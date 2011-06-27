Vehicle overview

Full-size vans like the 2008 Chevrolet Express Cargo are redesigned so infrequently, a redo date of 1996 is practically brand-spanking-new. Having been around for more than four decades, Chevy's previous full-size van lived through the 1970s, '80s and half of the '90s via sheet metal changes and updates to the running gear. Only the Rolling Stones can beat that sort of longevity. Chevy's van assumed today's shape 12 years ago and to celebrate the rebirth, the van's name was changed from Sportvan to Express.

A number of important under-the-skin changes took place for 2003, including a wider selection of V8 engines, the first-time availability of all-wheel drive, upgraded brakes, a stronger frame and various interior improvements -- all of which went a long way toward making the Express safer and more capable than ever before. For 2008, the interior has been updated again with improved interior materials and switchgear.

The 2008 Chevrolet Express Cargo still outpaces the even older Ford Econoline and certainly warrants consideration for those in need of a cargo van. Naturally, these attributes are most often needed by small businesses and fleet operators. The European-designed and dramatically more modern Dodge Sprinter is pricier than the Express, but its taller interior and better road manners make it a much better work vehicle overall.