that makes 279 hp (258 in models with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating of more than 10,000 pounds) and 294 lb-ft of torque. Standard on the 3500 and optional on the 2500 is a 6.0-liter V8 that makes 323 hp and 373 lb-ft of torque. Available on both heavy-duty models is a 6.6-liter turbodiesel V8 that produces 250 hp and 460 lb-ft of torque. All Express vans come with a four-speed automatic transmission. Trailer towing capacities range from 6,100 to a stout 10,000 pounds, depending on the model.

Safety

All models have antilock disc brakes as standard equipment. In frontal-impact crash tests conducted by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the Chevy Express scored five stars (the highest possible).

Driving

A robust frame, rack-and-pinion steering (half-ton models only) and standard four-wheel antilock disc brakes give the 2008 Chevrolet Express Cargo respectable driving characteristics. Although Chevy's van is still far from nimble, it fares reasonably well in day-to-day driving. And with a pair of V8 engines to choose from, merging and passing maneuvers come easily, even when you're hauling a heavy load.

Interior

The Express' interior is built for pure functionality, and while it may not be pretty or high in quality, it gets the job done. All controls are simple to use and well within reach of the driver, but the footwells remain as cramped as ever. Unlike the Dodge Sprinter, there is no tall roof option that allows a normal-sized person to walk upright in the cargo area. Express buyers can opt for 60/40-split driver-side doors or dual sliding doors for easy access to the rear compartment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 Chevrolet Express Cargo.

5(0%)
4(50%)
3(50%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
3.5
2 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Just What I Needed
jbarradale,12/29/2012
I finally found a great deal on a cargo van. I was looking to get back into construction, but needed something for tools and equipment. I have been driving it only for a short while, but it even handles well in the snow. I like the space it provides. I have ordered a set of shelves to put into the back.
2008 Express AWD Experiences
tespro,11/30/2011
As of 11/28/11, my van has 90,000 miles. I average about 17 mpg on a trip. Sadly, Chevy quality is STILL POOR after decades. Fuel injection pump: failed; cost $525. Air conditioner compressor: noisy. Chintzy plastic door handles: one broke; parts cost $300. Tire pressure monitoring valves leak: cost $50 each; I replaced with standard valve and can't shut off the dash warning thus can't read odometer. Sliding cargo door handle mechanism is failing. Performance is only so-so pulling a lightweight Aliner camper: shifts often on hills. Seats aren't really comfortable.
See all 2 reviews of the 2008 Chevrolet Express Cargo
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
279 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
15 city / 20 hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
195 hp @ 4600 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
279 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
N/A city / N/A hwy
Seats 2
4-speed automatic
Gas
279 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2008 Chevrolet Express Cargo features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2008 Chevrolet Express Cargo

Used 2008 Chevrolet Express Cargo Overview

The Used 2008 Chevrolet Express Cargo is offered in the following submodels: Express Cargo Van. Available styles include 2500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 1500 3dr Van (4.3L 6cyl 4A), 2500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 3500 3dr Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A), 3500 3dr Ext Van (4.8L 8cyl 4A), and 1500 3dr Van AWD (5.3L 8cyl 4A).

